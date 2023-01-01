COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County board of commissioners said it's willing to help migrants who are seeking asylum. However, there are certain stipulations as to who commissioners are willing to help. In a statement released Wednesday, the board said, "we believe in the rule of law and will work to keep The post Influx of migrants in Colorado: How the expiration of Title 42 could impact the state appeared first on KRDO.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO