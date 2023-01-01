Read full article on original website
Related
US beats Britain to advance to United Cup mixed teams semis
SYDNEY (AP) — Frances Tiafoe beat Britain’s Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to move the United States into the United Cup mixed teams tournament semifinals. Tiafoe’s victory gave the Americans an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five Sydney City Final. It means the U.S. will...
wtatennis.com
Pegula, Tiafoe complete Team USA sweep over Germany
SYDNEY, Australia -- World No.3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's victory delivered the favored Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
wtatennis.com
Sakkari holds off Mertens to clinch Perth City Final spot for Greece
PERTH, Australia -- Maria Sakkari sealed a Perth City Final place for Greece at the United Cup in Perth with a 6-1, 7-5 defeat of Elise Mertens in 1 hour and 23 minutes. Greece required only two points from the final tie of Group A to advance, and Sakkari's win backed up compatriot Stefanos Tsitsipas' defeat of David Goffin on the previous day.
atptour.com
Tsitsipas Downs Coric In Thriller, Draws Greece Level In Perth
Croatia’s Vekic eases past Papamichail in opening match, City Final level at 1-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas maintained his perfect start to the 2023 season on Tuesday at the United Cup in Perth, coming through a topsy-turvy encounter with Borna Coric 6-0, 6-7(4), 7-5 against Borna Coric to earn a vital City Finals point for Team Greece.
CNBC
The Greek island helping Europe dodge an energy crisis
Europe raced to shore up its energy supplies in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and it appears to have averted a worst-case scenario this winter — largely thanks to liquified natural gas. For years, Europe was heavily dependent on Russian pipeline gas. But when Russia attacked Ukraine,...
Ronaldo's Al Nassr move underlines Portugal star's decline
Unwanted by Europe's elite clubs, Cristiano Ronaldo's steep decline has been laid bare by a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr that signals the end of his reign as one of football's most feared strikers. Al Nassr hailed Ronaldo's signing by claiming the "history making" deal would "inspire future generations" to be the best version of themselves.
atptour.com
Captain Radwanska Praises 'Role Model' Hurkacz
Much of the discussion around Team Poland at the United Cup has centred around the the captain-player pairing of former WTA No. 2 Agnieszka Radwanska and current World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. While Swiatek has delivered in Brisbane with a pair of singles wins, so too has teammate Hubert Hurkacz, who entered 2023 at No. 10 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.
BBC
Eddie Poolman: London Irish sign Australian centre
London Irish have signed Australian centre Eddie Poolman from Sydney University. The back has represented the university for the last two years in the New South Wales Shute Shield and won the Sydney Rugby Premiership title last year. "Eddie is a capable player with a lot of potential. He has...
wtatennis.com
United Cup Day 6 preview: Pressure on Garcia to help France rebound
The scenario is straightforward: The winner of France and Croatia will advance to the City Final in Perth. After Monday's results, the score is 2-0 Croatia. The pressure turns to Caroline Garcia, who is first up Tuesday, when she takes on Petra Martic in the first of three more Group F matches.
CNBC
European shares start 2023 on upbeat note on encouraging factory data
The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 0.8%, supported by consumer discretionary stocks. The German DAX gained 1.0%, while other European exchanges also started the year on a positive note. The London and Dublin stock exchanges are closed for the New Year's day holiday. European shares rose in the first trading session...
wtatennis.com
Sakkari, Tsitsipas mixed doubles win leads Greece to final four
PERTH, Australia -- The mixed doubles team of Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas narrowly beat Croatia’s Petra Martic and Borna Gojo 7-6(6), 6-4 in a decisive fifth rubber in the Perth City Final. Greece will now head to Friday’s United Cup semifinals against Italy. This was the second...
theScore
Bedard's insane OT winner leads Canada past Slovakia at WJHC
Connor Bedard continues to amaze. The 17-year-old phenom scored a sensational OT winner Monday in the quarters of the World Junior Hockey Championship, leading Canada past Slovakia. Canada will play the United States in the semis. Czechia will play Sweden in the other final-four contest. Bedard has already rewritten the...
BBC
Brexit: The scorecard two years on
It is 50 years since Britain joined Europe, and two years since it exited the single market. As the Covid effect fades, it is a bit easier to see the Brexit effect. The report card on Brexit is not reassuring, either on growth, inflation, business costs or on the impact across economic growth or productivity. Some companies are gaining from Brexit, where they can substitute for EU firms that are no longer willing to export to the UK.
theScore
Thousands of fans mourn Pele at public viewing in Brazil
SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pele in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World Cup winner was...
jewishbusinessnews.com
The Chosen Team’s route to Euro 2024
Soccer fans enjoyed a thrilling finish to the year as Lionel Messi and Argentina made history by winning the World Cup in Qatar. It was the first time FIFA’s flagship tournament had visited the Arab World, and judging by the success of the winter World Cup, it won’t be the last. World Cup 2026 will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with the latter becoming the nation to host most World Cups.
BBC
Croatia begins new euro and Schengen zone era
Croatia is embarking on a historic year as it joins the border-free Schengen zone and ditches its own currency, the kuna, adopting the euro. The country committed to joining the eurozone when it became the EU's newest member in 2013. Nationalist parties wanted to keep the kuna, but were overruled...
wtatennis.com
Vekic stops Cornet, Coric wins to give Croatia 2-0 lead on France
PERTH, Australia -- Donna Vekic and Borna Coric each scored their second straight-set wins in as many matches at the United Cup in Perth to give Croatia a 2-0 lead against France. On Monday, Vekic prevailed 6-4, 6-3 against Alize Cornet. It was her second win in a row against...
Comments / 0