Based on the 1935 French film Fanfare of Love, Billy Wilder’s 1959 Hollywood screwball comedy Some Like It Hot, starring Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon, and Marilyn Monroe, has been named the funniest movie of all time by both the American Film Institute and the BBC Culture’s poll, and was selected by the Library of Congress as one of the first 25 films for preservation in the United States National Film Registry in 1989. It was also instrumental in the weakening and ultimate replacement of the Motion Picture Production Code (commonly known as the Hays Code), after being produced and released without approval because of its central theme of crossdressing.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO