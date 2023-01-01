ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Knicks reportedly could trade Obi Toppin to Pacers: How a deal might look

The New York Knicks reportedly could break up the playing time long-jam at power forward by sending 2020 first-round pick Obi Toppin to a long-time conference rival. The Knicks have had a problem at power forward for the last two-plus seasons. While at first, it was a good problem to have it has devolved into a messy and often frustrating situation. Starter Julius Randle delivered an MVP-level performance in Obi Toppin’s debut season in the league. It led to a massive contract extension for the veteran and a reason to be patient with the youngster.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Billy Donovan Explain Final Play Vs. Cavaliers

DeRozan, Donovan explain failed final play vs. Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was almost a storybook finish. One year to the day after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged 3-point heave at the fourth-quarter buzzer, DeMar DeRozan had the chance to make magic again with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 and 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In fact, DeRozan's primary defender on the eventual final play was Caris LeVert, who played for Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Pacers ‘engaged in trade talks’ for injured Knicks forward Obi Toppin

The Indiana Pacers are on an upward trajectory despite being in the early stages of their rebuild. And it’s all thanks to Tyrese Haliburton’s emergence as a franchise cornerstone-level talent. With the Pacers on the rise, it may not be the worst idea in the world to add to their young core, particularly with a gaping hole in their starting power forward spot. Enter the New York Knicks as a potential trade partner for young forward Obi Toppin.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Knicks’ Julius Randle receives MVP chants from MSG crowd

What a difference a year makes. At around this time last year, New York Knicks‘ former All-Star forward Julius Randle was in the midst of a disappointing season as boos became a regular occurrence leading to his infamous ‘thumbs down’ gesture. A year later, Randle is back in good graces.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy