Lancaster Farming

Mt. HopeLivestock Auction

Mount Hope, OhioDec. 28, 2022Report Supplied by Auction. RECEIPTS: Hogs 69; Feeder Pigs 24; Fat Cattle 58; Slaughter Bulls 15; Cull Cows 135; Feeders 121; Dairy/Stock Cows 34; Calves 213; Goats 953; Sheep 2,094; TOTAL: 3,716. All sold per hundredweight (cwt) except dairy and goats per head. HOGS: 220-250 lbs...
An Excess of Weed Has Caused Prices to Plummet Across the Nation and Leaving Businesses Struggling

With more and more states legalizing marijuana, the cannabis industry has seen a surge in growth. While the increased demand for products has been a great for many businesses, it can be argued that the current market is oversaturated with product (source). This article looks at how legal weed industries across the US are experiencing too much product and plummeting prices, as well as what this could mean for businesses in these states.
Lancaster Farming

January Is a Good Time to Spread Lime

Now is the time to apply limestone when the ground is frozen. Regular liming is critical to good crop production in our soils. However, of all soil test results, pH is the only one that is consistently below optimum in our annual soil test summaries for Pennsylvania. We need to give our liming programs the same priority as our fertilization and pesticide programs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
agupdate.com

Certification programs may boost returns for beef producers

Beef producers who are looking for ways to increase their per head margins may want to consider becoming certified under a variety of programs meeting consumer demand. The desire for consumers to purchase animals that were raised without antibiotics or hormones is a growing market, according to Kelsey Aye, north central regional manager for IMI Global.

