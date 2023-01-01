Read full article on original website
Former Hoosier Victor Oladipo Breaks Internet With Vicious Dunk
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo went up and over 7-footer Walker Kessler with a massive dunk and it went viral on Saturday night. It's a dunk worth watching from the former Indiana star.
Knicks reportedly could trade Obi Toppin to Pacers: How a deal might look
The New York Knicks reportedly could break up the playing time long-jam at power forward by sending 2020 first-round pick Obi Toppin to a long-time conference rival. The Knicks have had a problem at power forward for the last two-plus seasons. While at first, it was a good problem to have it has devolved into a messy and often frustrating situation. Starter Julius Randle delivered an MVP-level performance in Obi Toppin’s debut season in the league. It led to a massive contract extension for the veteran and a reason to be patient with the youngster.
Pacers Land Knicks’ Obi Toppin In Bold Trade Scenario
Evaluating young NBA players is easier said than done. After all, they don’t all follow the same trajectory. Some players come into the league with guns blazing. It’s apparent that they’ll be star players even in their rookie year. Of course, it doesn’t always go that way, either.
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
It's a party: LeBron drops 47 on birthday; Giannis matches Wilt; CJ McCollum sets Pelicans record
It was a scoring spree Friday night around the NBA with five players reaching the 40-point plateau and another three players coming within five points of that mark. Maybe it can be chalked up to everyone wanting to stamp the end of 2022 with an exclamation mark, because several of these guys were just unstoppable on the second to last day of the year.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Billy Donovan Explain Final Play Vs. Cavaliers
DeRozan, Donovan explain failed final play vs. Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was almost a storybook finish. One year to the day after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged 3-point heave at the fourth-quarter buzzer, DeMar DeRozan had the chance to make magic again with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 and 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In fact, DeRozan's primary defender on the eventual final play was Caris LeVert, who played for Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.
NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell puts up Cavs-record 71 in OT win
Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points, the NBA’s single-game best since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance in January 2006, and
RUMOR: Pacers ‘engaged in trade talks’ for injured Knicks forward Obi Toppin
The Indiana Pacers are on an upward trajectory despite being in the early stages of their rebuild. And it’s all thanks to Tyrese Haliburton’s emergence as a franchise cornerstone-level talent. With the Pacers on the rise, it may not be the worst idea in the world to add to their young core, particularly with a gaping hole in their starting power forward spot. Enter the New York Knicks as a potential trade partner for young forward Obi Toppin.
Kawhi Leonard's Status For Heat-Clippers Game
Kawhi Leonard is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers.
Injury Status For Darius Garland And Evan Mobley Ahead Of Cavs' Rematch With Bulls
The Cavs were shorthanded on Saturday as they snapped a three-game losing streak against the Chicago Bulls. However, in that win, they were without two of their starters in Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. This is their injury status for Cleveland looks to play their second consecutive game against the...
Chicago Bulls lose to the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 on New Year’s Eve
After defeating the Detroit Pistons on Friday, December 30, the Chicago Bulls would lose to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 103-102 on Saturday, December 31, at home. The Bulls came close to earning another buzzer beater victory on New Year’s Eve, but missed on their final play of regulation. DeMar DeRozan nearly made a baseline jumper as time expired.
Knicks’ Julius Randle receives MVP chants from MSG crowd
What a difference a year makes. At around this time last year, New York Knicks‘ former All-Star forward Julius Randle was in the midst of a disappointing season as boos became a regular occurrence leading to his infamous ‘thumbs down’ gesture. A year later, Randle is back in good graces.
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Wants Luka Doncic to Emulate Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd wants Luka Doncic to emulate Klay Thompson more to avoid taking a physical toll on his body.
