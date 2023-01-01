ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Links to Brighter Futures

The Links, Inc. grows a passion for STEM in local youth with support from SDG&E®. San Diego is home to various industries based in STEM fields – science, technology, engineering and math. For years, STEM programs have strived to attract young people from all backgrounds and cultures. There has been a targeted push to retain these students, with companies like San Diego Gas & Electric® (SDG&E) seeing success with their Inspiring Future Leaders (IFL) charitable giving initiative. The initiative offers grants to local nonprofit organizations that inspire students from historically underrepresented backgrounds to explore the world of STEM from Kindergarten through college. This collaboration cultivates future leaders through mentoring, leadership and character development and college preparation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Celebrating 55 Years

Fifty-five years ago, Home of Guiding Hands (HGH) created something special: a safe place for individuals with disabilities to call their home. That was the beginning of Home of Guiding Hands. Today, HGH owns and operates 31 group homes in East County San Diego. Having grown from a 200-bed campus setting in Lakeside, Home of Guiding Hands now provides an array of services throughout San Diego and Imperial Counties. Though premium, around-the-clock, residential care is still their specialty and rooted deep in the core of their business, HGH’s community and in- home services provide expert care to over 4,000 people every year. In fact, Home of Guiding Hands has served over 20,000 individuals since their inception in 1967.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
MiraCosta College Institute to Offer Free Training to Fill Job Needs of Oceanside Businesses

Biomedical, engineering and drone technicians are just a few of the programs that the Technology Career Institute at MiraCosta College will offer free for Spring 2023. Oceanside residents are eligible for the free classes – they include brewing, electronic assembly, machinist technology, welding and phlebotomy – thanks to  Hire Local, an initiative designed to stimulate the economy by linking local residents and businesses.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Jaywalking with "no immediate danger" is now legal in California

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Jaywalking is now legal in California. It’s a new law that impacts everyone in San Diego, but not everyone is happy about it. “I think everyone jaywalks here,” said Jean Haulman, an Ocean Beach resident. Some people do it discreetly... “I’ve jaywalked on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
A New Face for Regional Conservation

The San Diego Natural History Museum is redoubling its commitment to conservation with the hiring of Dr. Michelle E. Thompson, the museum’s new – and first – Exequiel Ezcurra Director of Conservation Biology. The fully endowed position was funded by anonymous donors, who requested it be named in recognition of Dr. Exequiel Ezcurra.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County

Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Minimum wage in the city of San Diego increases from $15.00 to $16.30 an hour

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans will begin seeing more money in their paychecks effective Sunday, as the city's minimum wage increases from $15 to $16.30 an hour. The change applies to all employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the geographic boundaries of San Diego. The change is in accordance with the city's Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance, approved in 2016.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Planning for dry times: The West considers more reservoirs and aquifers

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — As parched California receives much needed rain and snow this winter, some local water officials are calling on state leaders to invest in new infrastructure projects that will store freshwater for inevitable dry times to come. The worst megadrought in 1,200 years is devastating the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Top 5 San Diego Videos of 2022

San Diegans streamed onto NB7.com by the millions this year, for news from everywhere from the arts scene to the crime scene, but this year's top videos featured local wildlife — marine and otherwise — a deadly freeway crash involving a big rig, and allegations that Aztec football players had sexually assaulted a teenager girl on Halloween weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Zoo Safari Park Wins Big Award at 134th Rose Parade

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA) took home an award — some would call it a birthday present — for their float featured Monday in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena. The float, which celebrated the San Diego Zoo Safari Park's 50th anniversary, and "50 years of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Helicoid III quietly turns in National City.

Several interesting sculptures can be found at the Pier 32 Marina in National City. Two sculptures I documented six years ago here. A third I hadn’t noticed until a couple days ago. It stands among trees by a parking lot at the south end of Marina Way, near the entrance to the Bayshore Bikeway.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Body of Male Found in Transient Camp Near Interstate 805

The San Diego County Medical Examiner responded Monday morning after a body was found on Home Avenue near an Interstate 805 onramp. San Diego police officers answered the call of a dead male in a transient camp next to the northbound onramp at around 11 a.m., according to OnScene.TV. Once they found the remains, they summoned the California Highway Patrol.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Ex-Russian superyacht in National City!

Have you seen that superyacht docked very strangely down in National City?. I walked to Pepper Park today, and when I ventured out onto the fishing pier, I took photos of the large yacht tied up on one side of the National City Marine Terminal. The ships you usually see around here are those gigantic sheer-sided roll-on/roll-off (RORO) ships that transport cars.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Missing student Skylar Tosic still unfound

Former Palomar College student, and Escondido resident, Skylar Peterson Tosic’s birthday is Dec. 31. He last was seen Aug 30, 2015. He’s still missing and unaccounted for with Escondido police saying nothing new to report. Anyone with information should contact Escondido Police with info: (760) -839-4722 Or his family at (760) 705-5901 @FindSkylarTosic.
ESCONDIDO, CA

