Eureka, IL

WCIA

Lotto Roundup: Illinois Lottery winners in 2022

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some Illinoisians walked away with millions of dollars in 2022, thanks to winning tickets from the Illinois lottery. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in November. The player matched all five of those numbers and won $550,000. Illinois Lottery said the lucky player is now the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois

We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

College students push for new grocery store near Uptown Normal

A group of Bloomington-Normal college students is trying once again to bring a grocery store to the Uptown Normal area. They’ve been researching the issue for about six months and are getting ready to send out a survey to Illinois State University students and those who live near Uptown and may be frustrated with prices at the nearby CVS or having to drive, bus, or walk to Walmart or Jewel or Schnucks.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Plungers brave the freezing temps for Polar Plunge

PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year was the first year back in action for the East Peoria Boat Club’s Polar Plunge after taking a break for the pandemic. Plungers traveled from as far as Minnesota to dive headfirst into the above freezing waters. This year’s event was raising...
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Vehicle fire shuts down section of I-55 southwest of Bloomington

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police say the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, southwest of Bloomington, were closed because of a vehicle fire. First responders were called about 2:25 p.m. The fire happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Shirley. Illinois State Police are not providing...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
POLITICO

New year, familiar tune: guns

Happy New Year, Illinois. I hope your holidays were relaxing, airline cancellations and all. Call it deja vu. The Illinois General Assembly returns to Springfield this week to wrap up work started last year on assault-weapons-ban legislation that Gov. JB Pritzker wants on his desk. The continuing challenge is getting...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Stove being left on caused apartment fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to an apartment complex in the 600 block of W. Lawrence Ave on Tuesday. Officials say the cause of the fire was a stove top being left on. The fire was contained in the kitchen. The American Red Cross is...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday

Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

MONDAY’S HEADLINES (1/2/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Supreme Court this past Saturday, on New Year’s Eve, delayed the implementation of the cashless bail system in Illinois, which was set to go into effect yesterday, on New Year’s Day. While dozens of states’ attorneys, county sheriffs, and county boards challenged the constitutionality of the cashless bail provision of the controversial SAFE-T Act, a Kankakee County judge’s ruling last week halted the implementation, but only in the 64 counties that filed the lawsuit, therefore creating confusion elsewhere in the state. In Saturday’s ruling, the Supreme Court said “The emergency motion for supervisory order is allowed in order to maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois with the effective date of the Pretrial Fairness Act stayed during the appeal until further notice of this Court.” The State Attorney General’s Office has filed an appeal to the ruling.
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

Springfield’s New Year’s baby

Springfield’s first baby of the New Year was born at 1:53 a.m. at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital. Born to Madison Miller and Kaleb Cloyd of Litchfield, Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd weighed in at 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19 inches long. Oliver is the first child for Miller and Cloyd.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Three rescued from fire at Green Valley home

GREEN VALLEY, Ill. – Three people had to be rescued from a home in the Tazewell County community of Green Valley following a fire Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. near East Main and Barker. 25 News reports an off-duty firefighter saw two children...
GREEN VALLEY, IL
wmay.com

Three Displaced By Springfield Apartment Fire

Three people have been displaced after a fire in a Springfield apartment. Firefighters were called to the building in the 600 block of West Lawrence for a report of a kitchen fire. Fire investigators say it appears the fire resulted from a stove top that had been left on accidentally.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois father arrested for fracturing son’s skull

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A father was arrested after allegedly fracturing his son’s skull. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office report, DCFS initially reported a boy less than 2 months old having a skull fracture at OSF Monday morning. The injuries are considered serious. Peoria...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

1 person injured as fog causes McLean County crash

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Poor visibility due to fog led to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in eastern McLean County that left one person hurt. The crash involving a box truck was reported about 8:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 9 and 3800 East Road, between Saybrook and Anchor.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Woman charged with stealing money from basketball game

An Abingdon woman is accused of stealing admissions money from the Abingdon-Avon Middle School girls’ basketball game last month. Brenda Conrad is charged with theft. Authorities say the theft happened December 9th. Conrad was arrested December 20th following an investigation.
ABINGDON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

2 Bloomington men arrested, one on $2 million bond

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested two men on several changes Sunday. According to a press release, officers were looking for 23-year-old Ronald J. Thorton on an existing warrant. Officers located him at approximately 1:20 a.m. outside a business near Maple Hill Road and Wylie Drive.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One candidate removed from local school board ballot

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One candidate has been removed from the ballot after two hearings related to local school board elections Tuesday. During the hearing in Peoria, Keisha Alexander will be removed from the ballot for Peoria School Board District 1 due to not having 200 valid signatures. Alexander...
PEORIA, IL

