WENONAH, NJ – Former New Jersey State Senator and Democrat political powerbroker Steve Sweeney is not done yet. In 2021, he lost in an upset election to Conservative Republican Ed Durr. Since his defeat, Sweeney has been politicking, planning his comeback for 2022. According to his last financial report filed with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission, Sweeney has a million-dollar war chest to start his return to office. He even has a 'company car', purchased by the campaign he uses to drive around to campaign and political events across the state.

