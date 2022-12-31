Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Rihanna Amps Up Sheer Dress & Padlock Sandals With 14K Gold Chain & Y2K-Inspired Eyeshadow for Miami Night Out
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna put her own stylish spin on evening attire during her latest outing. The “Lift Me Up” singer was spotted dining at Carbone restaurant in Miami on Dec. 3. Riri amped up a monochromatic style moment while several statement accessories. The fashion icon and beauty mogul stepped out in a sheer chiffon gown by Christopher Esber. To take things up a notch, she accessorized with a 14K gold chain from Vintage by Misty and carried her essentials in a vintage...
intheknow.com
Nordstrom’s designer clearance sale is here — save up to 60% on Jimmy Choo, Off-White and more
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you missed out on Nordstrom’s epic Black...
Jennifer Lopez reveals unexpected beauty secret: ‘I put a little bit here’
Jennifer Lopez is sharing a personal beauty tip with her fans! The singer detailed her beauty routine during a recent interview with Vogue, showing some of her go-to products and how she applies them, including eye cream from her brand JLo Beauty. ...
The 20 best red lipsticks of 2022, according to experts
For anyone who’s spent the last year ignoring your makeup bag altogether, it’s high time to finally break out a tube of lipstick to just swipe and go. We’ve compiled a list of the red lipsticks that these celebrity makeup artists swear by.
H.E.R. Elevates Ruched Minidress With Glossy Thigh-High Boots to Accept Ignite Artist Award at Get Lit-Words Ignite Gala
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. H.E.R. was honored at the Get Lit-Words Ignite Gala at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles last night. The star was styled in a stylish getup for the occasion. The songstress wore the Sydney minidress by Aknvas in red. The ensemble was designed with cotton poplin, detailed ruching, and adjustable cords at the waist. It also included a jewel neck, drop shoulders, and a drawstring waist creating the perfectly architected minidress. For accessories, H.E.R. stayed true to her signature style,...
Happi
6 Things I Want To See Live at CES 2023
CES 2023 gets underway, officially, on January 5 when multiple show floors spread across Las Vegas open their doors. But media folk—Happi included—get their first look starting today. I'm excited to be back onsite in Las Vegas for the first time since January 2020. I am ready to scope out all the beauty, homecare and personal care tech IRL.
Ashley Graham Towers Above Crowd in 6-Inch Platform Heels With Marc Jacobs Leather Jacket at ‘Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis’
Ashley Graham sat down with the former executive director of CFDA and fashion authority Fern Mallis for an in-depth interview for the “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis” series at The 92nd Street Y in New York yesterday. The Sports Illustrated cover star went edge for her interview ensemble, styling a Marc Jacobs look and towering Sergio Rossi platform heels to go with. The entrepreneur wore a sleek black bodycon minidress. The style was tailored to fit Graham’s frame. Layered overtop, Graham sported a black leather jacket with an oversized silhouette. Graham slicked back her hair for an edgier appearance and accessorized with a...
Best Kiss-Proof Lipsticks 2022
I don't want a lot for Christmas...there is just one thing I neeeeed! (In my Mariah Carey voice) LIPSTICK! Yes, over this course of the year, I have tried some amazing lipsticks that are not harmful on your skin (for my sensitive skin loves) and they stay on! You can eat, sleep, even kiss and they do NOT budge!
Happi
Up & Coming Indie Personal Care Brands for 2023
Indie brands continue to reveal their power in the personal care marketplace, bringing unique concepts, customized solutions and exotic ingredients to the forefront of product development. And, according to Yann Pencole, vice president, consumer products at Kline, retail sales of independent beauty brands in the US are expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 14% by 2027.
Happi
Sophisticated Scenting Helps Elevate Household Cleaning Category
Later lemon. Forget fresh. Today’s dish soaps deliver a heady, aromatic blend of invigorating green herbs, sugar, crisp citrus and earthy woods. Notes of incense, moss and bergamot are blended into liquid laundry detergent. And, with the simple spritz of an air spray, homeowners change the mood in their...
Happi
Dr. Jart+ Reformulates Topselling Ceramidin Skincare Collection
Dr.Jart+ will be introducing a new Ceramidin Collection for 2023. The best-selling Ceramidin Collection will be reformulated with ingredients such as panthenol and enhanced by Dr.Jart+’s proprietary Ceramidin Complex featuring five types of ceramides to further strengthen the skin’s barrier, said the Happi Top 50 company. The Ceramidin...
Happi
Neutrogena To Roll Out 3D-Printed Skin Health Supplements
Neutrogena today has announced a new collaboration with Nourished, a developer of 3D-printed supplements, that expands the skin care brand's reach into ingestible skin health. Nourished x Neutrogena Skin360 SkinStacks leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D-printing technology to create on-demand dietary supplements. The mass market skincare giant, part of Johnson & Johnson, is unveiling the concept this week at CES in Las Vegas.
Happi
Sustainable Sensorial Moisturizing Cream
This Oil-in-Water (O/W) skin cream provides moisturization with premium spreadability and after-feel. Silube Sustain-S (Siltech) Siltech CE-2000 (Siltech) Siltech NS PEG-IS (Siltech) Jarcane-12 (Jarchem) Siltech F-10 (Siltech) Argan Oil. Silwax J1032 (Siltech) Phase C. Preservative. Procedure. Procedure: 1) Disperse Cosmedia SP in water & Glycerin in Phase A with high...
Happi
Kohler Launches Wellness Personal Care Brand for the Shower
Vacation relaxation meets the everyday regimen in Kohler’s new wellness line, Sprig. After all, Pinterest predicts 2023 will be all about the elevated shower routine, as reported in Happi. According to Kohler, Sprig’s product portfolio was designed to create at-home spa experiences and includes shower infusion systems with pods,...
Happi
Utterly Clear Conditioning Shampoo
SLES-2 (25%) (Stepan/LV Lomas) Silteric NS CAB (Siltech) Silquat Di-30-F4D (Siltech) Procedure: 1) Combine ingredients in Phase A and mix well. 2) Add conditioning agent Quaternarium-80 to Phase A and mix until dissolved. 3) Adjust viscosity to between 7,000 to 9,000 cps by adding Sodium Chloride and Crothix. 4) Adjust pH to between 5.0 to 5.5.by adding Citric Acid. Product formulations are included as illustrative examples. Siltech Corporation makes no representation or warranty of any kind with regard to any such formulations, including, without limitation, concerning the efficacy or safety of any product manufactured using such formulations.
Happi
Beautyque NYC Brings Wealth of Skincare Products to W Hotel in Times Square with Pop-Up Store
Beautyque NYC—an experiential retail marketing platform for emerging beauty, health and wellness brands—recently hosted a pop-up store at the W Hotel in partnership with fashion marketplace Style Lab. The store, which was set up beside the lounge area of W Hotel in Times Square from December 10 –...
Happi
P&G Shines Spotlight on Laundry Scientist Jack English
Heartfelt video with veteran staffer touches on his work developing products and his personal story, too. Procter & Gamble has released a new "P&G Innovators Behind the Innovation Series" video featuring Jack English, a 25-year veteran who has been driving innovation at the company, including as a laundry scientist behind the recent launch of Downy Rinse & Refresh.
Happi
Looking Sharp: Global Forecast for Women's Razors
The women's razor market will grow at a CAGR of 4.85% from 2023-2028, according to data from Arizton. The market is seeing increasing product innovations and growing development of facial razors. Further, the sector is experiencing the impact of the genderless movement. Market players are launching eco-friendly facial razors for...
Paris Hilton Shines In Two-Tone Platform Heels With Sparkling Jumpsuit For Surprise Release
Paris Hilton gave a sparkling ensemble a towering boost in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the multi-hyphenate superstar uploaded a new Reel, which sees strutting down a driveway and eventually getting into a Barbie pink Bentley car. Fans immediately flooded the new post with questions as Hilton wrote on the video, “Me when I have something that’s going to break the internet on 12/30.” Then she simply captioned the video, “Something’s coming. #That’s Hot.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) When it came to the outfit, the “Stars Are Blind” singer wore a silver sequin...
