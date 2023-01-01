Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Menendez resigns Port Authority post
Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
NJ Lawmakers Launch Push For Grief Education in Schools
New Jersey legislators are making a bipartisan push to teach teenagers how to cope with grief. Sens. Jon Bramnick (R-Union) and Joe Cryan (D-Union) joined advocates and bereaved parents and children Friday to urge support for a bill that would require high school and certain middle school students to be taught how to spot and […]
Steve Sweeney starts 2023 with a million dollars to defeat Ed Durr in November, or run for Governor
WENONAH, NJ – Former New Jersey State Senator and Democrat political powerbroker Steve Sweeney is not done yet. In 2021, he lost in an upset election to Conservative Republican Ed Durr. Since his defeat, Sweeney has been politicking, planning his comeback for 2022. According to his last financial report filed with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission, Sweeney has a million-dollar war chest to start his return to office. He even has a ‘company car’, purchased by the campaign he uses to drive around to campaign and political events across the state. He’s no longer a state senator, but The post Steve Sweeney starts 2023 with a million dollars to defeat Ed Durr in November, or run for Governor appeared first on Shore News Network.
Get ready, N.J. These new state laws go into effect in 2023.
The new year in New Jersey will see a swath of new laws — including higher auto insurance, more gun restrictions, longer work hours for teens, and an overhaul of unemployment claims. Gov. Phil Murphy signed them all over the past year, but his signature doesn’t mean all of...
New Jersey "Bee Girl" honored with state environmental award
NEW YORK -- A high school junior from Toms River, New Jersey just received a big honor for her work protecting bees.Kaitlyn Culbert is on a mission to protect and educate the world about the importance of bees. She has her own YouTube channel called Katie's Adventures in Beekeeping. While many of us are scared of the insect's sting, she became fascinated by them at the start of the pandemic when she participated in a research contest for the Army Educational Outreach Program. "I created a research proposal utilizing essential oils to combat varroa mites, which are the number one killer of honeybees," Culbert...
NJ Business Beat special edition — New Jersey’s racial wealth divide: Jan. 2, 2023
In this special edition of NJ Business Beat, we take a deep dive into the economic inequities that exist for New Jersey’s Black community. New Jersey is one of the country’s most prosperous states, yet it is well documented that an extraordinary wealth gap exists between Black and white residents in the state. How did this happen? What are the day-to-day impacts on the Black community of this disparity? And what challenges do members of the community face as they try to build wealth and achieve economic equity?
newjerseylocalnews.com
Good News for New Jersey’s Working Youth: a New Law Taking Effect in 2023.
Attention all teenagers in the state of New Jersey who are now employed! This is your opportunity to increase your income, should you so desire. One of the provisions of a new set of regulations that will go into effect in the state of New Jersey this year in 2023 is to allow minors between the ages of 14 and 17 the choice of working long hours in order to earn more money.
For more than a million in New Jersey, new year means higher auto insurance premiums
Over one million registered New Jersey drivers will see their insurance rates go up this month after a state law that increases the minimum liability coverage took effect on January 1st. In August, Governor Phil Murphy signed the Democrat-backed insurance hike into law. Under the bill, minimum liability coverage amounts increase from $15,000 to $25,00 which translates to about $125 more per year for drivers with minimum liability coverage policies. The bill was passed among party lines in August in both the state senate and assembly. Republican Assemblyman Brian Bergen said the bill represented more assaults against the poor and The post For more than a million in New Jersey, new year means higher auto insurance premiums appeared first on Shore News Network.
From slave mines in Monmouth to plantations in Jersey City, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
New Jersey law will raise auto insurance rates in 2023
A new law in New Jersey that takes effect on Sunday means more than a million drivers will see higher car insurance bills. Under the law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy over the summer, the minimum amount of liability coverage will go from $15,000 to $25,000 on policies purchased or renewed after Jan. 1.
aarp.org
Volunteers Needed to Join AARP New Jersey's Speakers Bureau
Are you great at public speaking and looking for a way to help your community?. AARP New Jersey is looking for volunteers to join its speakers bureau, which offers in-person and online presentations to community groups, businesses and houses of worship on a range of topics. Members of the speakers...
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
One of the biggest policy fights of 2022 involved NJ’s youth mental health services
After pushback, current school-based service will remain while a regional model is developed. If there is any positive outcome from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that youth mental health services moved to the forefront in 2022. But as the year also showed, the hard part may be in deciding what happens next in maintaining those services.
Hunger Soaring in NJ Because of Inflation, Aid Cuts, Report Finds
What a difference a year makes. The number of people without enough food in New Jersey spiked by 89% between a one-week period in October 2021 and one-week period in October 2022, according to a report released by the nonprofit Hunger Free America. Based on an analysis of federal data,...
Masks going back on in some NJ schools
PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Thousands of students and staff members in New Jersey will to school Tuesday with masks back on. At least two larger New Jersey communities are implementing the mask measure amidst rising COVID, Flu and RSV cases. “Sickness is getting worse, more kids are getting sick,” said Paterson mother Anastasia Dugans. “I […]
E-ZPass needs competition: Here’s what NJ could do about it (Opinion)
The hits just keep on coming when it comes to E-ZPass in New Jersey. The latest issue involves a scam violation lawsuit regarding processing fees (. Issues such as this one aren't new with E-ZPass. Endless stories have been shared both in the news as well as across social media regarding many of their unfair practices.
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces abortion coverage requirements for 2023 plan year
NEW JERSEY – Following votes by the boards of both the Individual Health Coverage Program and the Small Employer Health Benefits Program, the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Friday announced that requirements for comprehensive abortion coverage among insurers in the individual and small employer markets will take effect for the start of the 2023 plan year on Jan. 1, 2023.
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Minimum Wage in New Jersey and Delaware Will Increase That Year, to $20.23 and $8.25 Respectively.
New Jersey and Delaware are among 20 states preparing for New Year’s Day minimum wage hikes. On Jan. 1, 2022, New Jersey’s minimum wage will rise to $14.13 from $13. In 2019, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation to raise the rate by at least $1 each year to $15 by 2024.
These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says
Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
N.J.’s minimum wage is going up Sunday
New Jersey’s minimum wage workers are about to get another pay raise. They’ll start making $14.13 an hour on Sunday, up $1.13. It is the latest increase required under 2019 legislation raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 by 2024 for most employees.
