Michael J. Campbell, age 60, passed away December 29, 2022. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Eugene and Margaret M. (Gaudet) Campbell. Michael was the loving brother of Donald, William, and Susan Campbell, Nancy Gianlorenzo and the late Eugene, Robert and John “Jack” Campbell. He was the devoted brother-in-law of Mary Jane, Angela and Tara Campbell and Michael Gianlorenzo. He was also the cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews and will be missed greatly by his extended family and friends, especially his best friend Michael Rocchio and his family.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO