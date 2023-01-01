Read full article on original website
Here Are The Gross Things Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen Drank Instead Of Booze
The two were given "mystery beverages" instead of the usual alcoholic drinks during CNN's New Year's Eve coverage.
Ryan Seacrest Supports CNN Cutting Back On New Year’s Eve Drinking After Andy Cohen’s “Losers” Diss
Ryan Seacrest, who was dissed by an inebriated Andy Cohen on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show last year, supports the network’s decision to cut back on on-camera drinking during its coverage of the last night of the year. “I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air,” Seacrest told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN.” Clips of the alcohol-fueled CNN co-hosts Cohen and Anderson Cooper went viral during last year’s broadcast. “There’s some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there’s a serious...
TODAY.com
Andy Cohen on his 'very specific relationship' with Anderson Cooper
Andy Cohen got real about his friendship with Anderson Cooper. On the Dec. 27 episode of host Bruce Bozzi's podcast "Table for Two," Cohen, 54, spoke about how he's bonded with Cooper over their careers on camera and becoming parents later in life. “We've known each other for years. But...
Joy Behar Says Barbara Walters Was Disappointed That She Didn’t “Sit There and Take It on” During Infamous Bill O’Reilly Interview on ‘The View’
The View remembered Barbara Walters‘ legacy on today’s episode, welcoming back previous co-hosts to share stories and memories of the trailblazing talk show creator. Walters, who launched The View in 1997 and remained on the show until 2014, died at 93 on Friday (Dec. 30). Days after her passing, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin celebrated her life on live TV with other women who’d also sat at the Hot Topics table in the past. One of them, Sherri Shepherd, who co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, looked back on her time with Walters fondly, telling the panel she...
Kathy Griffin Slams Andy Cohen 5 Years After He Replaced Her on CNN’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live’ Broadcast
No holding back. Kathy Griffin slammed Andy Cohen and said she won't watch CNN's New Year's Eve Live special to ring in 2023. "Ugh. Every year someone sends me this clip around New Year’s Eve," Griffin, 62, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 31, alongside a video of Cohen talking to TMZ in 2017. In […]
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Drinking Game Alert: Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Take to the Airwaves for CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Forget the midnight toast, it seems this year’s most popular New Year’s Eve drinking game could be a case of “will they or won’t they (drink)?” on CNN. Andy Cohen is back to co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live tonight with Anderson Cooper, and Cohen’s recent comments about the network’s so-called “drinking ban” has viewers eagerly tuning in to see what will transpire. Buy CNN New Year's Eve Live DIRECTV Stream After CNN announced that its hosts would not be drinking on-air...
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Are the Tipsy — and Often Messy — New Year’s Eve Duo We Need
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper have only been hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live for five years, but they already feel like an institution — or at least a towering testament to the eternal beauty of tipsy live television. The show is decisively more sauced and debauched than any other New Year’s Eve program out there, which isn’t to say it’s a total drunken mess. But it’s that endearingly unhinged quality, the sense that Cooper, and especially Cohen, are always one sip away from doing something genuinely embarrassing, that makes for great entertainment. Alas, not everyone seems to agree. At...
New Year’s Eve on TV: Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen and more will ring in 2023
If you’re in the mood to stay home and get cozy on the couch for New Year’s Eve, TV is offering several ways to count down the waning hours of 2022 and welcome 2023. As always, music, celebration and footage of the ball dropping in New York City’s Times Square will be part of the show. Here are some highlights to choose from for your New Year’s Eve viewing.
ETOnline.com
Star Jones, Rosie O'Donnell, Sunny Hostin and More 'The View' Co-Hosts React to Barbara Walters' Death
Past and present co-hosts of The View are reacting to Barbara Walters' death on Friday. She was 93. Star Jones, who co-hosted alongside the legendary broadcaster since the show's inception in 1997 until season 9 in 2006, took to Twitter on Friday night and paid tribute to her mentor. "I...
Andy Cohen Says ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Copied His ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Set
Andy Cohen is calling out The Late Late Show with James Corden for ripping off his Watch What Happens Live set. The Bravo star went on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast where he said his late-night show set a new standard. “I’m not a comedian [and] I think [WWHL is] a different type of talk show. I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late-night talk show is, and I would argue that Watch What Happens Live redefined what the late-night talk show is,” Cohen said on the iHeartMedia podcast that dropped on December 27. Cohen...
