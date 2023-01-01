ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mega Millions numbers drawn for estimated $685M jackpot

The final Mega Millions drawing of 2022 has taken place, but it's not yet clear whether the estimated $685 million jackpot will roll over to another drawing Tuesday night.The numbers drawn Friday were: 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 and Mega Ball 7.Jackpot officials were expected to announce sometime Saturday morning whether there was a winner.The jackpot has grown so large thanks to long odds of one in 302.6 million that have resulted in 22 straight drawings without a big winner.The estimated $685 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over...
Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $640m after no one wins sixth-largest grand prize in lottery’s history

The Mega Millions jackpot has made history as it surpassed the sixth-largest in the lottery’s 20-year history, after the grand prize rose to an estimated $640m.The lottery announced the jackpot had increased again after no players matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday. According to the lottery, this means it’s “by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year”.On Tuesday night,  the white balls drawn were nine, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with the gold Mega Ball11.Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were multiple winners of smaller prizes, according to...
