Mild temps continue before rain returns Tuesday

Next: Another mild day is expected on Monday with high temperatures in the 50s. Rain showers are expected mid-week with above average temperatures.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Brian Fitzgerald says it will be much nicer weather with temperatures staying mild.

FORECAST :

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy with lows around 38 degrees.



MONDAY: Partly sunny and mild with highs around 52 degrees. Lows around 39.

TUESDAY: Some patchy early morning fog. Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle and a chance for steadier showers in the afternoon/evening. Highs around 54 degrees. Lows around 48 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with areas of fog, light rain and drizzle likely. Highs around 59 degrees. RECORD: 64 (1998). Lows near 42 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, but still above average with highs around 47 degrees. Lows near 30.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. More seasonable. Highs around 40. Lows near 27 degrees.



WEEKEND: Sun and clouds with highs in the low 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.