A retail worker claims that workers wear clothing from the store and put them back on the rack without washing
Clothes for salePhoto byDiego Torres Silvestre from Sao Paulo, Brazil; CC-BY-2.0 A question that shoppers always have is whether you should wash new clothes before wearing them for the first time. And the answer is almost always yes. Studies have shown that new clothes can be dirtier than they look.
Why should people consider saving the silica gel packets that come with purchases?
You might have stumbled across silica gel packets while you unpack shoes or beef jerky. Despite their small size, these packets play a huge role in maintaining the products they come along with.
People are making thousands selling toilet paper rolls online
If you're looking for a unique and potentially profitable way to make money on eBay, consider selling toilet paper rolls. While it may seem like an unusual item to sell, toilet paper has become increasingly valuable in recent years due to its importance in maintaining personal hygiene. As a result, many people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality toilet paper, making it a potentially lucrative item to sell on eBay. According to an article from My Money Yard, toilet paper rolls sell between .24 to .54 cents a roll with an average price of .34 cents a roll.
We can now 3D print as much wood as we want without cutting a single tree
At number 13 on IE's 22 best innovations of 2022, we look at the world’s first lab-grown wood.
thespruce.com
Can You Wash Sheets and Towels Together?
The internet has exploded with theories and advice on whether sheets and towels can be washed together. We're here to give you the answer. Sheets and towels can definitely be washed together with good results if you follow a few tips. Simply group the sheets and towels by like fabrics and colors, and you can wash both together.
HGTV
The Best Self-Watering Planters for Your Home, Deck or Patio
Watering your indoor and outdoor plants can be a chore when the weather is hot and dry. So is finding a neighbor to take care of them when you’re out of town for work or vacation. Self-watering planters can save your greenery — not just your plants, but also your hard-earned money wasted when water from a sprinkler or hose runs off or evaporates before it can soak in.
yankodesign.com
This sustainable + green home in Costa Rica is the ultimate jungle sanctuary
Located in the northwestern province of Guanacaste, Costa Rica is a stunning modern sanctuary that functions as the ultimate getaway from our hectic city lives. Called, the Raintree House, the zen retreat boasts spectacular views of the ocean, as well as exotic jungle surroundings. The home was designed to ensure that it “felt like it had always been there”.
Here's how many times you need to reuse your reusable grocery bags
Cotton tote or heavy-duty plastic bag? The answer to what's the greenest replacement for a single-use plastic bag isn't straightforward, but the advice boils down to this: Reuse whatever bags you have at home, as many times as you can.
How To Clean an Outdoor Fire Pit
When was the last time you cleaned your fire pit? For most people, that answer is probably never. "Everyone should clean outdoor fire pits," says Tim Jankowski, president of Aladdin's Cleaning and Restoration and an expert in fire prevention. That's because dirty fire pits harbor flammable debris that can build up over time.
epicgardening.com
Ramial Chipped Wood: How To Use It In Your Garden
Ramial chipped wood is different from arborist wood chips or other forms of wood chips. Unlike arborist’s chips, ramial chips are taken from slender green branches, usually less than 7 cm or ¼ inch in diameter. Ramial chipped wood can include organic matter like green leaves along with these young green shoots.
We Tried It: Is the Lomi Countertop Composter Worth the Investment?
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors, as well as products provided to Mental Floss for review purposes. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. It’s that time again—you know, that period where you think long and hard about how you...
yankodesign.com
This ordinary looking gadget transforms plastic bags and soft plastics into bricks
For people who like saving things up like plastic bags and other single-use bags for future use, chances are you actually won’t be using more than half of them anytime soon. You end up having a lot of plastic bags inside other plastic bags until you finally decide to get rid of them, therefore adding up to all the plastic pollution if you don’t bring it to a recycling center. Not all places have a center nearby so they most likely end up in the trash and don’t get recycled. What if you had a machine in your house that can help you take a convenient first step in the recycling process?
Pact’s PolyBox Offers a Closed-Loop Alternative to Cardboard Boxes
The cardboard box is a standard container of the apparel supply chain, carrying clothing as it travels from factories to warehouses and store floors. However, to improve sustainability in transporting goods, companies should adopt alternatives to tree-based boxes. More than 80 billion corrugated boxes are used in the U.S. each year. While these boxes are often recycled at end of life, recycling frequently happens after just a single use. Pact Retail Accessories, which specializes in reusable products such as garment hangers and security sensors, has introduced the PolyBox, a polymer-based box that is a substitute for cardboard packaging, enabling garment boxes to...
technewstoday.com
Best Way to Clean Your AirPods (Step-By-Step Guide)
Your AirPods can turn into a breeding ground for bacteria without proper care. This can also degrade the sound quality along with a possible risk of ear infection. But considering their unique build and design, you’ll need to adapt to proper techniques and necessary materials to clean them. Also, it’s important to follow the steps respectively.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Creating Flow at Your Composting Facility
Optimizing fixed operating costs and producing high-quality mulch starts with the basics. Setting up your facility to help minimize movement and deliver optimal compost maturing conditions can help you develop and grow a successful composting business. Whether just starting in the composting industry or stepping up your efforts, managing fixed...
nationaltoday.com
The Best Trash Can of 2022
A trash can provides a designated place to throw away your trash. As a result, you can keep your home or office somewhat organized. Over the years, trash cans have evolved and now come equipped with features like automation. Others have an in-built odor-eliminating system that keeps the air clean from effluvium. We’ve reviewed a number of trash cans and narrowed them down to some great options.
