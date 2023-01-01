Read full article on original website
Mega Millions numbers drawn for estimated $685M jackpot
The final Mega Millions drawing of 2022 has taken place, but it's not yet clear whether the estimated $685 million jackpot will roll over to another drawing Tuesday night.The numbers drawn Friday were: 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 and Mega Ball 7.Jackpot officials were expected to announce sometime Saturday morning whether there was a winner.The jackpot has grown so large thanks to long odds of one in 302.6 million that have resulted in 22 straight drawings without a big winner.The estimated $685 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Saturday’s $186 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Saturday’s winning lottery numbers:
Winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. No winner, jackpot rises to $785M
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb after no one matched all six numbers. Pull up a chair and grab your tickets. The numbers have been chosen for the...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $201 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $201 million.
A veteran became a millionaire after he used his 'intuition' to win 6 prizes in the same Massachusetts lottery draw
Raymond Roberts Sr. in Massachusetts said he bought six lottery tickets with the same numbers and now plans to buy a motorcycle with $2 million win.
Lottery wins of 2022: A look back at people 'hitting the jackpot'
As the 2023 New Year approaches, here are 10 lottery stories that made national and international headlines in 2022. From scratch-off tickets to the Powerball and Mega Millions.
Powerball Jackpot Grows to $215 Million Ahead of Wednesday’s Drawing
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is expected to grow to $215 million. There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, the California Lottery...
Mega Millions jackpot becomes one of the nation’s largest: Here are the 10 others
The jackpot, which quickly broke into the top 10 largest lottery prizes in history, is expected to grow even more before the next drawing.
The First Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot of 2023 Could Be $785 Million – A Good Way To Start the New Year
A ticket bought in Florida won a share of the last jackpot. On December 30, the last U.S. wide Mega Millions lottery draw of the year was held - and nobody won the jackpot prize. This means that the first draw of 2023 will offer a jackpot prize that's estimated to reach $785 million, and omens are good for ticket holders in Florida.
Powerball Jackpot Grows to $246 Million After No Tickets Match in Latest Drawing
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is expected to grow to $246 million. There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, the California Lottery...
Florida Players Have A Chance At $785 Million Jackpot Playing Mega Millions
There’s plenty of lottery excitement as the year 2023 gets underway, thanks to a whopping Mega Millions® jackpot set for next Tuesday, January 3! The prize for the first drawing of the new year is currently estimated at $785 million or $395.0 million cash. The
Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $640m after no one wins sixth-largest grand prize in lottery’s history
The Mega Millions jackpot has made history as it surpassed the sixth-largest in the lottery’s 20-year history, after the grand prize rose to an estimated $640m.The lottery announced the jackpot had increased again after no players matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday. According to the lottery, this means it’s “by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year”.On Tuesday night, the white balls drawn were nine, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with the gold Mega Ball11.Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were multiple winners of smaller prizes, according to...
Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Jan. 2, 2022; jackpot hits $291M for Wednesday
Is today your lucky day? Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Jan. 2, 2022: 7 - 9 - 12 - 31 - 62 and Powerball 22Powerplay was 2x The...
Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night at $645 million, the lottery's largest year-end prize ever
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, Dec. 30, has grown to $645 million, the lottery's largest ever during the last week of the year.
