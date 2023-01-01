Read full article on original website
Links to Brighter Futures
The Links, Inc. grows a passion for STEM in local youth with support from SDG&E®. San Diego is home to various industries based in STEM fields – science, technology, engineering and math. For years, STEM programs have strived to attract young people from all backgrounds and cultures. There has been a targeted push to retain these students, with companies like San Diego Gas & Electric® (SDG&E) seeing success with their Inspiring Future Leaders (IFL) charitable giving initiative. The initiative offers grants to local nonprofit organizations that inspire students from historically underrepresented backgrounds to explore the world of STEM from Kindergarten through college. This collaboration cultivates future leaders through mentoring, leadership and character development and college preparation.
Celebrating 55 Years
Fifty-five years ago, Home of Guiding Hands (HGH) created something special: a safe place for individuals with disabilities to call their home. That was the beginning of Home of Guiding Hands. Today, HGH owns and operates 31 group homes in East County San Diego. Having grown from a 200-bed campus setting in Lakeside, Home of Guiding Hands now provides an array of services throughout San Diego and Imperial Counties. Though premium, around-the-clock, residential care is still their specialty and rooted deep in the core of their business, HGH’s community and in- home services provide expert care to over 4,000 people every year. In fact, Home of Guiding Hands has served over 20,000 individuals since their inception in 1967.
Elevating the Wellness Experience
In recent years, modern health management has evolved from an industry over reliant on transactional practices to one that prioritizes preventative care and mental health. For that reason, wellness centers have become a culturally relevant force, influencing how consumers manage their health, stress and work life balance. For Conchita Gonzalez,...
Opera Ball
Since its inception in 1965, San Diego Opera has been an invaluable cultural resource to our community. Today, San Diego Opera strives to deliver exceptional and inclusive performances to diverse audiences through the transformative power of the human voice. At the core of SDO’s vision is a deep commitment to promote diversity on stage and in its repertoire while maintaining a commitment to world-class and emerging talent. The annual gala fundraiser, Opera Ball for All, helps support a wide range of community partnerships that helps ensure that the expressive power of the human voice is not silenced. Every Voice Tells a Story and support of SDO brings to life these stories and the voices of our community.
Mainly Mozart & San Diego
On July 11th, 2020, the United States was still in the thick of the COVID pandemic. Arts organizations had been shuttered for months and artists across the country had lost both their means of expression and source of income. Yet, it was on that day that San Diego would begin to earn its reputation as an oasis for arts-starved audiences and artists, with access to live performance and live music in a manner unprecedented in the rest of the United States.
