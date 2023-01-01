Read full article on original website
Links to Brighter Futures
The Links, Inc. grows a passion for STEM in local youth with support from SDG&E®. San Diego is home to various industries based in STEM fields – science, technology, engineering and math. For years, STEM programs have strived to attract young people from all backgrounds and cultures. There has been a targeted push to retain these students, with companies like San Diego Gas & Electric® (SDG&E) seeing success with their Inspiring Future Leaders (IFL) charitable giving initiative. The initiative offers grants to local nonprofit organizations that inspire students from historically underrepresented backgrounds to explore the world of STEM from Kindergarten through college. This collaboration cultivates future leaders through mentoring, leadership and character development and college preparation.
Celebrating 55 Years
Fifty-five years ago, Home of Guiding Hands (HGH) created something special: a safe place for individuals with disabilities to call their home. That was the beginning of Home of Guiding Hands. Today, HGH owns and operates 31 group homes in East County San Diego. Having grown from a 200-bed campus setting in Lakeside, Home of Guiding Hands now provides an array of services throughout San Diego and Imperial Counties. Though premium, around-the-clock, residential care is still their specialty and rooted deep in the core of their business, HGH’s community and in- home services provide expert care to over 4,000 people every year. In fact, Home of Guiding Hands has served over 20,000 individuals since their inception in 1967.
MiraCosta College Institute to Offer Free Training to Fill Job Needs of Oceanside Businesses
Biomedical, engineering and drone technicians are just a few of the programs that the Technology Career Institute at MiraCosta College will offer free for Spring 2023. Oceanside residents are eligible for the free classes – they include brewing, electronic assembly, machinist technology, welding and phlebotomy – thanks to Hire Local, an initiative designed to stimulate the economy by linking local residents and businesses.
Little Italy workers excited and concerned over minimum wage increase
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — All the employees here at Little Italy’s Food Hall will see an increase in their next paycheck. It sounds like a good thing, but managers say the money will come from the customers. These employees have a reason to smile even though they’re working...
Jaywalking with "no immediate danger" is now legal in California
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Jaywalking is now legal in California. It’s a new law that impacts everyone in San Diego, but not everyone is happy about it. “I think everyone jaywalks here,” said Jean Haulman, an Ocean Beach resident. Some people do it discreetly... “I’ve jaywalked on...
A New Face for Regional Conservation
The San Diego Natural History Museum is redoubling its commitment to conservation with the hiring of Dr. Michelle E. Thompson, the museum’s new – and first – Exequiel Ezcurra Director of Conservation Biology. The fully endowed position was funded by anonymous donors, who requested it be named in recognition of Dr. Exequiel Ezcurra.
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped object
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching and videotaping a low-flying, triangle-shaped object with red and white lights at about 7:07 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County
Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
The Melt Planning Latest Location in Del Mar
Grilled Cheese Chain to Join Del Mar Highlands Town Center
San Diego Airport Has Run Dry of Jet Fuel, Resulting in Lengthy Diversions For Some United and British Airways Flights
San Diego International Airport has reportedly run dry of jet fuel after a major fuel pipe leaking serving San Diego County proved harder to fix than initially anticipated. As a result, some flights from the airport are now being canceled, while others are being forced to divert for short refuelling stops.
Minimum wage in the city of San Diego increases from $15.00 to $16.30 an hour
SAN DIEGO — San Diegans will begin seeing more money in their paychecks effective Sunday, as the city's minimum wage increases from $15 to $16.30 an hour. The change applies to all employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the geographic boundaries of San Diego. The change is in accordance with the city's Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance, approved in 2016.
Planning for dry times: The West considers more reservoirs and aquifers
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — As parched California receives much needed rain and snow this winter, some local water officials are calling on state leaders to invest in new infrastructure projects that will store freshwater for inevitable dry times to come. The worst megadrought in 1,200 years is devastating the...
Float featuring San Diegans wins ‘most beautiful’ award in 2023 Rose Parade
A nonprofit dedicated to adding the number of donated organs, eyes and tissue won the 2023 Rose Parade’s top award for a float that features fellow San Diegans, announced “Lifesharing” a sponsor of the nonprofit.
Top 5 San Diego Videos of 2022
San Diegans streamed onto NB7.com by the millions this year, for news from everywhere from the arts scene to the crime scene, but this year's top videos featured local wildlife — marine and otherwise — a deadly freeway crash involving a big rig, and allegations that Aztec football players had sexually assaulted a teenager girl on Halloween weekend.
San Diego Zoo Safari Park Wins Big Award at 134th Rose Parade
The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA) took home an award — some would call it a birthday present — for their float featured Monday in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena. The float, which celebrated the San Diego Zoo Safari Park's 50th anniversary, and "50 years of...
Helicoid III quietly turns in National City.
Several interesting sculptures can be found at the Pier 32 Marina in National City. Two sculptures I documented six years ago here. A third I hadn’t noticed until a couple days ago. It stands among trees by a parking lot at the south end of Marina Way, near the entrance to the Bayshore Bikeway.
San Diego Zoo Safari Park Picks Up Animation Award for Rose Parade Float
The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance on Monday brought home the Animation Award for its entry in the 134th Rose Parade, a float celebrating the Safari Park’s 50th anniversary. The float theme, “Celebrating 50 Years of Conservation,” depicted rhinos, giraffes and the park’s wildlife safari experience. The rhinos seemingly...
Body of Male Found in Transient Camp Near Interstate 805
The San Diego County Medical Examiner responded Monday morning after a body was found on Home Avenue near an Interstate 805 onramp. San Diego police officers answered the call of a dead male in a transient camp next to the northbound onramp at around 11 a.m., according to OnScene.TV. Once they found the remains, they summoned the California Highway Patrol.
Ex-Russian superyacht in National City!
Have you seen that superyacht docked very strangely down in National City?. I walked to Pepper Park today, and when I ventured out onto the fishing pier, I took photos of the large yacht tied up on one side of the National City Marine Terminal. The ships you usually see around here are those gigantic sheer-sided roll-on/roll-off (RORO) ships that transport cars.
Missing student Skylar Tosic still unfound
Former Palomar College student, and Escondido resident, Skylar Peterson Tosic’s birthday is Dec. 31. He last was seen Aug 30, 2015. He’s still missing and unaccounted for with Escondido police saying nothing new to report. Anyone with information should contact Escondido Police with info: (760) -839-4722 Or his family at (760) 705-5901 @FindSkylarTosic.
