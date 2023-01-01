Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
ABC6.com
ABC 6 celebrates 60 years on-air in Southern New England
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At the stroke of midnight, January 1st, 1963, WTEV channel 6 signed on the air for the first time to fully serve ABC network programming to Providence, Fall River, New Bedford, Cape Cod and the Islands. In 1963, the studio was located at County and...
thebeveragejournal.com
Knights Liquor Warehouse Hosts Holiday Tasting
Knights Liquor Warehouse in Johnston hosted an in-store Holiday Grand Tasting on Nov. 18. Guests enjoyed tastes of a variety of fine wines as they sipped and shopped for the holidays. Wine selections were showcased by wholesaler representatives from sales divisions within Horizon Beverage Co. of Rhode Island, MS Walker of Rhode Island, Oceanstate Wine & Spirits, and supplier representatives alongside the Knights Liquor Warehouse team.
thebeveragejournal.com
Rhode Island Brands Showcased at Foxwoods Brewfest
Rhode Island brands Whalers Brewing Company and Grey Sail Brewing were featured at Foxwoods Resort Casino’s annual Beerfest: Battle of the Brews craft beer fest on Nov. 19. Hosted in the venue’s new Rainmaker Expo, more than 150 beers were poured from over 70 breweries and brewpubs, along with ciders, seltzers and specialty cocktails. Guests paired beverage selections with select food items while enjoying live music by the Juice Box band and playing arcade games, pool and cornhole in Foxwoods’ newly renovated 47,075-square-foot Rainmaker Expo. The Expo, located by the Great Cedar Garage, can accommodate up to 6,000 guests and features forty-five 65-inch stationed customizable monitors, an expansive pre-function space with six registration counters, and will soon debut an outdoor patio.
GoLocalProv
Happy New Year — 7 Reasons RI Should Be Optimistic About 2023
The University of Rhode Island's top economist, Leonard Lardaro, often discusses the inherent frailty of the Rhode Island economy. He laments that over the past 40 years, Rhode Island has been first into -- and last out of -- recessions. A dynamic Lardaro has dubbed FILO — first in, last...
rimonthly.com
27 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this January
1/8–21: Providence Restaurant Weeks. What: Let your inner foodie loose and try out new breakfast, lunch and dinner meals from the restaurants participating in Providence Restaurant Weeks. Show your support for local restaurants in the Creative Capital and order signature cocktails, specialty apps, family-size entrees and more while sharing your meals on social media using the hashtag #PRW or #PVDEats. Where: Various locations in Providence. More Info: goprovidence.com/rw.
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
Photo by(42 Degrees North / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) In October 2022, the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Loungeannounced after "lots of swirling rumors" they had"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" Three months later, they've now revealed how far in the process they are!
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND FOR COMMUNITY AND JUSTICE
The staff, youth and board of Rhode Island for Community & Justice wish you a joyful holiday, good cheer and a memorable new year. RICJ is grateful for your support throughout 2022 and your commitment to our mission to fight bias, bigotry and racism by building understanding and respect between all races, cultures and religions, through education, advocacy and conflict resolution. Your support led to our success this past year – our programs & organization have grown!
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Massachusetts. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
12 lottery tickets with 6-figure prizes sold in Massachusetts in recent days
BOSTON, Mass. — There have been a dozen lottery tickets with prizes of at least $100,000 sold in Massachusetts in recent days. One person won $650,000 and 11 others hit for lottery prizes worth $100,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission. Three of the tickets were sold at a...
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is the State Bird of Rhode Island?
Rhode Island is an ocean state with beautiful beaches and resort communities. It is also home to the Harbor Seal, the state's official animal. The state rock is Cumberlandite, which is a heavy black rock. It is believed to be around one to 1.5 billion years old and is found in both Narragansett Bay and the northwestern state.
thebeveragejournal.com
Foxwoods Battle of the Brews 2022 Hosts Beer Fans
Foxwoods Resort Casino hosted its annual Beerfest: Battle of the Brews on Nov. 19. Hosted in the venue’s new Rainmaker Expo, more than 150 beers were poured from over 70 breweries and brewpubs, along with ciders, seltzers and specialty cocktails. Guests paired beverage selections with select food items while enjoying live music by the Juice Box band and playing arcade games, pool and cornhole in Foxwoods’ newly renovated 47,075-square-foot Rainmaker Expo. The Expo, located by the Great Cedar Garage, can accommodate up to 6,000 guests and features forty-five 65-inch stationed customizable monitors, an expansive pre-function space with six registration counters and will soon debut an outdoor patio.
universalhub.com
Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway
Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
ABC6.com
This Rhode Island gym is fusing body and mind workouts in 2023
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — 2023 has begun and people are starting to work on their New Year’s resolutions. According to MyFitnessPal, January is the busiest month of the year for gyms, with people eager to make improvements for the new year. Ocean State Crossfit North in Smithfield is...
thebeveragejournal.com
Rhode Island’s Top Trends Forecast 2023
What may 2023 bring? A range of voices weighs in. It’s that time of year again. Turn the page on 2022 and look forward to the brand-new year. The industry has seen its twists and turns for the past few years, with the pandemic, supply chain and labor issues creating challenges and opportunities. Meanwhile, consumers adapted to new habits and ways of spending their time and money. Still, tastemakers and sellers see all of that reflected in a variety of trends. We asked a sampling of local industry experts about their predictions on what 2023 will bring in cocktails, wine and more. Here’s the statewide snapshot.
rinewstoday.com
Hey, baby! Most popular names for Rhode Island babies in 2022
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is sharing a preliminary list of the most popular baby names in Rhode Island in 2022. 10. Scarlett and Violet (tie) In 2021, the three most popular female names were Olivia, Sophia, and Amelia. The three most popular male names were Liam, Noah, and Julian.
Penguin Plunge raises money for Special Olympics RI
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people dove into the cold waters of the Atlantic on Sunday for the 47th Annual Penguin Plunge. The event was held at Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett. According to the Senior Director of Special Events for Special Olympics Rhode Island, Tracy Garabedian, roughly 650 people participated in this year’s plunge, […]
GoLocalProv
Plouffe’s in Pawtucket Has Closed
Plouffe's on Main Street in Pawtucket has closed. This week, the diner -- which used to be the Cup and Saucer -- confirmed that Saturday would be its last day. "Plouffes Diner will be closing its door indefinitely," wrote Cara Jenness on social media. "To say that I’m sad is an understatement. I have met so many amazing customers who have now become part of my family (you know who you are), devoted myself to building a successful catering business and basically turned a restaurant that was about to go belly up into what it is today. The memories that I have I will cherish forever."
rinewstoday.com
Providence quietly preparing Columbus for its next voyage – to just the right bidder
“Riches don’t make a man rich, they only make him busier.” – Christopher Columbus. The fate of the Christopher Columbus statue rises to the surface every year in October, then fades away yet again, ever since June of 2020 when the statue that had resided came under attack by activists who threw red paint on it and threatened to separate the statue’s head from its body.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Massachusetts Hot Tub Suites and Hotels With In-Room Hot Tubs
When you’re looking for a romantic place to stay in Massachusetts, there are a few things to consider. Some places to check out are the Holiday Inn Cape Cod, Dan’l Webster Inn & Spa, and the Manor on Golden Pond. Each has its own unique features, so choose one to suit your vacation needs.
