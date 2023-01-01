Read full article on original website
Related
suggest.com
Scottie Pippen Net Worth: Here’s What The Former NBA Champion Is Worth In 2023
Net Worth stories on Suggest are meant to be simply for fun and discussion. While some numbers are possible to research, there are simply too many variables to give an accurate worth. So have fun with the numbers, but take them with a grain of salt. Michael Jordan may be...
LeBron James' wife and mother had the best reactions to this wild dunk on his 38th birthday
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, folks, but LeBron James still has it. The four-time NBA Finals MVP turned 38 years old on Friday. He led he Lakers to a victory, 130-121, over the Hawks. It was his best game of the season and he finished with 47 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and 1 block.
Kevin Garnett's Tweet About LeBron James Went Viral
Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett sent out a tweet about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Doc Rivers Finally Admits He Had Doubts About Trading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For Paul George In 2019
Doc Rivers admits he 'wasn't sure' about trading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
ETOnline.com
Nia Long Calls Out 'Irresponsible' and 'Hurtful' Way Her Ex's Alleged Affair Played Out (Exclusive)
Nia Long is opening up about her split from husband Ime Udoka. Long walked the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about her recent relationship challenges and why she believes their break-up should've been handled privately.
Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News
While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
suggest.com
Don King Net Worth: How Much The Controversial Boxing Promoter Is Worth In 2023
Net Worth stories on Suggest are meant to be simply for fun and discussion. While some numbers are possible to research, there are simply too many variables to give an accurate worth. So have fun with the numbers, but take them with a grain of salt. Before Dana White, there...
Memphis rapper Big Scarr dies at 22 as Gucci Mane confirms his passing with touching Instagram post
Memphis rapper Big Scarr has died at the age of 22. The musician was reported dead by The Shaderoom on Thursday, and his passing was confirmed by rapper Gucci Mane.
NBC Los Angeles
Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22
The music community is mourning the loss of an up-and-coming rap artist. Big Scarr, a Memphis rapper signed to Gucci Mane's record label, died Dec. 22. He was 22. His death was confirmed by Gucci Mane, who paid tribute to the artist on social media. "This hurts," he wrote with a crying face and broken heart emoji on Dec. 22. "I'm a miss you @BigScarr."
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett believe everything changed for Brooklyn Nets when Kevin Durant called out his teammates
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were two of many former players to crucify the Nets early in the season, but they are singing a very different tune right now.
Lakers News: How Latest Anthony Davis Injury Impacts His 2023 MVP Odds
The Lakers big man had been playing at an All-NBA level before his foot ailment.
Kyrie Irving's Shocking Highlight Had The Arena In Awe
Kyrie Irving had an incredible highlight during Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets.
Lakers News: Gloria James Pens Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To Her Son
In response, LeBron James turned in a game for the ages.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Yardbarker
Chris Broussard Claims LeBron James Can No Longer Be The No. 1 Player On A Good Team
LeBron James has been on a tear recently in terms of individual performances, he had a huge 47-point game on his birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win. He has been averaging over 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists over his last 6 games, but the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves struggling in the Western Conference.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Think Current LeBron James Is Better Than Prime Carmelo Anthony: "I'm A Hater And I'm Taking LeBron."
LeBron James is in the latter stages of his long NBA career, but he is still playing elite basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers. As of right now, he's averaging 28.5 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 6.6 APG. There is no doubt that the numbers LeBron James is putting up right...
Doc Rivers keeping in contact with former Sixers guard Isaiah Joe
Before the season began in October, the Philadelphia 76ers made the difficult decision to waive third-year guard Isaiah Joe to get the roster down the opening day limit. Joe had shown a great deal of potential as a 3-and-D player, but he never played consistent minutes. Shortly after being waived,...
NBA Analyst Believes Knicks Could Make Blockbuster Trade For LeBron James Using RJ Barrett And Picks
LeBron James could be headed to New York.
Comments / 0