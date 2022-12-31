Impact of weekday and weekend mobility and public policies on COVID-19 incidence and deaths across 76 large municipalities in Colombia: statistical analysis and simulation

Read full article on original website
Related
COVID Vaccine Refusers Have 72 Percent Higher Risk of a Serious Traffic Crash, Study Shows
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. People who refused to get the COVID vaccine are far more likely to get into a traffic crash requiring hospitalization, a recently published study found, adding evidence to the theory that anti-vaxxers often demonstrate other kinds of dangerous antisocial behavior. “We theorized that individual adults who tend to resist public health recommendations might also neglect basic road safety guidelines,” the authors stated.
Scientists hail new treatment for one of most common Long Covid symptoms
Scientists say they may have uncovered a new treatment for one of the most common symptoms of Long Covid.Researchers at Yale University managed to lift the “brain fog” of eight patients with the condition who were given a mixture of guanfacine, commonly used for ADHD, and an antioxidant called N-acetylcysteine (NAC), which in the UK is mainly used to treat paracetamol overdose and respiratory illnesses.So far, the treatment has only been tested on a small number of Long Covid sufferers, who were also mainly women, though researchers said the study looked promising for more extensive clinical trials.But given the...
BioMed Central
Investigation of health literacy status and related influencing factors in military health providers of Chinese People’s liberation Army, a cross-sectional study
BMC Public Health volume 23, Article number: 4 (2023) Cite this article. The aim of this study was to investigate health literacy and analyze its influencing factors in military health providers of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA Army). Methods. From November to December 2018, cluster sampling was used...
MedicalXpress
New study finds association between COVID-19 testing uptake and mental disorders
New research from one University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Education researcher claims that, without sufficient COVID-19 testing capacity, it is possible that people can experience increased mental distress due to fear and concerns over their COVID-19 status. According to study lead author Yusen Zhai, Ph.D., assistant professor in...
BioMed Central
Risk and protective factors associated with health risk behaviours among school learners in Western Cape, South Africa
BMC Public Health volume 23, Article number: 16 (2023) Cite this article. Health risk behaviour is rife among school learners in the Western Cape province. This paper assesses risk and protective factors related to health risk behaviours among high school learners. Method: Longitudinal data were sourced from 2950, 2675 and 2230 at Time 0, Time 1 and Time 2 among grade 8 learners aged 13–18 years between 2012 and 2013. Health risk behaviours were assessed on alcohol consumption, smoking cannabis in the past six months, and ever having sexual intercourse. The sociodemographic variables examined were age, sex, residence, socioeconomic status (SES), family structure and population group. Contextual variables studied were the feeling of learners about the intervention program, participation in religious activities, paid casual work and school sports. Descriptive statistics, bivariate associations and binary logistic analyses predicting health risk behaviours were carried out using generalized linear mixed models after restructuring the data collected at different time points.
BioMed Central
Household food insecurity and associated factors in the Northeast of Iran: a cross-sectional study
BMC Nutrition volume 9, Article number: 5 (2023) Cite this article. Food Insecurity (FI) is a global health concern. For the first time, this study evaluated households’ food insecurity and factors related to it in Golestan province, North of Iran. Methods. This cross-sectional study was conducted on 5129 randomly...
BioMed Central
Real word challenges in integrating electronic medical record and administrative health data for regional quality improvement in diabetes: a retrospective cross-sectional analysis
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 1 (2023) Cite this article. Linked electronic medical records and administrative data have the potential to support a learning health system and data-driven quality improvement. However, data completeness and accuracy must first be assessed before their application. We evaluated the processes, feasibility, and limitations of linking electronic medical records and administrative data for the purpose of quality improvement within five specialist diabetes clinics in Edmonton, Alberta, a province known for its robust health data infrastructure.
BioMed Central
Effect of an educational intervention for telephone triage nurses on out-of-hours attendance: a pragmatic randomized controlled study
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 4 (2023) Cite this article. Telephone triage has been established in many countries as a response to the challenge of non-urgent use of out-of-hours primary care services. However, limited evidence is available regarding the effect of training interventions on clinicians’ telephone consultation skills and patient outcomes.
BioMed Central
Feasibility issues impacting optimal levels of maternity care in rural communities: implementing the Rural Birth Index in British Columbia
The continued attrition of maternity services across rural communities in high resource countries demands a rigorous, systematic approach to determining population level need, including a clear understanding of feasibility issues that may constrain achieving and sustaining recommended levels of services. The Rural Birth Index (RBI) proposes a robust and objective methodology to determine such need along with attention to the feasibility of implementation.
BioMed Central
Quantifying the daily intake of water from morning and spot urine samples; retrospective analysis of a clinical trial in volunteers
Robert G. Hahn ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1528-38031,2. BMC Nutrition volume 9, Article number: 3 (2023) Cite this article. The hydration status can be indicated by biomarkers in the urine. However, the sensitivity and specificity of single measurements of biomarkers in morning urine and spot urine samples to quantify previous and current daily water ingestion is unclear.
BioMed Central
Household food insecurity and coping strategies among rural households in Kedida Gamela District, Kembata-Tembaro zone, Southern Ethiopia: mixed-methods concurrent triangulation design
Household food insecurity is a state in which household members experienced limited or uncertain physical and economic access to safe, plenty, and healthy food to meet the dietary needs for a fruitful, healthy, and active life. Food insecurity continues to be a major development and public health problem across the globe, having adverse consequences. This study was done to assess household food insecurity and to explore coping strategies in Kedida Gamela District, Southern Ethiopia.
myscience.org
Antimalarial Drug Proves Ineffective at Saving Children’s Lives
Rectal artesunate, a promising antimalarial drug, has no beneficial effect on the survival of young children with severe malaria when used as an emergency treatment in resource-constrained settings. These are the results of a large-scale study conducted by the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute and local partners in three African countries.
BioMed Central
PpSP32, the Phlebotomus papatasi immunodominant salivary protein, exerts immunomodulatory effects on human monocytes, macrophages, and lymphocytes
Parasites & Vectors volume 16, Article number: 1 (2023) Cite this article. The saliva of sand flies, vectors of Leishmania parasites, contains several components that exert pharmacological activity facilitating the acquisition of blood by the insect and contributing to the establishment of infection. Previously, we demonstrated that PpSP32 is the immunodominant salivary antigen in humans exposed to Phlebotomus papatasi bites and validated its usefulness as a predictive biomarker of disease. PpSP32, whose functions are little known to date, is an intriguing protein due to its involvement in the etiopathogenesis of pemphigus, an auto-immune disease. Herein, we aimed to better decipher its role through the screening of several immunomodulatory activity either on lymphocytes or on monocytes/macrophages.
