Ozzy Osbourne reveals the question he hates getting asked the most and the new songs he's most proud of
Ozzy discusses his health, his latest album Patient Number 9, his Grammy nominations and more in a new interview
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Mike Nesmith’s Big ‘Lie’ Became the Truth About The Monkees, The Beatles, and Rolling Stones
Mike Nesmith's big 'lie' suddenly became the truth involving record sales between The Monkees, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade
It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
Metallica's Lars Ulrich discusses whether he could play drums for Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin or Rush: "2112 would probably be too much of a bite of the apple for me"
Lars Ulrich knows he could sit behind the kit for Sabbath, Purple, Zeppelin and AC/DC songs, but admits Rush would be a different kind of challenge
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
NME
These classic 2003 albums are turning 20 this year
The music world witnessed a whole host of momentous goings-on in 2003: the music-buying public were introduced to the revolutionary iTunes Music Store, while Download Festival made its debut and Radiohead returned to Worthy Farm to headline Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage. Sadly, the year also became notable for the passing of such music legends as Nina Simone, Johnny Cash and Robert Palmer.
musictimes.com
Tony Iommi Health Update: Black Sabbath's Guitarist Reveals Next Plan After Being Away From Music
Tony Iommi is getting stronger after taking some time off from the music industry. In the past months, Iommi has been focusing on different projects as he deals with health issues following his lymphoma diagnosis in 2012. He was in remission a few years later, but he still underwent a procedure to remove a non-cancerous lump in his throat.
Kirk Hammett’s Childhood: Metallica Guitarist’s First 72 Seasons
Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members:
Why Ozzy Osbourne Never Listened to Black Sabbath’s Dio Albums
Ozzy Osbourne recently praised his Black Sabbath replacement, Ronnie James Dio, for doing "a good job" with his old band — even though he never listened to the albums they made together. The Prince of Darkness reflected on his successor in a new episode of "Ozzy Speaks" on SiriusXM....
Watch Lemmy prove how he was an anti-gatekeeping king while sharing his opinion on Motörhead copycats
Lemmy discusses attractive musicians, Motörhead copycats, gender inequality and more in this interview from 1988's The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years documentary
Paul McCartney Jokingly Apologized When The Beatles Stopped a Star From Hitting No. 1
Paul McCartney discussed his feelings on one of The Beatles' albums that lasted hundreds of weeks on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
Rare Record Collection Stolen, Includes Four Metallica Albums Worth $3,000
Police in the small Australian town of Castlemaine, Victoria, are asking for the public's help in tracking down a stolen record collection and music equipment estimated to be worth around $150,000. The theft occurred sometime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 28 earlier this year. "Once inside the property, it is...
Tony Iommi is about to start work on a new album
The Black Sabbath guitarist also hints at a possible tour in New Year's Day video message to fans
Watch 10-Year-Old Crush Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ on Drums
Metallica are back with new music, and that's got music fans buzzing. YouTube has already given us players altering the lyrics or delivering their own guitar solo for the new song "Lux Æterna," and now we've got an aspiring 10-year-old drummer taking a turn behind the kit replicating Lars Ulrich's hits and beats from "Lux Æterna" as seen in the video toward the bottom of this post.
thesource.com
De La Soul Announces Full Catalog to Hit Streaming Services on March 3
De La Soul announced on March 3, 2023, their whole discography will be accessible via all streaming services and digital shops. De La Soul’s catalog, which includes the albums 3 Feet High and Rising (1989), De La Soul Is Dead (1991), Buhloone Mindstate (1993), Stakes Is High (1996), Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump (2000), and AOI: Bionix (2002), will be made available to fans on all streaming platforms for the first time ever (2001). The group will also issue limited edition vinyl, CDs, and cassettes through their label AOI and through Chrysalis Records as part of this historic release.
Chris Ledesma, ‘The Simpsons’ Music Editor, Dies at 64
Chris Ledesma, a longtime music editor on “The Simpsons,” has died. He was 64. News of Ledesma’s death was announced on Sunday night after “The Simpsons” aired. A post-credits tribute card was dedicated to the man behind the music. The Simpsons family was shown sitting down as Bart, Maggie and Lisa played instruments and a cartoon version of Ledesma was shown holding a conductor’s baton. Ledesma had been with the show since its first season in 1989. He worked on over 700 episodes and 30 seasons until he left the series in 2022. Ledesma discovered music at a young age. By the age...
Iggy Pop Says He Almost Joined AC/DC in 1980
Iggy Pop revealed that he considered joining AC/DC following the death of the band’s original singer, Bon Scott, in 1980. Pop, 75, said he nearly joined the band, but he didn’t like the band’s music and wouldn’t “fit” their type of music. “They had...
Behind the Band Name: Megadeth
Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
