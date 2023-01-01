It seems that Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest, 48, thought he got the cold shoulder from Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, 54, on New Year’s Eve! The 48-year-old took to his show with Kelly Ripa, 52, on Jan. 3 to claim that Andy “did not” turn to look in Ryan’s direction that evening. “I just wanted to wave and say hi. They have a great show. And Anderson [Cooper], the best. He turns around and he says, ‘Have a good show.’ Class. Class. Andy did not turn around,” the American Idol host said. “It was funny because my big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy,” Ryan added at the 3.23-minute mark. “When I was not working, I was trying to get their attention.”

22 HOURS AGO