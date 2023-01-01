Read full article on original website
Man killed during New Year’s Eve shooting identified: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Mobile Saturday night. According to officials, Jatarious Reives, 24, was shot and killed during a “gang-related” shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve. The shooting also injured nine other people. Those […]
Man found shot dead in Prichard on New Year’s Eve: City of Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A City of Prichard spokesperson has confirmed a man in Prichard was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve. Christopher Duncan, 34, was found around 7 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of Grant Ave., near West Main Street. When officers did find him he was already dead. Officials said this […]
WPMI
Downtown Mobile NYE incident believed to have started as gang-related shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. “We have a 24-year-old man who has lost his life, and who has not even started his life,” said Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine, “It doesn't matter how someone loses their life even if the individual is involved in criminal activity, it's still unfortunate.”
wbrc.com
Mobile police have suspect in custody in deadly downtown New Year’s Eve shooting; victim identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department said it has one male suspect in custody from the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile. He was receiving medical treatment and will be transported to Metro Jail and charged with murder, police said. On Monday morning, police identified...
Pensacola police investigating Sunday early morning drive-by shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that sent one to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a local hospital where the victim said he was shot waiting at a red light at 9th Ave and Blount Street. Police said the […]
Mobile Police asking for public help in locating 2 Walmart shooting suspects
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are asking for public’s help in locating two men who were allegedly involved in the Walmart shooting on Dec. 27. Officers are looking for Jimaurice Pierce, 19, and Darrius Rowser, 19, who they said are suspects in the shooting. On Dec. 30, Karmelo Derks, 18, […]
Burglary suspect leads police on 24-mile chase, police looking for second suspect: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man who allegedly led officers on a nearly 24-mile chase late Friday night. The man was driving a car the police were looking for in connection to an attack at a home on Dec. 29. Ladarren Dixon, 28, was arrested and charged with the following: […]
Mobile Police Department 2022 homicide investigations
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 2022 was a busy year for officers with the Mobile Police Department. With over 35 homicides for the year in the City of Mobile, officers have named suspects for most of them. The first homicide of 2022 occurred on Jan. 7 when Tammy Wedgeworth was found dead after being reported missing […]
Workers in downtown Mobile reacted fast following deadly NYE shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people make a living in downtown Mobile and need people to feel secure in the entertainment district. Despite the violence on New Year’s Eve, workers are hoping for the best following the city’s last deadly shooting of 2022. Outside the Urban Emporium, Sunday morning is a giant pile of […]
WEAR
Police investigating homicide after 31-year-old man found shot dead in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- A homicide investigation is underway Monday after a man was found shot dead in Milton. Milton Police tells WEAR News it happened the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police identified the man as 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis. According to police, the victim's body was found in a...
1 person in custody after deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed 1, injured 9
UPDATE (1/1 5:52 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have a suspect in custody for the shooting that happened in downtown Mobile Saturday night. The suspect is receiving medical treatment. After treatment, they will be transported to Mobile Metro Jail and charged with murder. UPDATE 9:00 AM 1/1/23: Mobile Police sent […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Brother and sister arrested on gun charges after having tennis shoes stolen
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A brother and sister were arrested on firearm charges in a theft of property case after two subjects stole tennis shoes from them and they retaliated with gunfire, according to police. On Friday, Dec. 30 at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers said they responded to 3000 Airport...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 person shot in drive-by shooting in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - A person has sustained a non-life-threatening injury after an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola, according to police. Police said they responded to local hospital and made contact with a victim who had been shot at a red light at 9th Avenue and Blount Street early this morning.
WEAR
2 adults, 3 kids injured in collision on I-110 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash on I-110 south in Escambia County Monday morning sent five people -- including three kids -- to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the Airport Blvd. overpass. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Milton woman driving...
utv44.com
Mobile native's Tik Tok post of New Year's Eve shooting surpasses one million views
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — "It was.... well, it looked like a riot, or some kind of pandemonium running right at me, and it was pretty intense. 45-year-old Mica Neal was born in Mobile, and went to school here, so he's no stranger to the port city. He was, however,...
WEAR
Woman pinned under vehicle in overnight pedestrian crash in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and pinned underneath it overnight in Pensacola. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on 12th Avenue in East Hill near the Brainerd St. intersection. According to Pensacola Police, the woman became pinned underneath the vehicle after being struck. Citizens...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 killed in Pace shooting after domestic disturbance
PACE, Fl. (WALA) - A man has died after a shooting in Pace, Fl according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they responded to a call regarding a shooting at approximately 1:40 a.m. at the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle this morning. Deputies said they located...
WEAR
Woman crashes car into front of Rent-A-Center in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A woman crashed her car into the front of a Rent-A-Center in Escambia County Sunday afternoon. It happened around 4:40 p.m. at the furniture store on Mobile Hwy. near the Walmart Supercenter. A glass front door shattered in the wreck. EMS and fire crews are on scene...
Baldwin County man killed in head-on collision Sunday morning
A Baldwin County man died early Sunday morning in a head-on collision near Robertsdale, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. According to information released by ALEA, the crash happened about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 28-year-old Kenneth Harold Sirmon of Loxley was critically injured when the 2008 BMW 528i he was driving collided head-on with a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Elijah Scott Langer, 22, also of Loxley.
NOLA.com
Ambulance driver killed in early-morning I-10 wreck
An Acadian Ambulance driver was killed early Sunday morning when the ambulance, which was transporting a patient, rear ended a box truck on Interstate 10 in Slidell, according to Louisiana State Police. The victim was identified as 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Miss. The patient and an emergency technician suffered...
