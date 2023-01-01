Since its inception in 1965, San Diego Opera has been an invaluable cultural resource to our community. Today, San Diego Opera strives to deliver exceptional and inclusive performances to diverse audiences through the transformative power of the human voice. At the core of SDO’s vision is a deep commitment to promote diversity on stage and in its repertoire while maintaining a commitment to world-class and emerging talent. The annual gala fundraiser, Opera Ball for All, helps support a wide range of community partnerships that helps ensure that the expressive power of the human voice is not silenced. Every Voice Tells a Story and support of SDO brings to life these stories and the voices of our community.

