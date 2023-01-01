Read full article on original website
Mt. HopeLivestock Auction
Mount Hope, OhioDec. 28, 2022Report Supplied by Auction. RECEIPTS: Hogs 69; Feeder Pigs 24; Fat Cattle 58; Slaughter Bulls 15; Cull Cows 135; Feeders 121; Dairy/Stock Cows 34; Calves 213; Goats 953; Sheep 2,094; TOTAL: 3,716. All sold per hundredweight (cwt) except dairy and goats per head. HOGS: 220-250 lbs...
An Excess of Weed Has Caused Prices to Plummet Across the Nation and Leaving Businesses Struggling
With more and more states legalizing marijuana, the cannabis industry has seen a surge in growth. While the increased demand for products has been a great for many businesses, it can be argued that the current market is oversaturated with product (source). This article looks at how legal weed industries across the US are experiencing too much product and plummeting prices, as well as what this could mean for businesses in these states.
Tennessee Farmer Warns US of Major Food Shortages, Price Increases in 2023
The combination of drought due to climate change and supply chain shortages due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic made for a seriously difficult year for American farmers in 2022. And according to fourth-generation dairy farmer and agriculture advocate Stephanie Nash, 2023 has the potential to be even worse in terms of food shortages and food inflation.
January Is a Good Time to Spread Lime
Now is the time to apply limestone when the ground is frozen. Regular liming is critical to good crop production in our soils. However, of all soil test results, pH is the only one that is consistently below optimum in our annual soil test summaries for Pennsylvania. We need to give our liming programs the same priority as our fertilization and pesticide programs.
Insurance company departs the state, thousands affected
Another home insurance provider is leaving Louisiana. United Property and Casualty Insurance Company has about 36-thousand policyholders in the state.
Certification programs may boost returns for beef producers
Beef producers who are looking for ways to increase their per head margins may want to consider becoming certified under a variety of programs meeting consumer demand. The desire for consumers to purchase animals that were raised without antibiotics or hormones is a growing market, according to Kelsey Aye, north central regional manager for IMI Global.
