A traveling nursing assistant is one that would have to travel to the home of a patient to a patient to provide care and also to various healthcare centers at remote healthcare centers, substituting for nursing assistants employed for the centers or helping facilities finding it difficult managing to get sufficient staffing. Travel CNAs work at multiple facilities to perform tasks. Their duties are like those of their facility counterparts. They perform routine tasks such as providing healthcare services, assisting with daily exercise, washing them, dressing and changing them, and assisting them with keeping proper hygiene. They team with physicians and also the facility nursing staff ranging from the director of nursing to the facility aides to follow implemented care plans of residents. They are paid more than their facility counterparts, just like travel nurses are paid more than facility nurses. Source: https://topnurse.info/cna-guide/traveling-cna/

