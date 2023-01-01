ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Ski Patroller at Popular Colorado Resort Buried by Avalanche

A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.
OutThere Colorado

Most affordable ski towns in each US region – and Colorado's not on the list

Realtor.com's Evan Wyloge recently tracked down the most affordable ski towns to purchase a home across the country and shocker – Colorado isn't on the list. The cheapest 'ski town' spot was predictably in the Midwest, where home prices are well-known to be lower than they are in most other regions of the United States. The town of Hurley, Wisconsin has three resorts within 30 minutes and a median home price of just $114,700. Granted, if you're taking advantage of life in this spot, it's...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Influx of migrants in Colorado: How the expiration of Title 42 could impact the state

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County board of commissioners said it's willing to help migrants who are seeking asylum. However, there are certain stipulations as to who commissioners are willing to help. In a statement released Wednesday, the board said, "we believe in the rule of law and will work to keep The post Influx of migrants in Colorado: How the expiration of Title 42 could impact the state appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
foxintheforest.net

The Complete Guide to Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park

Known as one of the most scenic drives in all of America, Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is not to be missed. This high-altitude scenic byway soars across the Rockies, delivering 360-degree mountain scenes. The 48-mile stretch of tarmac spanning between Estes Park and Grand Lake is a must-do.
ESTES PARK, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Hilarious Google Reviews of Colorado’s Continental Divide

When was the last time you drove over the Continental Divide in Colorado? Did you leave a Google review?. A visit to the Continental Divide in Colorado is breathtaking, literally. If you peruse the Google Reviews, you'll find that most are overwhelmingly positive, a few are negative, and several are funny. Here's a quick look at some of the amusing reviews.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Las Vegas

The average daytime temperature in Las Vegas during the summertime regularly exceeds 100°F. Understandably, you’ll be looking for a means to cool off and combat the heat when the thermometer reads triple digits. Naturally, swimming should be at the forefront of your list of things to do in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
getawaycouple.com

Hot Springs in Wyoming You Have to Try

If you’ve never soaked in hot springs in Wyoming, it’s time to try! This unique natural phenomenon occurs when radioactive elements below the Earth’s crust heat the groundwater. It can be 45 degrees outside, and you can enjoy the warmth and refreshment of a 105-degree hot spring.
WYOMING STATE
Colorado Newsline

How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline

Colorado could be less than a year away from the state’s first relocation of gray wolves to parts of the Western Slope, as required by a ballot initiative passed by voters in 2020. A draft plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife last month calls for the reintroduction of 10 to 15 wolves per year […] The post How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
speedonthewater.com

Nobody’s Business Going V Extreme-Class Racing

Within hours after the news broke that Chris Uzzolina was selling his Stock V-class, 30-foot Phantom dubbed Nobody’s Business, the North Carolina-based offshore powerboat racer had interest from potential buyers. Within days, the boat was sold. As rare as it is spectacular, this Skater 399 raceboat will be back...
DENVER, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy