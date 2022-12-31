Read full article on original website
Aconcagua: King & Team Carry Gear to Camp 1
Today was our first real day of climbing and the first real test for the group. We carried loads from Basecamp up to Camp 1 at 16,400', an altitude record for some of the group. This day was used to help the group acclimatize and help split up the weight we carry up to our first camp. The weather was ideal, with beautiful clear skies and a light breeze. We made good time uphill and even more efficient on the downhill. We’ll spend the rest of the afternoon rehydrating and replenishing calories.
Aconcagua: King & Team Enjoy Rest Day at Plaza Argentina
Aside from the to be expected issues from sleepy at 14,000' feet for the first night of the trip we are all enjoying a rest day at Plaza Argentina. Lots of packing and sorting on the guides end and the climbers too. The meals continue to impress here at Grajales’...
