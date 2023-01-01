ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Basketball 2023 Signee To Join Team Early

Nate Oats left an extra scholarship spot open for the 2022-2023 season, but a longtime Alabama signee will soon fill that empty spot. Davin Cosby, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, is one of four Alabama signees from the 2023 recruiting cycle. Cosby told On3's Joe Tipton of his plans to enroll early in the spring semester on Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
280living.com

Hornets win 1st state cross-country title

The weather was cold, dreary and gloomy the day of the state cross-country meet. But to Trey Lee and the rest of the Chelsea High School team, it felt like a bright, warm, sunny day. That’s because the Chelsea girls team won the Class 7A state meet Nov. 5 at...
CHELSEA, AL
golobos.com

UAB OC/Interim Head Coach Vincent Named Offensive Coordinator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bryant Vincent, who spent the past five seasons with UAB as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and led UAB to a 7-6 season and a win in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl as UAB’s interim head coach, has been named offensive coordinator by Danny Gonzales. The 47-year old has been a Division I offensive coordinator since 2014.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Pleasant Grove, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

PLEASANT GROVE, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Long Snapper Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama long snapper Gabe Pugh has entered the transfer portal. "I am very thankful to the University of Alabama for four memorable football seasons," wrote Pugh. "After much thought and consideration, I have entered my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility." The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Moves Up in Latest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team moved up one spot to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll. The team earned 1,132 points after defeating Mississippi State 78-67 on Dec. 28 in its first conference game of the year. Purdue remains the top-ranked team, followed by Houston at No....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DB Ellis Robinson includes Alabama in his Top 5

Ellis Robinson announced his top five Saturday via Twitter, and he included Alabama football. Robinson is a five-star recruit out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He is originally from Connecticut, and he is considered one of the top defensive backs in the 2024 recruiting class. Colorado, Georgia, Miami and LSU rounded out his top five.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama DB takes aim at CFP committee after Sugar Bowl

Former Alabama safety Eddie Jackson fired shots at the College Football Playoff committee after Alabama defeated Kansas State in the AllState Sugar Bowl. Jackson appeared to be watching the Michigan and TCU matchup in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl when he made it clear he felt neither team should have got the nod over Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Pete Golding shredded on social media for Alabama's defensive issues in Sugar Bowl against Kansas State

Alabama has a 21-10 halftime lead in New Orleans, but it hasn’t been the best start for Pete Golding’s Crimson Tide defense. Kansas State has not had much trouble moving the ball on UA in the Sugar Bowl. KSU had a 239-yard first half (118 passing yards, 121 rushing yards) while gaining 11 first downs, going 4-of-9 on 3rd down and 2-of-3 on 4th down.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama

An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Alabama Fans Are Already Fed Up With Bill O'Brien

Five minutes into Saturday's All-State Sugar Bowl and Alabama fans are already done with offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. The Crimson Tide went three-and-out on their first possession and O'Brien definitely heard about it on Twitter. "Bill O’Brien had a month to come up with an opening script that gained -1...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

UAB offering Stop The Bleed program to community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is at an all-time high around the country, including right here in Birmingham. BPD investigated 134 murders in 2022, including 10 they call justifiable. Many of the homicides are from traumatic injury, like a gunshot wound. A local doctor is reminding the community that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

January Events Not to Miss in Birmingham

Kick the New Year off with fun and these events happening around the Magic City!. Friday, January 13th, College Sports Industry Night. Birmingham Zoo’s larger-than-life illuminated experience, Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration continues! This extraordinary event will be held on select nights from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm during the through January 16th. Watch the Zoo come alive with larger-than-life, jaw-dropping wild animal and sea life lantern creations brilliantly lighting up the night! Take a ride on the Red Diamond Express Train* or go for a spin on the Protective Life Carousel*. Spend all winter long with your Birmingham Zoo and GLOW WILD into the new year!
BIRMINGHAM, AL

