Effective: 2023-01-09 17:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 02:21:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 930 PM PST. Target Area: Merced The National Weather Service in Hanford CA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in California Bear Creek above Mckee Road affecting Merced County. .A strong storm system will bring a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to the central portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Sierra foothills on Monday and Tuesday. This will result in rapid runoff into the Merced River basin. For the Bear Creek...including Mckee Road...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bear Creek above Mckee Road. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.7 feet, Flood of record - 4/4/2006. * IMPACT...Near 23.0 feet, The beechwood subdivision and the trailer park along the southern end of Bear Creek Drive floods in addition to Applegate Park on the south side of Bear Creek Drive. * IMPACT...Near 17.0 feet, Storm drains begin to back up. Street flooding occurs primarily north of Bear Creek Drive and east of M Street. * IMPACT...Near 16.0 feet, South bike path along Bear Creek floods downstream of the G Street bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 PM PST Sunday the stage was 11.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 9.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then rise above flood stage Monday afternoon to 24.5 feet late Monday evening. It will fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning to 22.1 feet Tuesday morning. It will then rise above flood stage again late Tuesday morning to 23.5 feet Tuesday afternoon. It will fall below flood stage again Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.7 feet on 04/04/2006. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Location Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm PST) -------- Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Bear Creek Mckee Road 23.0 11.6 Sun 4 pm PST 23.7 23.4 19.3

MERCED COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO