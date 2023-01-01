Read full article on original website
Related
2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street
For many investors, 2022 was nothing short of catastrophic. Fueled by high inflation and rising interest rates, the S&P 500 delivered its worst performance since the financial crisis in 2008 (down 19.5% for the year), and the Bloomberg Aggregate U.S. Bond Index fell more than 13%, marking its worst performance since its inception in 1976.
Top Stocks To Buy In 2023? 2 Tech Stocks To Watch
Technology stocks, also known as tech stocks, are shares of companies that produce and sell technology products and services. These companies can range from small startups to large, well-established firms, and they can operate in a variety of tech-related industries, such as software, hardware, the internet, and telecommunications. Tech stocks...
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Elon Musk Right About Tesla Stock?
CEO Elon Musk has some simple advice for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) employees sweating 2022's 65% setback for the company's stock price: Ignore it. At first blush, the suggestion seems a bit insensitive -- even teetering on being tone-deaf. Tesla shares make up a good bit of many employees' compensation packages. These workers are seeing their net worth wither away rather quickly, and dramatically. Non-Tesla-employee investors are seeing the same.
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in January
If you're looking to give your portfolio a refresh to start the new year, one great way to do so is by adding some dividend-paying tech stocks to it. They offer an unusual combination of income and growth, and better yet, they have an established pattern of outperforming the market. These three in particular look like top stock buys in January.
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for January with this ROE Screen
The benchmark S&P 500 fell 19% in 2022 for its worst performance since 2008. S&P 500 futures pointed to a solid start to January trading on Tuesday, but the stock market turned red relatively quickly on the first day of 2023 trading. The S&P 500 was down around 1% through...
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Why These 7 Healthcare Stocks Could Soar in 2023
With the healthcare sector poised to grow significantly in the coming years, healthcare stocks to buy present a fantastic opportunity for investors. Healthcare is something that everyone will need at some point in their lives, so today’s industry of $8.3 trillion spent globally is an indication of a growing, profitable sector – one that could create many opportunities for those looking to make significant investments. The U.S. alone accounts for almost half of the total healthcare expenditure, which is set to grow at an incredible pace in the coming decade. Therefore, healthcare stocks to buy are set for substantial progress ahead, with the population of individuals over 65 expected to rise by 113% from 2019 to 2050.
Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Surges 7.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) shares soared 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $6.15. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 28.1% gain over the past four weeks. The upswing in Backblaze’s share...
Why Lucid Stock Lost 33% in December
Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were falling last month in response to a broader sell-off in electric vehicle (EV) stocks, largely due to challenges with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), both with the underlying business and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's foray as the new CEO of Twitter. Though there was little...
Should Value Investors Buy Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Should You Invest in Small-Cap Stocks?
Did you know that the S&P 500, an index of 500 of America's most recognized and dominant companies, has returned an average of 10% annually over its lifetime? That's nothing to sneeze at, but why don't Wall Street's biggest and baddest corporations generate higher returns?. While the average market value...
Want to Get Richer? Buy This Under-the-Radar Growth Stock
When done right, growth investing can be very profitable. High-quality growth companies will execute on their plans and drive revenue and the stock price higher over time. The pet health insurer Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) has done that for the last eight years and counting. This explains how a $10,000 investment in the stock when it went public in 2014 would now be worth just shy of $53,000 today -- far more than the $22,000 that the same investment over the same time would have yielded from the Nasdaq Composite.
Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 3, 2023 : TQQQ, TSLA, SQQQ, TSLL, PBR, BBBY, BABA, NIO, QQQ, ABEV, XPEV, CCL
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 66.05 to 11,005.81. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 57,597,617 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:. ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.3 at $17.60, with 7,476,206 shares traded. This represents a 9.32% increase from its 52...
These 3 Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks Could Rule the Market in 2023
After years of witnessing growth stocks outperform value shares, investors saw a change in fortunes in 2022 as value stocks crushed growth shares. In an uncertain environment, valuations for high-growth stocks have come tumbling down, and investors have turned to value stocks for safety. Heading into 2023, the good news...
3 Things Investors Should Watch Closely in 2023
Most of the talking heads and analysts believe that the major indices will be slightly higher by the end of the year, with a high single digit gain. Most also believe, as do I, that this will be achieved with some weakness in the first half and a bounce-back in the second. Both my training and my nature make me a contrarian, especially in the face of what feels like unanimity among analysts but, try as I might, I can’t poke any logical holes in that vision, and so I find myself largely in agreement with these broad predictions.
CRS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.86, changing hands as low as $35.72 per share. Carpenter Technology Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Is The Kroger Co. (KR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
Here's Why Casey's (CASY) Stock Seems a Lucrative Pick
Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY appears robust, thanks to its sturdy business strategies. CASY’s price and product optimization strategies, increased penetration of private brands and digital capabilities are commendable. The company’s focus on technology advancements, merchandise ordering efficiency, inventory management along with data analytics position it well for future growth.
Is Continental (CTTAY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
Why VeriSign (VRSN) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
