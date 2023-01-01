Read full article on original website
strictly-business.com
Transform Your Living Spaces with Decorative Concrete from Concrete Craft
As their name implies, Concrete Craft (concretecraft.com) considers themselves more than a concrete company in Lincoln. They are your craftspeople who take great pride in bringing artistry to the industry. So, when it comes to choosing new paving for your patio, driveway, walkway, or pool deck – including interior floors like basements and garages – you can count on the professionals at Concrete Craft. They have an extensive variety of decorative concrete stamping, resurfacing, and staining options to create just about any look you dream of.
strictly-business.com
New Year’s Resolutions in Omaha – January 2023
New Year’s resolutions are great tools for improving on things that may have been pushed aside for one reason or another, or for picking up a new hobby to try. It’s no secret that New Year’s resolutions are often ditched at some point in the year, so we visited with some businesses in the Lincoln community to learn what advice they had for those who want to really stick with their 2023 goals.
visitomaha.com
10 Things to Do in January in Omaha
It’s wintertime in the Midwest, so this list is packed with ideas for indoor fun perfect for friends, couples and families. While we are all about bundling up and hitting the slopes, snowshoeing, and Bobbing, there’s something ultra-cozy about planning for more predictable indoor fun. From board games and movies to arcade games and theater, your next memorable indoor adventure awaits in Omaha. Read on for ten ways to enjoy visiting Omaha in the new year.
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln to open the new year?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Professional gives advice in decluttering for the new year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With the new year in full swing, many across Lincoln are starting to act on their resolutions. For many, a fresh start comes in the form of decluttering their lives to go along with the saying, “a clean home is a healthy home.”. Wendy...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
strictly-business.com
Ask the Expert: Local Ice Cream Success Story Started with a Dream
Tyler Mannix didn’t grow up thinking that he would own an ice cream shop someday. Tyler was building a solid career for himself at a local software company when he came up with the idea to open an ice cream shop. The idea wouldn’t go away. Key to...
strictlybusinessomaha.com
BFF Omaha and Nebraska for Abortion Access to Display Artist-Designed Billboards in 2023
Nebraskans for Abortion Access and BFF Omaha (BFF, www.bffomaha.org) are joining together to advocate for abortion access and awareness in rural Nebraska through local artist-designed billboards. This project will create advocacy, identify available resources, and spread awareness for abortion access in Nebraska, particularly among rural communities. Submissions were encouraged from local Nebraskan creatives, seeking tactful, one-of-a-kind, eye-catching messages that support abortion access and reproductive rights within the state. Selected artist designs will be announced in January and then be displayed on various rural billboards across the state from February to April. Selected artist designs will also be included in a group exhibition at Petshop, 2727 N 62nd St. in March and April, with an opening reception during First Friday on March 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, ways to get involved, and partnership opportunities, please visit bffomaha.org/choice.
klin.com
WEATHER UPDATE MONDAY AFTERNOON: Winter Storm Shifting North – Less Impact Expected in Lincoln Area
A slight change in the weather outlook as the National Weather Service updated the outlook Monday afternoon. The latest information as of mid-afternoon is below. Thunderstorms will be possible across southeast Nebraska, east central Nebraska and southwest Iowa tonight. There is a small risk for a severe storm or two with hail, mainly within about 30 miles of the Kansas and Missouri borders. Otherwise look for a mix of rain, light freezing rain and possibly some sleet or snow tonight.
WOWT
Ralston apartment fire forces residents to evacuate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a Ralston apartment complex forced residents to evacuate Monday afternoon. The Ralston and Omaha Fire Departments were dispatched around 2 p.m. to a six-unit complex off Main Street in Ralston. Ralston Fire tells 6 News they had several reports of flames coming from...
KETV.com
13-year-old shot on New Year's Eve while lighting fireworks in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy. OPD said the child was shot twice in the leg Sunday morning near 61st and Ogden streets. According to police, someone pulled up in a vehicle around 2 a.m. and started shooting at the 13-year-old.
WOWT
Remembering 7-year-old Jaya Moore
Cloudy skies with some patchy fog this morning, but temperatures are already above freezing. Patchy sunshine and a south breeze will warm us into the middle 40s this afternoon. Quiet but chilly for New Year's Eve celebrations. The family of Jaya Moore is remembering the girl they lost in a...
strictly-business.com
Celebrating a Year of Great Accomplishments for Lincoln
2022 was an incredible year for Lincoln. I am extremely proud of the work of the Lincoln business community and our team at the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce. Together, we made a significant impact on our community, including expanding our workforce development and talent retention efforts, announcing new programming for the women of Lincoln’s business community, applauding our outstanding young professionals at the Lincoln Young Professionals Group’s Young Lincoln Leader Awards and honoring the best of Lincoln business at our 27th annual Celebrate Business Awards Luncheon in December.
klkntv.com
Man spray-painted hearts, ‘I love you’ on Lincoln buildings, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man spread messages of affection with spray paint on two Lincoln buildings Wednesday, police say. The first report of graffiti was at an apartment complex near 11th and H Streets around 9 a.m. Hearts and the words “love” and “I love you” were spray-painted...
strictly-business.com
Humanities Nebraska Promotes UNO’s “Charting Our Path” Traveling Exhibit
Humanities Nebraska (humanitiesnebraska.org) is pleased to promote The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s (UNO) traveling exhibit “Charting Our Path: Celebrating 50 Years of Black Studies.” The exhibit celebrates the 50 years of Black Studies at UNO, sharing the turbulent history and triumphs of one of the oldest Black Studies departments in the nation.
KETV.com
Southwest passengers credit Omaha staff for helping them locate their luggage
OMAHA, Neb. — These days, finding your luggage in an airport is like winning the lottery. Kristi Edgington said, “I called yesterday, and they said that they're here, so hopefully. It's been eight days.”. Several people showed up at Eppley Airfield Monday afternoon in luck. “It's been a...
WOWT
New fentanyl awareness billboard on display in memory of Omaha North’s Ty Jackson
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha woman is working to fight fentanyl overdoses in the metro, inspired by the loss of her own son, Ty Jackson. In 2022, DEA’s Omaha division reported that it seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in its region alone, including Nebraska, Iowa, the Dakotas, and Minnesota. Across the country, the number of potential lethal doses was an amount that totaled to more than every American.
WOWT
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology
Omaha, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man is eating a big piece of humble pie this holiday season. While out of town, Franc Harwart’s Ring camera captured someone taking newly delivered packages off his front porch. He assumed they were thieves and posted the pictures online, asking for help identifying them.
strictly-business.com
Bob McNally – Lincoln Airport Authority
Meet Bob McNally, director of operations for the Lincoln Airport Authority (www.lincolnairport.com). Tell us a little about your business. – The Lincoln Airport Authority was established in 1959 to oversee the airport and aviation for the city of Lincoln. Today, the airport authority controls approximately 5,500 acres, operating the Lincoln Airport as well as LNK Enterprise Park, which is one of the largest industrial park developments of its kind in the Midwest.
WOWT
13-year-old shot in Omaha overnight on New Year’s Day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 13-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after he was shot in the leg around 2 a.m. Sunday. According to Omaha Police, it happened near 61st and Ogden. Officers responded and found the boy with a gunshot wound. He was sent to University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.
