KTEN.com
Driver killed in Garvin County crash
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A sport utility vehicle crashed near Lindsay in Garvin County Monday morning, killing its driver and leaving a passenger injured. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ian Naylor said the Chevrolet Tahoe went off the pavement on County Road 1554 just before 8 a.m. and rolled over.
Car loses control, crashes into fence at governor’s mansion in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car lost control and crashed into the fence at the governor’s mansion in Oklahoma City. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle was traveling eastbound on 23rd Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and went through the perimeter fence at the governor’s mansion.
KOCO
Semi rollover shuts down parts of I-35, I-240 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A semi-truck rollover shut down parts of Interstate 35 and Interstate 240 in Oklahoma City. The closure happened on the southbound I-35 off-ramp to westbound I-240 and the westbound I-240 off-ramp to southbound I-35. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked to find another route.
Authorities On Scene Of Semitruck Rollover In West OKC
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is the scene of a semitruck rollover that happened Monday morning on the exit ramp from westbound I-40 to Morgan Road. The exit ramp from westbound I-40 to northbound Morgan Road has been closed while the wreck is cleared up. It is unknown what caused the...
news9.com
Crews Working Rollover Crash Near NE 150th & Choctaw Road
Oklahoma City police are searching for the driver of a car that ran off the road and into a ditch Saturday night. The crash happened at NE 150th and N. Choctaw Rd. in northeast Oklahoma City. Police said this was a single vehicle, rollover crash. Police are searching for the...
Single vehicle crashes into fence of Governor’s Mansion in NE Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- A single vehicle crashed into the fence surrounding the Governor’s Mansion at 900 NE 23rd St around 3:05 AM. OKCPD stated the car had four occupants in which the car was going at a high rate of speed. The car was totaled and extrication of three occupants occurred on scene. One person […]
KOCO
Industrial company donates trucks to small fire departments
OKLAHOMA CITY — An industrial company made an effort to help small volunteer fire departments in Oklahoma even after some of its own equipment was damaged in a fire. Before Christmas, Dolese committed to helping smaller departments across the state. Last week, the company donated trucks to two volunteer fire departments.
Group wants answers after two women die in Cleveland County custody in December
There were sounds of frustration outside the Cleveland County Detention center Sunday after a crowd of nearly 100 people spoke up about recent deaths of two women in custody.
news9.com
Vehicle Hits, Kills 74-Year-Old Man On Turner Turnpike In Lincoln County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 74-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle on the Turner Turnpike near the Wellston exit. OHP Trooper Foster said it happened Saturday in the eastbound lanes where the man, Thien Tran, was on the side of the road working on a broken down car.
Norman Public Schools Places $353 Million Bond Proposal On School Bond Election
Voters will decide in February whether to pass a Norman Public Schools bond for more than $350 million. Norman Public Schools is looking to make upgrades at every school in the district and adding new programs. Superintendent Nick Migliorino said they received over $700 million worth of needs and wants.
1 Killed, 3 Hurt: Witness Watching New Year Fireworks Hears Shots In Midtown OKC
As people rang in the New Year in midtown Oklahoma City, shots rang out. A witness recalled what he heard during a shooting that killed one person and injured three others early Sunday morning. The shooting happened at a parking lot outside the restaurant and beer garden, Fassler Hall. The...
OHP: 68-Year-Old Killed In Caddo County Crash
A 68-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 9:25 a.m. near OK-9 and County Street 2615. A vehicle driven by Kenny Stocking, 68, was heading eastbound on OK-9 when the vehicle...
okcfox.com
El Reno police asks public for help identifying truck involved in hit-and-run
EL RENO, Okla. (KOKH) — El Reno police are asking the public for their help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. Police say on Dec. 13 around 6:30 p.m. at Elm and Choctaw, this white pickup truck was involved in an accident and did not stop. If...
yukonprogressnews.com
Felon gets suspended sentence for Yukon grand larceny
A felon has received a four-suspended sentence for his role in a catalytic converter theft this summer at a Yukon storage business. Oklahoma City’s Daniel Thomas MacArthur, 41, pleaded no contest on Dec. 14 to grand larceny in Canadian County District Court. After accepting the plea, Judge Khristan K....
KOCO
Residents of Oklahoma town continue dealing with water lines broken during cold snap
LUTHER, Okla. — Cities and towns across Oklahoma are trying to fix pipes and water lines after last week's cold snap. In Luther, staff members are doing their best to fix everything they can. But some residents are still dealing with broken pipes. Luther resident Juan Hester showed KOCO...
Woman Arrested For DUI In OKC With Child In Vehicle
A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday near Southwest 29th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue in Oklahoma City. Police said they spotted Kenia Guzman driving in the middle of traffic, and after pulling he rover found a partially drank bottle of wine in the passenger seat where her child was.
1 Killed, 3 Injured Following Shooting In Downtown Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said four people were shot, and one person was killed early Sunday morning near a busy Midtown club district. When officers arrived on the scene just after midnight, they found one man dead near Northwest 10th and Hudson, according to police. Police said three other people were...
Fire Crews Battle 3-Alarm Commercial Fire In NW OKC
Fire crews responded to the scene of a three-alarm commercial fire overnight in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City firefighters said the call came in just after 2 a.m. Saturday when someone noticed smoke coming from a building near Northwest 10th Street and North Meridian Avenue. There were no injuries reported...
KOCO
Nearly 20 cars broken into at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex woke up Thursday to find 18 cars were broken into. When Morgan Coleman walked out of her unit at the Teagen Apartment Homes to start her day, she found glass shattered around her car. “First, I didn’t notice it,"...
2 Arrested Following Drug Bust In Luther
Police arrested a man in Luther for allegedly transporting numerous narcotics and 16 pounds of marijuana. Cody Barnes was pulled over for traffic violations and admitted to transporting drugs. Barnes told police where he was headed, there police found a woman who had felony warrants out for her arrest. While...
