California State

The Future of Churches Is at Risk

An audit has found that the future of rural churches depends on their value to the wider community as assets. According to an audit conducted in Cambridgeshire and West Norfolk, a third of church buildings are costing more money each year than they are able to raise, and only one in five is financially profitable.
MAP Fund awards $2.6 million in grants as ED steps down after 20 years

The MAP Fund has announced its 2022 grantee cohort, awarding 88 grants totaling $2.6 million in support of live performing arts projects across the United States that are typically left out of traditional arts philanthropy. Each recipient was awarded $30,000—$25,000 toward the proposed work and $5,000 in unrestricted funds. The...
Ability360 receives $65K Super Bowl Legacy Grant from host committee

Super Bowl legacy grant allows Ability360 to extend efforts. Ability360, Arizona’s largest 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on providing services and resources to men, women and children with disabilities, has received a $65,000 Super Bowl Legacy Grant to purchase a new truck and trailer allowing the Abiilty360 Sports & Fitness Center to continue providing adaptive sports and outdoor activities to the community.
ARIZONA STATE
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023

NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
Chibuzo Nwachuku

Are Nurse Aide Contracts Guaranteed To Be As Long As Anticipated?

A traveling nursing assistant is one that would have to travel to the home of a patient to a patient to provide care and also to various healthcare centers at remote healthcare centers, substituting for nursing assistants employed for the centers or helping facilities finding it difficult managing to get sufficient staffing. Travel CNAs work at multiple facilities to perform tasks. Their duties are like those of their facility counterparts. They perform routine tasks such as providing healthcare services, assisting with daily exercise, washing them, dressing and changing them, and assisting them with keeping proper hygiene. They team with physicians and also the facility nursing staff ranging from the director of nursing to the facility aides to follow implemented care plans of residents. They are paid more than their facility counterparts, just like travel nurses are paid more than facility nurses. Source: https://topnurse.info/cna-guide/traveling-cna/
Fernandez announces launch of family foundation

Leylah Fernandez has joined a growing list of players that have established their own foundations as she created the Leylah Annie & Family Foundation. Fernandez named the foundation after herself and her sister as the two sisters share a close bond and a lot of similar interests like tennis. The foundation, according to Fernandez, aims to provide families and kids with a better life through education and sports. They will offer scholarships for higher education while also assisting students in sports.

