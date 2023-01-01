ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian County, OK

KTEN.com

Driver killed in Garvin County crash

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A sport utility vehicle crashed near Lindsay in Garvin County Monday morning, killing its driver and leaving a passenger injured. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ian Naylor said the Chevrolet Tahoe went off the pavement on County Road 1554 just before 8 a.m. and rolled over.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Semi rollover shuts down parts of I-35, I-240 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A semi-truck rollover shut down parts of Interstate 35 and Interstate 240 in Oklahoma City. The closure happened on the southbound I-35 off-ramp to westbound I-240 and the westbound I-240 off-ramp to southbound I-35. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked to find another route.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Crews Working Rollover Crash Near NE 150th & Choctaw Road

Oklahoma City police are searching for the driver of a car that ran off the road and into a ditch Saturday night. The crash happened at NE 150th and N. Choctaw Rd. in northeast Oklahoma City. Police said this was a single vehicle, rollover crash. Police are searching for the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Industrial company donates trucks to small fire departments

OKLAHOMA CITY — An industrial company made an effort to help small volunteer fire departments in Oklahoma even after some of its own equipment was damaged in a fire. Before Christmas, Dolese committed to helping smaller departments across the state. Last week, the company donated trucks to two volunteer fire departments.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Felon gets suspended sentence for Yukon grand larceny

A felon has received a four-suspended sentence for his role in a catalytic converter theft this summer at a Yukon storage business. Oklahoma City’s Daniel Thomas MacArthur, 41, pleaded no contest on Dec. 14 to grand larceny in Canadian County District Court. After accepting the plea, Judge Khristan K....
YUKON, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

2 Arrested Following Drug Bust In Luther

Police arrested a man in Luther for allegedly transporting numerous narcotics and 16 pounds of marijuana. Cody Barnes was pulled over for traffic violations and admitted to transporting drugs. Barnes told police where he was headed, there police found a woman who had felony warrants out for her arrest. While...
LUTHER, OK

