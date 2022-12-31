Today, it hurts. It's the first Monday of 2023. And it hurts. Kansas State was committed. And disciplined. And tough. And selfless. And it hurts, man, it hurts. It hurts for Chris Klieman, it hurts for the 30,000 fans who rocked the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, and the countless other Wildcat fans across the world, and it hurts for Big 12 Champions, who battled their rears off.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO