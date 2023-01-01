Read full article on original website
Bothell, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Bothell. The Skyline High School basketball team will have a game with Bothell High School on January 02, 2023, 19:00:00. The The Bear Creek School basketball team will have a game with Cedar Park Christian School - Bothell on January 03, 2023, 15:30:00.
Walk-On Edge Rusher Chooses to Leave Huskies
At its peak, the University of Washington football roster this past season counted 116 players. Nearly a third were walk-ons, or those without scholarships and most likely name, likeness and image deals. The unpaid show up to live out a dream, surprise the coaches and somehow convince people that they,...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Senior Center to offer indoor golf starting Jan. 10
If you’d like to give golf a try or if winter weather is keeping you from the course, the Lynnwood Senior Center is offering a group indoor golf program beginning Jan.10. To get a special rate, call 425-670-5050 or stop by Lynnwood Senior Center, located at 19000 44th Ave W. The Lynnwood Senior Center offers recreation for ages 62-plus and welcomes people of all ages.
How Huskies' 9 Portal Transfer Newcomers Fared This Season
Well before the Alamo Bowl was played, Kalen DeBoer was in a competitive mood while sitting with the media one afternoon. As the early recruiting signing period came and went, the first-year University of Washington football coach casually mentioned how other programs were just now catching on that his staff was pretty good at judging talent.
Suspended LB Heimuli Latest Husky to Enter Transfer Portal
The Californian never matched his projections in four seasons in Montlake.
MyNorthwest.com
A collection of the all-time best Dori Monson stories
With the passing of Dori Monson, MyNorthwest presents a collection of some of his top stories through the years to remember all the hard work that Dori brought to Seattle-area journalism. Dori wants YOUR help supporting a local bakery (April 5, 2012) There’s something special about a bakery. Is...
Alamo Bowl Truly Was Bralen Trice's Coming-Out Party
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The University of Washington football team is like this traveling circus, coming to a city near you, setting up the big tents and putting on a show for everyone to see. There's Michael Penix Jr., the main event with all of his Houdini moves at...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Seattle
Because Seattle is surrounded by water, it has a wide range of naturally occurring swimming locations. Canals, lakes, rivers, and, of course, the Puget Sound, all provide places for a quick dip. For those wanting to avoid seaweed and critters, there are also a few public outdoor pools. Dozens of...
Huskies Find Themselves in 11 Heaven, an Elite Victory Grouping
As we pause this overly interesting college football season for a day, and crunch the escalating numbers, a couple of things have become abundantly clear for the nation's finest teams. No one — and we reiterate no one — plays taunt defense anymore at the FBS level. Not the University...
US News and World Report
The 21 Best Restaurants in Seattle
Surrounded by the water and home to thick evergreen forests and snowcapped peaks, Seattle is as much known for its striking natural beauty as for its robust food scene. Thanks to its forward-thinking and sustainable ethos – plus influences from diverse cultures – foodies can expect creativity on every plate.
Longtime Seattle radio host Dori Monson dies at 61
SEATTLE — Longtime conservative Seattle radio host Dori Monson has died. KIRO Newsradio announced that Monson died at a Seattle hospital Saturday. Back in 2011, KING 5 talked to Monson about his radio career. "It's fun," Monson said. "I can't imagine a more enjoyable way or rewarding way to...
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle snow: 2nd Monday report – trouble everywhere
LATEST TOPLINES 10:30 PM: ****School updates – Seattle Public Schools all closed Tuesday; several more school changes here … Metro will be on snow routes again Tuesday and expecting some cancellations … West Seattle (high) Bridge *open* … **Low bridge now reported blocked westbound by bus trouble**. Alaskan Way Viaduct has reopened … Buses have taken HOURS to get to WS … 1st Ave S. Bridge open but having problems. Roxbury/Myers hill to/from 509 *slippery*. Highland Park Way closed. Admiral Hill miserable. SW Yancy “sheet of ice”; many other West Seattle roads, especially the hilliest, also having trouble – avoid driving. Seattle Public Library branches closed early (6 pm).
425magazine.com
10 Hot Tickets: January 2023
Jan. 6-29 Rodgers And Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” Village Theatre, Everett. “Soul Searching: A Tribute To Elvis And Aretha Franklin,” Historic Everett Theatre, Everett. Jan. 13-15 Monster Jam, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. Jan. 13-Feb. 5. “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter," Bagley Wright Theater, Seattle. Jan. 24. “Ain’t...
mltnews.com
Updated: Gene Juarez Academy closes Mountlake Terrace location
The Gene Juarez Academy North Campus, located at 24255 Van Ry Blvd. #A4 in Mountlake Terrace, is no more as the cosmetology training location has closed. Crews were seen during the last week of December moving equipment and supplies out of the 15,000- square-foot commercial space and removing the outdoor signage.
mltnews.com
Contreras-Lewis joins the My Neighborhood News Network
We’re proud to introduce a new reporter and photographer to the My Neighborhood News Network team: Jasmine Contreras-Lewis. While she grew up in Mesa, Arizona, Contreras-Lewis has lived in Edmonds for five years. She graduated from Shoreline Community College, where she wrote for and managed the student newspaper, The Ebbtide.
mltnews.com
August (Gus) Lehman: Founding member of St. Thomas More Parish was known for his kindness
Gus Lehman, age 91, passed away in his sleep on December 26 at Flowerview Adult Family Home. Gus was born and raised in Valley City North Dakota, 7th of 9 children. He served in the Navy 1950-1954. Gus married Sheila Marie Sullivan on July 9,1956 in Regina Saskatchewan. They moved to Seattle, then to Lynnwood in 1958. Gus worked for Veca Electric for 25 years. He was a member of the IBEW. After retiring in 1994 Gus split his time between Lynnwood and Mesa, Arizona for the winters where he enjoyed the company of his North Dakota friends and numerous new friends. He was a founding member of St. Thomas More Parish in Lynnwood, active during the years of the parish growth.
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters douse fire at encampment in South Lake Union
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle firefighters responded to a large fire at a homeless encampment in South Lake Union Monday afternoon. The fire started near 9th and Roy Street around noon. When firefighters arrived, multiple tents and wooden structures were found on fire. Fire crews were able douse the fire...
kentreporter.com
81,240 workers from Renton to North Bend will soon be building WA Cares benefits
A new report has great news for more than 81,000 workers in the Renton, Issaquah, Maple Valley, and North Bend areas who will soon be building up WA Cares benefits. WA Cares will enable us to stay in our own homes with paid home care when we have Dementia, Cancer, and other illnesses or injuries.
mltnews.com
Rick Passek featured speaker at Olympic Fly Fishers’ Jan. 10 meeting
Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds welcomes Rick Passek as its featured speaker during the group’s January meeting, set for Tuesday, Jan. 10,from 6-8 p.m. A still water specialist, Passek will present “Beginning Fly Fishing” via Zoom during the meeting, at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace.
KXLY
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
