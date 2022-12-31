ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth, MA

Local A Cappella Chorus Resumes Open Rehearsal on January 3

Harmony Heritage Chorus, the Pawtucket, RI chapter of Harmony, Incorporated, an international organization of female a cappella singers specializing in the barbershop harmony style, resumes open in-person rehearsals on Tuesday evenings. Female singers of all ages and musical backgrounds are welcome to attend. Rehearsal begins at 7:00 PM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 50 Park Place in Pawtucket, RI. Parking is on the street or in the municipal lot at the end of the street. Attendees enter the church through the sanctuary entrance at the front of the building.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Michael J. Campbell

Michael J. Campbell, age 60, passed away December 29, 2022. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Eugene and Margaret M. (Gaudet) Campbell. Michael was the loving brother of Donald, William, and Susan Campbell, Nancy Gianlorenzo and the late Eugene, Robert and John “Jack” Campbell. He was the devoted brother-in-law of Mary Jane, Angela and Tara Campbell and Michael Gianlorenzo. He was also the cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews and will be missed greatly by his extended family and friends, especially his best friend Michael Rocchio and his family.
PROVIDENCE, RI

