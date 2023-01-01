Read full article on original website
BBC
Scotland prepares for Hogmanay celebrations
Scotland is preparing to welcome 2023 with large scale events for the first time in three years. Street parties, bonfires, fireworks and torchlit processions will bring in the New Year across the country. In Edinburgh, alongside the capital's street party the Pet Shop Boys will headline the Hogmanay concert in...
BBC
Takeaway owner offers free pizzas to everyone in Edinburgh
A takeaway owner is offering to give everyone in Edinburgh a free pizza over the next month as an act of kindness. Marc Wilkinson, 55, the owner of Pure Pizza in Morningside, said he had been planning a big altruistic act to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis.
Phyllis Crane — our guide to the Call the Midwife character
Phyllis Crane — everything you need to know about Call the Midwife favourite.
BBC
Average house prices rise by £23,000 across Scotland
Average house prices in Scotland rose by more than £23,000 to £242,213 in the last year, with Kirkcaldy in Fife seeing the biggest percentage increase. Bank of Scotland data revealed an average jump of 10.9% across the country. Kirkcaldy recorded an increase of 29% (£45,798) from £157,779 to...
BBC
Grants bid to boost autism services in Birmingham and Solihull
Leaders of a new scheme to help boost services for autistic people say there are still grants available. All-Age Autism, a £1m programme to support projects in Birmingham and Solihull, was launched last year. Projects coordinator Sharon Brown urged groups to apply for grants of between £5,000 and £20,000....
BBC
Perth hotel fire: Three dead in blaze at New County Hotel
Three people have died after a fire broke out at a Perth hotel. Emergency services including 21 ambulance crews, 60 firefighters and nine fire trucks were called to the New County Hotel on County Place at about 05:10. Hotel guests and two people from neighbouring flats were evacuated and police...
BBC
Littlehampton: Rescuer in hospital after following dog into sea
A member of the public has been taken to hospital after entering the sea off Littlehampton, West Sussex, to rescue a dog that had been swept away. The rescuer followed the pet into the River Arun at 14.15 GMT on Monday. The Coastguard sent its Littlehampton and Shoreham rescue teams,...
Your ultimate Melbourne events guide: the best things to do this weekend and what’s on through January
Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner – in Melbourne, at last. British playwright Jasmine Lee-Jones’s acclaimed play returns to Australia after a sellout run in Sydney. Newly dumped Cleo is on a Twitter tirade, directing her fury at headlines that describe Kardashian personality Kylie Jenner as a “self-made” billionaire. Her best friend, Kara, tries to talk her down as Cleo’s anger escalates. A funny and furious exploration of internet celebrity and the commodification of Blackness.
BBC
First 2023 babies give NHS staff a busy new year
The first babies of 2023 have been welcomed to the world at maternity units across Scotland. NHS staff at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit in Kilmarnock had a busy time with four babies delivered before 04:00. Scotland's first 2023 baby is thought to be Dominic, who arrived at 00:06 weighing 2.95kg...
msn.com
Australia news live: police urge revellers to ‘party responsibly’ as crowds gather for New Year’s Eve fireworks
LIVE – Updated at 07:24. And with that, we are going to put the blog to bed for the last time this year. Before we go and celebrate, let’s revisit the big headlines from today:. Three people are dead and one injured after a Gold Coast car crash.
BBC
Broxbourne railway bridge works will send drivers on 17-mile detour
Drivers will be sent on a 17-mile diversion route for nearly four months from Tuesday because of work to replace a railway bridge. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire was scheduled to close between 3 January and 30 April. Network Rail said the bridge...
BBC
Coventry photographer's archive saved from a skip catalogued by volunteers
Images saved from a skip, showing the restoration of a city devastated by the blitz, have been identified and catalogued thanks to the work of volunteers. Thousands of photographs taken by Coventry photographer Arthur Cooper from the 1940s up to the 1960s have been digitized and released online by Coventry University.
BBC
A&E patients in Scotland enduring 'inhumane' conditions
Several of Scotland's A&E departments want emergency measures brought in because of concerns about patient safety, a leading clinician has said. Dr John Paul Loughrey, of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said patients were being kept in "inhumane" conditions due to high occupancy. A&E waiting times have been the...
Wealthy Londoners Are Looking to Buy Downton Abbeys Of Their Own
Last month, The New York Times took stock of the real estate market circa now and concluded that all was not well. This applied to recent home buyers, who were likely spending more on their mortgages than people who’d bought houses a years earlier, as well as renters. But there’s at least one segment of real estate that’s thriving: sprawling country estates that are relatively close to London but still, you know, country estates. Think Downton Abbey, but contemporary.
Ben Wallace says Armed Forces are giving airport passengers 'the service they expect'
In words that will infuriate union barons, Mr Wallace said that the industrial action is not causing 'any disruption' and the Armed Forces are giving people 'the service they expect' in passport control.
