Mild temperatures continue Monday before rain, cold returns midweek

Next: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Brian Fitzgerald says another mild day is expected on Monday with high temperatures in the 50s. Rain showers are expected mid-week with above average temperatures.

FORECAST :

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy with lows around 39 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and mild with highs around 53 degrees. Lows around 43.

TUESDAY: Some patchy early morning fog. Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle and a chance for steadier showers in the afternoon/evening. Highs around 56 degrees. Lows around 52 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with areas of fog, light rain and drizzle likely. Highs around 63 degrees. Lows near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, but still above average with highs around 44 degrees. Lows near 30.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Some showers may be mixed precipitation. More seasonable. Highs around 39. Lows near 27 degrees.

WEEKEND: Sun and clouds with highs in the low 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.