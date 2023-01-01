ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Man killed during New Year’s Eve shooting identified: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Mobile Saturday night. According to officials, Jatarious Reives, 24, was shot and killed during a “gang-related” shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve. The shooting also injured nine other people. Those […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola police investigating Sunday early morning drive-by shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that sent one to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a local hospital where the victim said he was shot waiting at a red light at 9th Ave and Blount Street. Police said the […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police Department 2022 homicide investigations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 2022 was a busy year for officers with the Mobile Police Department. With over 35 homicides for the year in the City of Mobile, officers have named suspects for most of them. The first homicide of 2022 occurred on Jan. 7 when Tammy Wedgeworth was found dead after being reported missing […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 person shot in drive-by shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - A person has sustained a non-life-threatening injury after an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola, according to police. Police said they responded to local hospital and made contact with a victim who had been shot at a red light at 9th Avenue and Blount Street early this morning.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

2 adults, 3 kids injured in collision on I-110 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash on I-110 south in Escambia County Monday morning sent five people -- including three kids -- to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the Airport Blvd. overpass. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Milton woman driving...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Woman pinned under vehicle in overnight pedestrian crash in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and pinned underneath it overnight in Pensacola. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on 12th Avenue in East Hill near the Brainerd St. intersection. According to Pensacola Police, the woman became pinned underneath the vehicle after being struck. Citizens...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 killed in Pace shooting after domestic disturbance

PACE, Fl. (WALA) - A man has died after a shooting in Pace, Fl according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they responded to a call regarding a shooting at approximately 1:40 a.m. at the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle this morning. Deputies said they located...
PACE, FL
AL.com

Baldwin County man killed in head-on collision Sunday morning

A Baldwin County man died early Sunday morning in a head-on collision near Robertsdale, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. According to information released by ALEA, the crash happened about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 28-year-old Kenneth Harold Sirmon of Loxley was critically injured when the 2008 BMW 528i he was driving collided head-on with a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Elijah Scott Langer, 22, also of Loxley.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
NOLA.com

Ambulance driver killed in early-morning I-10 wreck

An Acadian Ambulance driver was killed early Sunday morning when the ambulance, which was transporting a patient, rear ended a box truck on Interstate 10 in Slidell, according to Louisiana State Police. The victim was identified as 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Miss. The patient and an emergency technician suffered...
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy