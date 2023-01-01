Last month, The New York Times took stock of the real estate market circa now and concluded that all was not well. This applied to recent home buyers, who were likely spending more on their mortgages than people who’d bought houses a years earlier, as well as renters. But there’s at least one segment of real estate that’s thriving: sprawling country estates that are relatively close to London but still, you know, country estates. Think Downton Abbey, but contemporary.

3 DAYS AGO