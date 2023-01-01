ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
yukonprogressnews.com

Hader bids adieu, calls Canadian County ‘shining star’

“Canadian County – you will be a shining star moving forward – and it’s been nice to be part of it.”. Those parting words were spoken by Marc Hader, participating in his final meeting Dec. 28th as Canadian County’s District 1 commissioner. Leaving office after serving...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County road officially renamed in Richland growth area

To prepare for a new rural housing development, Canadian County has renamed sections of a road northwest of Yukon. Canadian County Commissioners, at their final meeting of 2022, voted 3-0 to approve a resolution “authorizing changing the name North Richland Road to Schien Road and N.W. 129th Street for 9-1-1 addressing purposes.”
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Felon gets suspended sentence for Yukon grand larceny

A felon has received a four-suspended sentence for his role in a catalytic converter theft this summer at a Yukon storage business. Oklahoma City’s Daniel Thomas MacArthur, 41, pleaded no contest on Dec. 14 to grand larceny in Canadian County District Court. After accepting the plea, Judge Khristan K....
YUKON, OK
KTEN.com

Driver killed in Garvin County crash

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A sport utility vehicle crashed near Lindsay in Garvin County Monday morning, killing its driver and leaving a passenger injured. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ian Naylor said the Chevrolet Tahoe went off the pavement on County Road 1554 just before 8 a.m. and rolled over.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Cleveland County Detention Center inmate dies after suffering medical emergency

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A 66-year-old Cleveland County Detention Center inmate died after suffering a medical emergency earlier this month. Cleveland County Sheriff's Office officials announced Friday that an inmate suffered a medical emergency related to pre-existing medical conditions on Dec. 20. She was taken to a hospital and died the next day, according to a news release.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Lindsay man killed in Monday morning accident in Garvin County

GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) — A Lindsay man was killed Monday morning in a crash in Garvin County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 8 a.m. on County Road 1554, about a mile east of Lindsay. Troopers said 46-year-old William Brooks was driving eastbound on County...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

2 Arrested Following Drug Bust In Luther

Police arrested a man in Luther for allegedly transporting numerous narcotics and 16 pounds of marijuana. Cody Barnes was pulled over for traffic violations and admitted to transporting drugs. Barnes told police where he was headed, there police found a woman who had felony warrants out for her arrest. While...
LUTHER, OK
Ponca City News

Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade

Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Semi rollover shuts down parts of I-35, I-240 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A semi-truck rollover shut down parts of Interstate 35 and Interstate 240 in Oklahoma City. The closure happened on the southbound I-35 off-ramp to westbound I-240 and the westbound I-240 off-ramp to southbound I-35. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked to find another route.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy