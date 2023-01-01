Read full article on original website
Related
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84
Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” The couple became a symbol of...
Kirstie Alley's heartbreaking last appearance unearthed before her death at age 71
Kirstie Alley's last appearance has been unearthed, after she died from cancer at the age of 71. The actress was famed for her role as Rebecca Howe in the US sitcom Cheers in the 1980s and 1990s. Three months before her death, Kirstie posted what would be her last appearance...
‘He’s not my “late” husband’: Iman speaks of grief over death of David Bowie
The supermodel also discusses changing the fashion industry and resisting ageing cliches
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Popculture
Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years
Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity
Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Sonya Eddy died at age 55 from a 'serious infection' after a scheduled surgery
General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy died aged 55 from an infection after a scheduled surgery. Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, 52, had revealed the tragic loss of Sonya on Tuesday, sharing a poignant snap.
Terry Hall diagnosed with pancreatic cancer prior to death – Specials bassist
Terry Hall was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer shortly before his death, The Specials singer’s bandmate has said.Bassist Horace Panter said Hall had been “emphatic” that his condition should be kept a secret after being diagnosed.https://t.co/qHjcpaR2uE— Horace Panter (@horacepanterart) December 20, 2022In a lengthy and emotional Facebook post, Panter said the band had been due to record a new album in Los Angeles in November this year, which had previously been put on hold due to the pandemic, when Hall fell ill.The pair were part of The Specials’ first consistent line-up, and rose to fame together as part of the pioneering...
Earth, Wind & Fire percussionist Fred White dead at 67
Percussionist Fred White of the genre-defying Chicago-based band Earth, Wind & Fire is dead at 67. “Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie, White,” his brother Verdine White posted on Instagram Sunday. Verdine White,...
Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall
Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
Famed Rock Star Dies
Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
TODAY.com
TikTok star Megha Thakur, 21, has died ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
TikTok celebrity Megha Thakur, whose nearly 1 million followers have enjoyed her videos about accepting your body and feeling confident in it, has died at 21. Her family reported the news in a post on Instagram Nov. 28, writing she had died on Nov. 24. "It is with heavy hearts...
Joseph ‘Jo Mersa’ Marley cause of death updates – Bob Marley’s grandson suffered ‘asthma attack’ just before his death
JOSEPH Marley, also known as Jo Mersa, has reportedly died of a reported asthma attack at the age of 31, after being found unresponsive in his vehicle. South Florida radio station WZPP reported that Joseph, the grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley, died of an asthma attack. Tidal just posted...
Linda McCartney Once Revealed She and Paul Were Afraid to Talk to Ringo Starr
Paul McCartney and his wife, Linda, cherished their friendship with Ringo Starr so much that they were afraid to have an important talk with him.
Iconic Actress and Singer Dies
Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
Janis Hunter Gaye, Marvin Gaye’s Wife, Dead at 66
Janis Hunter Gaye, the former wife of late Motown icon Marvin Gaye, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, at her home in Rhode Island, according to her family. She was 66. The cause of death is not yet known. Janis was the singer’s second marriage, and she is credited for...
Christine McVie Was the Only Fleetwood Mac Bandmate Willing to Talk About Stevie Nicks for a Cover Story
Fleetwood Mac was famously contentious. Christine McVie was the only bandmate willing to talk about Stevie Nicks for an article.
brytfmonline.com
Actor Gary Lucy has been in a violent car accident
Gary Lucy was involved in a violent car accident on Monday, December 26th, as he revealed via the social network Instagram. The 41-year-old Hollyoaks star posted on Instagram the pictures showing how the car he was traveling in was completely destroyed. Despite the scare, Gary Lucy was lucky and only...
Nick Cannon posts heart-breaking tribute to baby boy on anniversary of his death
Nick Cannon has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his son on the anniversary of his death. In December last year, the television presented revealed that his five-month-old baby Zen had tragically died from a brain tumour. In a post to social media at the time, the 42-year-old explained that his...
Comments / 1