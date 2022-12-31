Read full article on original website
Lotto Roundup: Illinois Lottery winners in 2022
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some Illinoisians walked away with millions of dollars in 2022, thanks to winning tickets from the Illinois lottery. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in November. The player matched all five of those numbers and won $550,000. Illinois Lottery said the lucky player is now the […]
wmay.com
Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois
We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
wglt.org
College students push for new grocery store near Uptown Normal
A group of Bloomington-Normal college students is trying once again to bring a grocery store to the Uptown Normal area. They’ve been researching the issue for about six months and are getting ready to send out a survey to Illinois State University students and those who live near Uptown and may be frustrated with prices at the nearby CVS or having to drive, bus, or walk to Walmart or Jewel or Schnucks.
25newsnow.com
Plungers brave the freezing temps for Polar Plunge
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year was the first year back in action for the East Peoria Boat Club’s Polar Plunge after taking a break for the pandemic. Plungers traveled from as far as Minnesota to dive headfirst into the above freezing waters. This year’s event was raising...
25newsnow.com
Vehicle fire shuts down section of I-55 southwest of Bloomington
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police say the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, southwest of Bloomington, were closed because of a vehicle fire. First responders were called about 2:25 p.m. The fire happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Shirley. Illinois State Police are not providing...
POLITICO
New year, familiar tune: guns
Happy New Year, Illinois. I hope your holidays were relaxing, airline cancellations and all. Call it deja vu. The Illinois General Assembly returns to Springfield this week to wrap up work started last year on assault-weapons-ban legislation that Gov. JB Pritzker wants on his desk. The continuing challenge is getting...
newschannel20.com
Stove being left on caused apartment fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to an apartment complex in the 600 block of W. Lawrence Ave on Tuesday. Officials say the cause of the fire was a stove top being left on. The fire was contained in the kitchen. The American Red Cross is...
Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday
Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
freedom929.com
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (1/2/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Supreme Court this past Saturday, on New Year’s Eve, delayed the implementation of the cashless bail system in Illinois, which was set to go into effect yesterday, on New Year’s Day. While dozens of states’ attorneys, county sheriffs, and county boards challenged the constitutionality of the cashless bail provision of the controversial SAFE-T Act, a Kankakee County judge’s ruling last week halted the implementation, but only in the 64 counties that filed the lawsuit, therefore creating confusion elsewhere in the state. In Saturday’s ruling, the Supreme Court said “The emergency motion for supervisory order is allowed in order to maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois with the effective date of the Pretrial Fairness Act stayed during the appeal until further notice of this Court.” The State Attorney General’s Office has filed an appeal to the ruling.
wdbr.com
Springfield’s New Year’s baby
Springfield’s first baby of the New Year was born at 1:53 a.m. at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital. Born to Madison Miller and Kaleb Cloyd of Litchfield, Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd weighed in at 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19 inches long. Oliver is the first child for Miller and Cloyd.
1470 WMBD
Three rescued from fire at Green Valley home
GREEN VALLEY, Ill. – Three people had to be rescued from a home in the Tazewell County community of Green Valley following a fire Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. near East Main and Barker. 25 News reports an off-duty firefighter saw two children...
wmay.com
Three Displaced By Springfield Apartment Fire
Three people have been displaced after a fire in a Springfield apartment. Firefighters were called to the building in the 600 block of West Lawrence for a report of a kitchen fire. Fire investigators say it appears the fire resulted from a stove top that had been left on accidentally.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois father arrested for fracturing son’s skull
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A father was arrested after allegedly fracturing his son’s skull. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office report, DCFS initially reported a boy less than 2 months old having a skull fracture at OSF Monday morning. The injuries are considered serious. Peoria...
stlpublicradio.org
Latex gloves are no longer allowed in Illinois food service, next is health care in 2024
Metro East food service providers are now barred from using latex gloves as a new state law takes effect. The Illinois General Assembly passed the Latex Glove Ban Act this year, which Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in June. The goal of the new law is to protect workers and customers who may be allergic to latex.
25newsnow.com
1 person injured as fog causes McLean County crash
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Poor visibility due to fog led to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in eastern McLean County that left one person hurt. The crash involving a box truck was reported about 8:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 9 and 3800 East Road, between Saybrook and Anchor.
977wmoi.com
Woman charged with stealing money from basketball game
An Abingdon woman is accused of stealing admissions money from the Abingdon-Avon Middle School girls’ basketball game last month. Brenda Conrad is charged with theft. Authorities say the theft happened December 9th. Conrad was arrested December 20th following an investigation.
Central Illinois Proud
2 Bloomington men arrested, one on $2 million bond
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested two men on several changes Sunday. According to a press release, officers were looking for 23-year-old Ronald J. Thorton on an existing warrant. Officers located him at approximately 1:20 a.m. outside a business near Maple Hill Road and Wylie Drive.
Central Illinois Proud
One candidate removed from local school board ballot
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One candidate has been removed from the ballot after two hearings related to local school board elections Tuesday. During the hearing in Peoria, Keisha Alexander will be removed from the ballot for Peoria School Board District 1 due to not having 200 valid signatures. Alexander...