Kelly Ripa Calls Out Ryan Seacrest For Making 'Not True' Claim About Andy Cohen
Kelly Ripa is setting the record straight about the alleged tension between Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen. After Cohen, 54, notably dissed Seacrest live on air during last year's New Year's Eve broadcast, the American Idol host, 48, joked about potential remaining tension between the two, claiming that Cohen snubbed him during the recent NYE celebration over the weekend.
Ryan Seacrest Throws Lighthearted Shade at CNN’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live’ Show
Ryan Seacrest threw some subtle shade at New Year's Eve TV competitor CNN, whose New Year's Eve Live show is hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. According to People, Seacrest told EW that he supports CNN's decision to cut back on alcohol served to the hosts this year. "I...
Why Rosie O’Donnell Was Missing From Barbara Walters’ Tribute On ‘The View’
Rosie O’Donnell was noticeably absent on The View‘s touching tribute to its former host, Barbara Walters, on Jan. 3, and now we know why. The 60-year-old comedian, who was also a co-host on the talk show at one point, apparently couldn’t be there to honor the legendary journalist, who died at the age of 93 on Dec. 30, due to scheduling conflicts. “She was flying back and unable to attend,” Rosie’s rep told Page Six. “She has posted wonderful memories of her relationship with Barbara.”
New Year’s Eve 2022 TV special updates — Ryan Seacrest shades rival host Andy Cohen as Times Square preps for ball drop
RYAN Seacrest dissed competitor hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper for New Year's Eve over their on-camera antics. The American Idol host hinted at intentions to "tempt" the pair amid reports that CNN may limit on-air drinking. Ryan, 48, spoke with EW about the network's choice and told the publication...
‘That’s not true:’ Ryan Seacrest left surprised by Andy Cohen revelation after claiming host ignored him
Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve claim about Andy Cohen has been called out by Kelly Ripa.On Saturday (31 January), Seacrest and Cohen both hosted ABC and CNN’s respective coverage of the evening approximately 10 feet away from each other in New York’s Times Square.However, according to Seacrest, Cohen, who was presenting alongside Anderson Cooper, ignored him when he tried to say hello.Speaking on Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday (3 January), Seacrest said: “My big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy, and so when I was not working, I was trying to get their attention....
Ryan Seacrest Claims Andy Cohen Wouldn’t Acknowledge Him On NYE & Kelly Ripa Claps Back
It seems that Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest, 48, thought he got the cold shoulder from Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, 54, on New Year’s Eve! The 48-year-old took to his show with Kelly Ripa, 52, on Jan. 3 to claim that Andy “did not” turn to look in Ryan’s direction that evening. “I just wanted to wave and say hi. They have a great show. And Anderson [Cooper], the best. He turns around and he says, ‘Have a good show.’ Class. Class. Andy did not turn around,” the American Idol host said. “It was funny because my big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy,” Ryan added at the 3.23-minute mark. “When I was not working, I was trying to get their attention.”
Kevin Hart Calls ‘Bulls-‘ on CNN for Prohibiting Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen From Drinking on New Year’s Eve (Video)
Kevin Hart became a voice for the people on Saturday night when he went on a profanity-laced rant on CNN’s new rule preventing Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen and other presenters of the news network’s New Year’s Eve broadcast. from drinking on-air. Hart talked with Cohen and Cooper...
Comedian who impersonated Barbara Walters pays tribute to her
"Saturday Night Live" alum Cheri Oteri, known for her iconic Barbara Walters impersonation, pays tribute to the late broadcaster who passed away at the age of 93.
‘The View’ Remembers Barbara Walters: Original Co-Hosts Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, Joy Behar Reunite For Tribute
The View‘s original co-hosts Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos and Joy Behar were among those paying tribute today to the late TV groundbreaker and icon Barbara Walters, as the show’s current panel was joined, either live or by remote, by a succession of former panelists. “She is the reason we’re all sitting here today,” said current moderator Whoopi Goldberg at the top of today’s episode, adding that the pioneering Walters was respected by the TV industry in part because “she did not allow them to not respect her.” “We knew her better than anyone I think,” said Behar, the sole original...
