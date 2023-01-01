Most of the talking heads and analysts believe that the major indices will be slightly higher by the end of the year, with a high single digit gain. Most also believe, as do I, that this will be achieved with some weakness in the first half and a bounce-back in the second. Both my training and my nature make me a contrarian, especially in the face of what feels like unanimity among analysts but, try as I might, I can’t poke any logical holes in that vision, and so I find myself largely in agreement with these broad predictions.

1 DAY AGO