FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Wisdom and Horst Join Pinnacle Bank’s Nebraska Board
Pinnacle Bank’s (pinnbank.com) Nebraska charter announced the appointment of two new members to their Board of Directors: Marc Wisdom and Justin Horst. Marc Wisdom is Pinnacle Bank’s executive vice president. He is responsible for the bank’s private banking division in Omaha. He also serves on loan committees overseeing lending in Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. Wisdom has 21 years of banking experience and has been with Pinnacle Bank since 2018. He earned his MBA from Creighton University and Bachelor of Science in Business from Nebraska Wesleyan University. He is currently active on the board of Special Olympics of Nebraska, Support Nebraska, and Happy Hollow Club.
strictly-business.com
Business Planning in Lincoln – January 2023
As 2023 approaches, many businesses are beginning to prepare their business plans for the year. The new year brings new opportunities, and it’s important to be prepared. Having a business plan provides you with a roadmap that will help you achieve your business goals and take advantage of those new opportunities.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
strictly-business.com
New Year’s Resolutions in Omaha – January 2023
New Year’s resolutions are great tools for improving on things that may have been pushed aside for one reason or another, or for picking up a new hobby to try. It’s no secret that New Year’s resolutions are often ditched at some point in the year, so we visited with some businesses in the Lincoln community to learn what advice they had for those who want to really stick with their 2023 goals.
strictly-business.com
Humanities Nebraska Promotes UNO’s “Charting Our Path” Traveling Exhibit
Humanities Nebraska (humanitiesnebraska.org) is pleased to promote The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s (UNO) traveling exhibit “Charting Our Path: Celebrating 50 Years of Black Studies.” The exhibit celebrates the 50 years of Black Studies at UNO, sharing the turbulent history and triumphs of one of the oldest Black Studies departments in the nation.
strictly-business.com
Lincoln Young Professionals Group Announces New Leadership For 2023
The Lincoln Young Professionals Group (YPG, LincolnYPG.com) announced the results of their 2023 executive leadership election and the addition of three members to the leadership council. Bryce Morgan, Nebraska Bank of Commerce, was elected to serve as YPG’s 2023 chair for a second term. Alyssa Christiansen, Mourning Hope, will serve as vice chair, with Micah Lindblad, Hudl, in the role of secretary.
strictly-business.com
Bob McNally – Lincoln Airport Authority
Meet Bob McNally, director of operations for the Lincoln Airport Authority (www.lincolnairport.com). Tell us a little about your business. – The Lincoln Airport Authority was established in 1959 to oversee the airport and aviation for the city of Lincoln. Today, the airport authority controls approximately 5,500 acres, operating the Lincoln Airport as well as LNK Enterprise Park, which is one of the largest industrial park developments of its kind in the Midwest.
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all
Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
strictly-business.com
Fresh Start’s Project Funway Raises $30K for Women in Need
Fresh Start (www.FreshStartHome.org) held their signature fundraising event, Project Funway, on November 4 at The Cornhusker Marriott. The event raised $30,000 for this lifeline program, which has served the Lincoln community for 31 years. Donations from the event will help provide a safe, secure, and supportive home for women experiencing homelessness.
strictly-business.com
AmanaCare In-Home Assistance Hires Rhonda Saunders as Marketer
AmanaCare In-Home Assistance (amana-care.com) welcomes Rhonda Saunders as their new marketer. After a break to take care of family members Rhonda has returned part-time to the healthcare industry. She previously worked for a hospice company in Lincoln for eight years and now brings that knowledge and experience to AmanaCare. Rhonda...
strictly-business.com
Amy Pappas Joins Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln as Director of Operations
Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln (lincolnhabitat.org) is excited to welcome Amy Pappas as the new director of operations. She joined the team in November of this year. Most recently, she served as the associate director at the People’s City Mission. She has a long history of working for nonprofits in the Lincoln community and is looking forward to using her multitude of talents to help families in Lincoln find safe, affordable housing.
strictly-business.com
HBAL’s Lincoln Home Builders Care Foundation Donates $3K to Santa Cop
The Lincoln Home Builders Care Foundation recently presented a check for $3,000 to the Lincoln Police Union Charities. These funds will help purchase toys which will be given directly to children with whom the officers come into contact. Although Home Builders Association of Lincoln (HBAL, www.hbal.org) members weren’t able to build wooden toys as they have in the past, the hope is to resume building toys for Santa Cop in 2023.
strictly-business.com
West Gate Bank Promotes Taylor Price, Kirby Reardon, and Shane Reardon
The West Gate Bank® (westgate.bank) Board of Directors has elected Taylor Price, Kirby Reardon, and Shane Reardon to vice president, commercial lending. Taylor Price began working for West Gate Bank in May of 2013 as a credit analyst intern and moved to a full time credit analyst in September of 2013. He was promoted to commercial loan officer in August of 2016 and to assistant vice president in July of 2019. Taylor’s focus is on commercial real estate lending and residential investment property financing.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
BFF Omaha and Nebraska for Abortion Access to Display Artist-Designed Billboards in 2023
Nebraskans for Abortion Access and BFF Omaha (BFF, www.bffomaha.org) are joining together to advocate for abortion access and awareness in rural Nebraska through local artist-designed billboards. This project will create advocacy, identify available resources, and spread awareness for abortion access in Nebraska, particularly among rural communities. Submissions were encouraged from local Nebraskan creatives, seeking tactful, one-of-a-kind, eye-catching messages that support abortion access and reproductive rights within the state. Selected artist designs will be announced in January and then be displayed on various rural billboards across the state from February to April. Selected artist designs will also be included in a group exhibition at Petshop, 2727 N 62nd St. in March and April, with an opening reception during First Friday on March 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, ways to get involved, and partnership opportunities, please visit bffomaha.org/choice.
strictly-business.com
YFC Lincoln Area Welcomes Allison Rusler as Juvenile Justice Ministry Director
Youth for Christ Lincoln Area (YFC Lincoln Area, yfclincoln.org) is excited to welcome Juvenile Justice Ministry (JJM) Director Allison Rusler to their team. Allison joins the JJM team after previously serving the community as a probation officer. Her heart and passion for extremely at-risk teens is apparent when you meet her.
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln to open the new year?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
strictly-business.com
SP Group, P.C. Welcomes Val Bartunek to their Team
SP Group (spgrouppc.com) is excited to announce the addition of Val Bartunek to their team. Val, came to Lincoln by way of Liberty, MO, landing at Lincoln Southeast High School her junior year. She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln studying Early Childhood Education to pursue her dream of teaching pre-kindergartners. After teaching for 21 years, she took a professional leap. While continuing to fulfill her passion for working and connecting with people, she entered the client relations field specializing in client and partner on-boarding processes.
KETV.com
OPS might not have new superintendent until 2024
OMAHA, Neb. — Next week's Omaha School Board meeting includesan agenda item to seek proposals for a consultant to help in the search for a new superintendent. This comes after superintendent Cheryl Logan announced her plans to retire at the end of the school year. In that announcement, she said it's time for her to "return home" and was grateful for the friendships made and accomplishments since she was hired in 2018.
kfornow.com
Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska
JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
WOWT
New fentanyl awareness billboard on display in memory of Omaha North’s Ty Jackson
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha woman is working to fight fentanyl overdoses in the metro, inspired by the loss of her own son, Ty Jackson. In 2022, DEA’s Omaha division reported that it seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in its region alone, including Nebraska, Iowa, the Dakotas, and Minnesota. Across the country, the number of potential lethal doses was an amount that totaled to more than every American.
