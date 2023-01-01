ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Officer-involved shooting under investigation

The grandfather of an Iowa football game was killed when he was struck by a car on Friday night. Crews have began cleaning up Bicentennial Mall State Park after Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration Saturday night. Sunday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Marissa Sulek takes...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police searching for East Nashville thieves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police is searching for thieves in a pair of East Nashville robberies over the weekend. The first robbery happened around 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Shelby Bottoms Nature Center, victim Savannah MacIsaac said. She and her fiancé stopped there to take a walk on their way home from the airport after flying back to Nashville from Christmas vacation.
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Oak Grove Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash

Police have released the name of an Oak Grove man that was severely injured in a wreck on Eagle Way at the intersection of Davenport Lane Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound car driven by 22-year-old William Gentry crossed the median and hit a guardrail before crossing the median again causing the car to overturn and come to a rest in the middle of the roadway.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green man charged with assault, strangulation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars after a woman sustained several injuries. On Saturday afternoon, Bowling Green police responded for a physical domestic disturbance on Crewdson Drive. A citation by BGPD states police arrived on scene and located a male standing in front of the residence. The citation states as police arrived, he “ran into the residence and slammed the door.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSMV

Police identify man killed in crash on Neelys Bend Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said speed was a contributing factor in a fatal crash on Neelys Bend Road early Sunday morning. Police said Gregory Lee Young, 67, of Madison was driving his Chrysler Town & Country minivan east on Neelys Bend Road when he lost control in a curve at Neelys Chase Drive, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Young died at the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Missing Person: Louis Gutierrez From Gallatin

On December 30th, 2022, Louis Gutierrez left his residence at around 1600-1800 hours in Gallatin, TN, and has not returned. Mr. Gutierrez is a diabetic and is believed to not have his prescribed insulin. Mr. Gutierrez has also had thoughts of self-harm in the past. Mr. Gutierrez was last seen wearing the exact clothing in the picture.
GALLATIN, TN
WKRN

1 injured in shooting on New Year's Day in Wedgewood area

Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning. 1 injured in shooting on New Year’s Day in Wedgewood …. Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning. Floods in Philippines leave 51 dead, over a dozen …
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Suspect in custody following overnight Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested and is now facing a reckless endangerment charge in connection to a shooting that took place in Nashville on Wednesday. Police were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. to a shooting in the area of 571 Charles E. Davis Blvd. According to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One dead in Williamson Co. fatal fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was found dead after a house fire in Williamson County on Thursday. The Arrington Volunteer Fire Department said heavy smoke on Murfreesboro Road led them to a home with smoke and flames coming from it. As crews worked to put out the fire, one person was found dead. They have not yet been identified.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WSMV

Hermitage family remembers grandmother killed in house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A fast-moving house fire ended in tragedy for a Hermitage family. They lost a beloved family member they tried to save Thursday. Mary Lou Bissinger, 78, died in the fire on Cortez Court while visiting her family for the holidays. Her grandchildren, firefighters say, tried pulling her to safety, but the fire and smoke had already overtaken the house.
NASHVILLE, TN

