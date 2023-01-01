Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
BTK Killer's Daughter Sickened To Discover Bryan Kohberger Studied Father
Dennis Rader, who called himself BTK, was arrested in February 2005 and confessed to 10 killings in the Wichita, Kansas area between 1974 and 1991.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Mom of 5 Refuses to Buy Husband New Car for Christmas After Hefty Book Deal
Should a person ever be pressured into buying something outside their price range?. Photo byPhoto by Freddy Kearney on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are a lot of competitive markets and industries out there in the world, and among the most competitive are the publishing and entertainment industries.
Watch a dad rescue his toddler daughter from coyote attack in broad daylight
A quick-thinking dad rescued his toddler daughter after a coyote tried to drag her away — and the entire scene was captured on home security camera. The attack occurred on the family’s front yard in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills on Dec. 2. In the chilling video, Ariel Eliyahuo is locking his car when a coyote runs up and grabs 2-year-old Ariya, who had just exited the vehicle.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Shock as Toddler 'Attacked' by a Sheep Is Saved by Family's Rescue Dog
Several users on TikTok praised the dog for swooping in to protect the toddler, noting "big sibling to the rescue."
Mom reveals hilarious tip for handling her toddler's tantrum: 'Works every time'
Cromartie has gotten numerous comments from followers who say the hack is working on their children.
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Mother Cancels Christmas Plans with In-Laws to 'Make Toddler Happy'
What is a good reason to cancel plans at the last minute?. Photo byPhoto by Jeremy Bishop on UnsplashonUnsplash. Anyone who has ever planned or hosted a holiday celebration knows that a lot of time, attention, and planning goes into making sure that the event works out.
Dad hides sister from daughter for decades but family finds out
Sarah and her husband with her sister;Photo byFacebook. Sarah Leibov was 24 years old when her mom called her with a surprising news - her dad had a secret daughter. Her mother wasn’t shaken by the truth because they divorced 20 years ago. Instead, she had a ‘strange, nervous excitement’ in her voice.
Aunt Refusing to Lie to Her Niece About Ski Trip for Sister-in-Law Praised
The mother asked the Reddit poster to lie to her 11-year-old in order to save their tense relationship.
Hippo Swallows Toddler Whole Then Spits Him Out Alive
A two-year-old boy in Uganda lived through a Pincocchio-like tale when a hippo swallowed him whole and then threw up. Not only did he survive the harrowing ordeal, but he only suffered a few minor cuts and bruises. Newsweek reported that the child was playing near his home in Katwe...
"Family Over Everything. Her Family Was Her Life". New York Mother Desperately Searching For Missing Daughter
Elvia Crump said her daughter Shaniece Harris is "loving and caring, very family-oriented. “‘F.O.E.,’ she used to say. Family over everything. Her family was her life, ” Elvia told the Times Herald-Record. Shaniece, who earned her nickname "Sparkz" from her bright personality, would text her sisters often and tell them she loved them.
