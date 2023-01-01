ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New Jersey Globe

Menendez resigns Port Authority post

Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The 74

NJ Lawmakers Launch Push For Grief Education in Schools

New Jersey legislators are making a bipartisan push to teach teenagers how to cope with grief. Sens. Jon Bramnick (R-Union) and Joe Cryan (D-Union) joined advocates and bereaved parents and children Friday to urge support for a bill that would require high school and certain middle school students to be taught how to spot and […]
Shore News Network

Steve Sweeney starts 2023 with a million dollars to defeat Ed Durr in November, or run for Governor

WENONAH, NJ – Former New Jersey State Senator and Democrat political powerbroker Steve Sweeney is not done yet. In 2021, he lost in an upset election to Conservative Republican Ed Durr. Since his defeat, Sweeney has been politicking, planning his comeback for 2022. According to his last financial report filed with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission, Sweeney has a million-dollar war chest to start his return to office. He even has a ‘company car’, purchased by the campaign he uses to drive around to campaign and political events across the state. He’s no longer a state senator, but The post Steve Sweeney starts 2023 with a million dollars to defeat Ed Durr in November, or run for Governor appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

New Jersey "Bee Girl" honored with state environmental award

NEW YORK -- A high school junior from Toms River, New Jersey just received a big honor for her work protecting bees.Kaitlyn Culbert is on a mission to protect and educate the world about the importance of bees. She has her own YouTube channel called Katie's Adventures in Beekeeping. While many of us are scared of the insect's sting, she became fascinated by them at the start of the pandemic when she participated in a research contest for the Army Educational Outreach Program. "I created a research proposal utilizing essential oils to combat varroa mites, which are the number one killer of honeybees," Culbert...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ Spotlight

NJ Business Beat special edition — New Jersey’s racial wealth divide: Jan. 2, 2023

In this special edition of NJ Business Beat, we take a deep dive into the economic inequities that exist for New Jersey’s Black community. New Jersey is one of the country’s most prosperous states, yet it is well documented that an extraordinary wealth gap exists between Black and white residents in the state. How did this happen? What are the day-to-day impacts on the Black community of this disparity? And what challenges do members of the community face as they try to build wealth and achieve economic equity?
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

Good News for New Jersey’s Working Youth: a New Law Taking Effect in 2023.

Attention all teenagers in the state of New Jersey who are now employed! This is your opportunity to increase your income, should you so desire. One of the provisions of a new set of regulations that will go into effect in the state of New Jersey this year in 2023 is to allow minors between the ages of 14 and 17 the choice of working long hours in order to earn more money.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

For more than a million in New Jersey, new year means higher auto insurance premiums

Over one million registered New Jersey drivers will see their insurance rates go up this month after a state law that increases the minimum liability coverage took effect on January 1st. In August, Governor Phil Murphy signed the Democrat-backed insurance hike into law. Under the bill, minimum liability coverage amounts increase from $15,000 to $25,00 which translates to about $125 more per year for drivers with minimum liability coverage policies. The bill was passed among party lines in August in both the state senate and assembly. Republican Assemblyman Brian Bergen said the bill represented more assaults against the poor and The post For more than a million in New Jersey, new year means higher auto insurance premiums appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WHYY

New Jersey law will raise auto insurance rates in 2023

A new law in New Jersey that takes effect on Sunday means more than a million drivers will see higher car insurance bills. Under the law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy over the summer, the minimum amount of liability coverage will go from $15,000 to $25,000 on policies purchased or renewed after Jan. 1.
NEW JERSEY STATE
aarp.org

Volunteers Needed to Join AARP New Jersey's Speakers Bureau

Are you great at public speaking and looking for a way to help your community?. AARP New Jersey is looking for volunteers to join its speakers bureau, which offers in-person and online presentations to community groups, businesses and houses of worship on a range of topics. Members of the speakers...
PIX11

Masks going back on in some NJ schools

PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Thousands of students and staff members in New Jersey will to school Tuesday with masks back on. At least two larger New Jersey communities are implementing the mask measure amidst rising COVID, Flu and RSV cases. “Sickness is getting worse, more kids are getting sick,” said Paterson mother Anastasia Dugans. “I […]
PATERSON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces abortion coverage requirements for 2023 plan year

NEW JERSEY – Following votes by the boards of both the Individual Health Coverage Program and the Small Employer Health Benefits Program, the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Friday announced that requirements for comprehensive abortion coverage among insurers in the individual and small employer markets will take effect for the start of the 2023 plan year on Jan. 1, 2023.
NJ.com

These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says

Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.

