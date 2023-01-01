ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy New Year! 🎊 Thank you!

I want to take a moment and send a big hearted thank you for being here, I’m truly grateful. Whether you’ve been with me since the very beginning or just joined in, I’m really thankful for your support. The feedback you’ve shared with me has been invaluable. I’m moved by your enthusiasm.
Dad takes son on cute 15-minute coffee dates every day on the way to Pre-K to ease him into new routine

Children always find it difficult to adapt to sudden changes in the environment as can be the case with joining school or Pre-K. Spending time with parents during formative years can teach young kids a variety of life lessons, including how to treat others with respect. The main goal of the trips should be to deepen the link between the parent and kid while also making them enjoyable and occasionally informative. One story that's winning hearts on the internet is that of a father and his 4-year-old son. This cute father-son date routine has helped 4-year-old Luca to adjust to the significant change of starting school, but his father now considers it "the best 15 or 20 minutes of my day" and will keep doing it for years to come, he told "Good Morning America".
The Amish Cook: Resolved to resolutions

New years resolutions. Don't they go together like paper and pen?. Don't resolutions leave us with that fuzzy feeling, knowing you've made good choices that will take you exactly where you want to go?. I like knowing what I'm aiming for, so I also like resolutions. But then, with a...
It's Hard Being The Only One In The Family With Kids During The Holidays

We’ve just finished our holiday dinner, and the adults are ready to unwind. It’s time to pour another drink, settle in, and socialize. It’s the time of the evening filled with belly laughs, table gambling games, and an unexpectedly wonderful couch conversation. But while everyone else is winding down, I am furiously cleaning, breaking up arguments, and wrestling coats on little bodies to ensure a timely arrival home for our bloodbath of a bedtime routine. Because I have four little kids, and my siblings have none. And with no cousins or other family members with young kids, I bring all the chaos: the tantrums, the messes, and the bedtime constraints. And sometimes, it stresses me out.
Daughter Goes Above and Beyond to Surprise Mom with Mini Cows for Christmas

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Every family shows love in their own special ways, but @ta1.2.3's Christmas surprise for her mom might just be one of our favorites. Torri and her family drove around 20 hours round-trip just to bring home a pair of miniature cows, and the surprise is just as adorable as you'd imagine. This must've been her mom's best Christmas ever!

