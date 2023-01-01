Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
5 Ways to Start Talking With Your Teen About Mental Health Help
One study has shown more than one-third of high school students report experiencing poor mental health. The American Pediatric Association recently declared the mental health crisis among children a national emergency. To support teenagers' mental health, parents can begin by modeling positive mental wellness habits. It is well-documented that behavioral...
'I'm a Therapist, These are My 3 Tips for Good Mental Health at Christmas'
Dr. Jennifer Guttman explains how to stop people-pleasing and protect your wellbeing this Christmas.
psychologytoday.com
Childhood Trauma Impairs Both Physical and Mental Health
A greater risk of adult physical and mental health problems has long been correlated with adversity and trauma during childhood. Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are traumatic events and unsafe environments occurring in children before age 18. A new study shows that ACEs significantly adversely impact adult mental health, notably PTSD,...
verywellmind.com
Types of Behavioral Disorders in Children
Some conditions that may contribute to behavior issues in children include the following. Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurobehavioral condition that is usually first diagnosed in childhood. It involves characteristic behavior patterns that may involve hyperactivity, inattention, and impulsivity. Children with these characteristics may have more difficulty paying attention, staying on task, and controlling their behaviors.
Child referrals for mental health care in England up 39% in a year
The number of children in England needing treatment for serious mental health problems has risen by 39% in a year, official data shows. Experts say the pandemic, social inequality, austerity and online harm are all fuelling a crisis in which NHS mental health treatment referrals for under-18s have increased to more than 1.1m in 2021-22.
ADHD in women: Symptoms develop in childhood, but the signs are often missed
A growing number of adult women in the United States have been diagnosed with and are seeking treatment for ADHD, a development experts attribute to a long history of psychologists, parents and teachers overlooking symptoms in young girls. The national shortage of Adderall, a drug that treats attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or...
psychologytoday.com
An Overnighter Can Help Depression
"Depression" is an umbrella term that probably covers four or more illnesses researchers are investigating. If you suspect you are depressed, it's important to look closely at all your health habits, which include sleep, diet, and exercise. Six studies on the sleep/light cure, called "triple chronotherapy," concluded that it provided...
‘TikTok Brain’ and New Mental Illness Crisis Destroying a Generation
Every generation thinks they are experiencing a doomsday event. Television was called a boob tube, video games were blamed for kids’ lack of ambition; the internet itself is probably some Mayan calendar apocalypse yet to come.
UArizona duo to launch statewide, mental health hotline for pregnant mothers
A pair of perinatal psychiatrists at the University of Arizona are teaming up to launch a statewide hotline this Spring 2023.
wdfxfox34.com
The Meaning of Mental Health – What You Need to Know to Improve Yours
Originally Posted On: https://loreoflife.com/the-meaning-of-mental-health/. Mental health has often been spoken about in hushed tones or, even worse, not at all. It has been considered a ‘taboo’ subject, where people were afraid to ask questions or didn’t know how to talk about it. This mysteriousness is unfortunate because everyone needs mental health support at some point in their life. The secrecy and stigma around these topics often prevent people from seeking this support.
verywellmind.com
Is ADHD a Mental Illness?
ADHD is a diagnosable mental disorder that is characterized by problems with focus, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. It is estimated to affect 4% of adults and 9% of children in the United States. At the same time, whether ADHD can be considered a mental illness is less clear. Kara Nassour, LPC,...
Wraparound Programs – An Alternative Approach to Address the Children’s Mental Health Crisis
The mental health crisis impacting America’s children requires states, parents, guardians, and behavioral health professionals to rethink how we provide treatment. For many young people, high fidelity wraparound programs are the answer. Even before the pandemic, mental health issues were a leading cause of disability for children. The pandemic...
verywellmind.com
How Prevalent Is Bipolar Disorder?
Bipolar disorder is a serious mood disorder that impacts people around the world. Though bipolar is still a highly stigmatized mental health condition the truth is that it is rather common throughout the United States. This disorder is marked by mood swings that alternate between depression and mania, which is...
Oddee
How Many People Suffer From Mental Illness?
Mental health is a real global issue, and deserves to be taken seriously... We often talk about mental illness as if it’s a rare, spontaneously occurring event. But the reality is, mental illness is somewhat common. Approximately one in four adults suffers from a diagnosable mental health disorder, and most of the rest of us at least virtually everyone occasionally suffer from symptoms of depression, anxiety, and other common afflictions.
WFMZ-TV Online
Adolescents' mental health takes toll due to COVID, doctors say simple strategies can help
Many young people are still dealing with the residual effects of pandemic isolation. Not only are many reporting poorer mental health, but new findings reveal the experience took a physical toll on their brains.
verywellmind.com
Understanding Binge Eating and ADHD
Research shows that people struggling with an eating disorder, especially bulimia nervosa or binge eating, are more likely to have comorbid ADHD. While those studies haven’t confirmed that ADHD causes those eating disorders, the data suggests that it can put someone at a higher risk of developing disordered eating habits.
How to Support a Loved One with ADHD
Learning how to support a loved one with ADHD can be challenging. Here are some tips. When most people think of ADHD, they imagine little boys with "excessive energy" who can't focus in school. While this is one form that ADHD may take, there are as many different types of ADHD as there are people afflicted by it. This misconception makes it more difficult for some people to get diagnosed because their symptoms often go unnoticed until later in life.
Mindfulness Can Rival Antidepressants For Anxiety, Study Finds
Mindfulness exercises can, in some cases, be as effective as antidepressant drugs when dealing with anxiety disorders, new research reveals. The findings highlight how mindfulness meditation could be a useful approach to treating these conditions. The study put a course of mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) techniques up against a course of escitalopram – a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class medication also known as Lexapro, considered to be a gold standard antidepressant – across eight weeks. Follow-up surveys were carried out up to 24 weeks after enrollment using an assessment called the Clinical Global Impression of Severity scale (CGI-S), measured on a scale...
msn.com
White House Announces New Mental Health Funding for Children
The White House today announced it is investing more than $300 million in mental health funding for children, ABC News reported. Much of the money is coming from the bipartisan anti-gun violence law passed this June by Congress and will go toward grants, programs, and resources to create safer learning environments for children in schools.
Healthline
What to Know About Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors (BFRBs)
Most people engage in body-focused repetitive behaviors, but if these habits begin affecting your everyday life, you may want to get treatment. Most likely, you or someone you know bites their nails or cracks their knuckles from time to time. Although these are common, everyday habits, they fall under a cluster of clinically defined behaviors called body-focused repetitive behaviors (BFRBs).
Comments / 0