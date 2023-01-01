Read full article on original website
Related
Wesley Yeager Post 606 Awards $55,000 to Three Local Non-Profits
The community work of three local non-profit groups was recognized with monetary gifts from Wesley Yeager Post 606 of the American Legion. Three checks, totaling $55,000, were presented at the Post’s annual end-of-year awards banquet. A gift of $30,000 was presented to Friends of Fannett-Metal Sports for their work...
scitechdaily.com
The Future of Churches Is at Risk
An audit has found that the future of rural churches depends on their value to the wider community as assets. According to an audit conducted in Cambridgeshire and West Norfolk, a third of church buildings are costing more money each year than they are able to raise, and only one in five is financially profitable.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
MAP Fund awards $2.6 million in grants as ED steps down after 20 years
The MAP Fund has announced its 2022 grantee cohort, awarding 88 grants totaling $2.6 million in support of live performing arts projects across the United States that are typically left out of traditional arts philanthropy. Each recipient was awarded $30,000—$25,000 toward the proposed work and $5,000 in unrestricted funds. The...
Constance Alexander: For kinless seniors, preparing for the inevitable effects of aging is an important step
When my Uncle Jim used to say, “There’s nothing like advice from a childless wife,” Aunt Marge would roll her eyes and hold back a smirk. She did not respond because she was confident that her advice was solid and her insight was reliable. After Uncle Jim...
PACT Act: V.A. processing benefit claims for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits
President Biden signed the PACT Act last year, which gives benefits to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits and their families.
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
Ability360 receives $65K Super Bowl Legacy Grant from host committee
Super Bowl legacy grant allows Ability360 to extend efforts. Ability360, Arizona’s largest 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on providing services and resources to men, women and children with disabilities, has received a $65,000 Super Bowl Legacy Grant to purchase a new truck and trailer allowing the Abiilty360 Sports & Fitness Center to continue providing adaptive sports and outdoor activities to the community.
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
Are Nurse Aide Contracts Guaranteed To Be As Long As Anticipated?
tennisuptodate.com
Fernandez announces launch of family foundation
Leylah Fernandez has joined a growing list of players that have established their own foundations as she created the Leylah Annie & Family Foundation. Fernandez named the foundation after herself and her sister as the two sisters share a close bond and a lot of similar interests like tennis. The foundation, according to Fernandez, aims to provide families and kids with a better life through education and sports. They will offer scholarships for higher education while also assisting students in sports.
