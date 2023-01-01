Gus Lehman, age 91, passed away in his sleep on December 26 at Flowerview Adult Family Home. Gus was born and raised in Valley City North Dakota, 7th of 9 children. He served in the Navy 1950-1954. Gus married Sheila Marie Sullivan on July 9,1956 in Regina Saskatchewan. They moved to Seattle, then to Lynnwood in 1958. Gus worked for Veca Electric for 25 years. He was a member of the IBEW. After retiring in 1994 Gus split his time between Lynnwood and Mesa, Arizona for the winters where he enjoyed the company of his North Dakota friends and numerous new friends. He was a founding member of St. Thomas More Parish in Lynnwood, active during the years of the parish growth.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO