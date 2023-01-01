Ducks play the Flyers in a non-conference matchup

Philadelphia Flyers (13-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (10-23-4, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks play the Philadelphia Flyers in a non-conference matchup.

Anaheim has a 6-9-1 record at home and a 10-23-4 record overall. The Ducks have a 5-12-2 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Philadelphia is 6-8-6 in road games and 13-17-7 overall. The Flyers serve 11.1 penalty minutes per game to rank fifth in league play.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Henrique has scored 11 goals with eight assists for the Ducks. John Klingberg has three goals over the past 10 games.

Travis Konecny has scored 18 goals with 17 assists for the Flyers. James van Riemsdyk has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.8 assists, 5.3 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (finger), Derek Grant: out (lower body).

Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Carter Hart: out (upper body), Sean Couturier: out (back), Felix Sandstrom: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.