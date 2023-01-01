News x Arts: ‘Embodied Ecologies’ Explores Intersection Between Disability and Environmental Health

Read full article on original website
The Natural History Museum of Utah is a premier institution located in Salt Lake City. Established in 1963, the museum is dedicated to showcasing and preserving the natural and cultural history of the state of Utah.
Reminder: Salt Lake City & others require residents to shovel sidewalks
It’s time to talk about the cleanup from all this recent snow — particularly when it comes to your sidewalk. Salt Lake City says local residents and businesses need to do their part.
Becker Brewing descendants sue Ogden brewery for using their name and brand
OGDEN — Karen Becker Edson was walking into the Ogden River Brewing restaurant a couple of years ago when she noticed a plaque outside the building. It claimed that the restaurant stood on the exact location that Becker Brewing once stood. As the great-granddaughter of John Becker, one of the original founders of Becker Brewing, Edson said she knew this was incorrect, and she mentioned it to an employee in the bar area.
Outages keep thousands in the dark along Wasatch Front; Sundance ski resort without power
SUNDANCE, Utah — Repair crews restored power to thousands of customers along the Wasatch Front on Monday after the latest winter storm’s heavy, wet snow caused extensive damage. “This was a severe winter storm. Not the worst I’ve seen, but definitely in the top ten,” said Rocky Mountain...
First Utah baby of 2023 appropriately named after current weather conditions
One of the first Utah babies born in 2023 was welcomed into the world and given a truly appropriate name considering the New Year's Day weather conditions.
Latest Ballpark proposal highlights need to embrace new neighborhood plan
Renderings courtesy of Salt Lake City Planning Division. A new proposal for the area near Smith’s ballpark would add 115 new residential dwellings in a seven-story building while providing very little for the broader public despite calls for it to do so. The new apartments at 1365 S. Jefferson...
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopens after avalanche control work; Sundance closed Monday
SALT LAKE CITY — Crews with the Utah Department of Transportation have reopened Little Cottonwood Canyon after finishing avalanche mitigation work, and Sundance Mountain Resort announced it will remain closed Monday due to power outages. UDOT closed Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday as a massive winter storm hit Utah, dropping...
Heavy snow falls around northern Utah, prevents transportation
SALT LAKE CITY — A new year comes with several inches of new snow and more avalanche danger. Yesterday and today Little Cottonwood Canyon saw closures prohibiting traffic to pass through either direction. UDOT Cottonwood said avalanche mitigation is still underway. Areas that already have high risk of avalanches...
Secret SLC: The Lost Hawaiian Colony
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
Power outages affect 10,000+ people in Salt Lake Area due to ‘heavy, wet snow’
Over 11,000 people across the Wasatch Front and Northern Utah are without power due to a winter storm, with over 10,000 of those people in the Salt Lake Valley and Metro-Jordan Valley areas, according to Rocky Mountain Power.
Hero K-9 military dog honored with statue being sculpted by Salt Lake City artist
SALT LAKE CITY — There is something to be said about an artist who obsesses over every little detail. Lena Toritch has sculpted several dogs in her career inside her Salt Lake City studio, but Layka is about as special as any she has done before. “This statue has...
Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts
SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
Pallas’s cat: Salt Lake City’s top trending animal on Google in 2022
The Pallas's cat, otherwise known as the Manul, Steppe cat, or Rock Wildcat, was the Salt Lake City area's most-searched animal on Google in 2022.
Mayors of Utah Valley: Looking back on a big year for Payson
I hope all of you have had a wonderful Christmas with friends and family. Enjoy a fun and safe New Year’s celebration. I wish all of you the very best during 2023. During 2022 there have been many changes in Payson. I will mention just a few. Mountainland’s Technical...
Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
Avalanche danger high across Utah following intense weekend winter storm
SALT LAKE CITY — Much of Utah was under Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory status Sunday as a system brought heavy snow and rain to the state on New Year's Day. FULL LIST - Check the warnings and advisories in effect for your neighborhood. Some of those...
Snowpack is looking great...for now
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
Closures leave eager visitors stuck in Little Cottonwood Canyon
Alta and Snowbird ski resorts had to shut off their lifts and keep guests and employees indoors all day Sunday due to extreme conditions and avalanche danger.
