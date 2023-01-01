Read full article on original website
When does the 2023 League of Legends ranked season begin?
With New Year’s Eve behind us, League of Legends players are gearing up to grind the next season of the game. Now that the preseason changes are two months old, the players have adjusted to the new jungle systems, items, and gameplay overall. In the end, the latest preseason introduced a bunch of fresh aspects, from jungle pets to new pings, revamped Chemtech Dragon, and more.
Apex Legends’ Spellbound collection event is finally giving Seer his Heirloom
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has announced the game’s next event: the Spellbound collection event. In a trailer released Wednesday morning on social media, Respawn revealed what Apex players can expect during the event. Spellbound will start on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and run through Jan. 24. There will be four week-long shop rotations during the even that offer new and old skins and other cosmetics.
Apex Legends pro HisWattson discovers undetectable ‘rat spot’ on Broken Moon map
Apex Legends pro HisWattson’s prowess on the battlefield isn’t limited to competitive matches for FURIA Esports. He also decimates lobbies with his squad live on stream. In addition to the thrills and spills he entertains fans with along the way, HisWattson is no stranger to giving tips and advice; the latest of which was a broken ‘rat spot’ on the Broken Moon map.
Lobbies for all: Apex Legends will finally fulfill one of the competitive community’s biggest requests
Apex Legends players got a little extra bit of magic with the first major event of 2023 in the game. Yes, Spellbound will have plenty of cosmetics, the return of Control, and a Seer Heirloom for players to pursue. But it also contains something far more valuable than those things for some people in the community: private matches.
How to get Player Icons in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 players aim to make a difference in matches and outside the game as well. More often than not, you’ll find yourself trying to become the player that tips the scales in close matches and snatch a victory. Your player profile lets you distinguish yourself from the crowd...
5 of the Overwatch League’s legendary skins are leaving OW2’s in-game shop soon
The current selection of Overwatch League-themed legendary skins inside of Overwatch 2’s in-game shop is about to change, meaning players who want to nab them need to do so post-haste. The OWL Twitter account posted today that five specific skins currently on offer will be leaving the store in...
NiP enters VALORANT Game Changers scene with European roster
Ninjas in Pyjamas has returned to the EMEA region in VALORANT today with the signing of three female players in form of Paige “Padge” Thomas, Öykü “OYKU” Büyük, and Nelly “Raina” Sosobrado to compete in VCT Game Changers, Riot Games’ official competitive circuit for marginalized genders.
League Patch 13.1 to buff handful of mage items, underperforming champions
A new year means a new season of League of Legends, complete with a variety of changes aimed at giving players a smooth transition from the preseason into the ranked grind. Riot Phlox, designer on League’s Summoner’s Rift team, provided fans with the Patch 13.1 overview, containing a plethora of changes to many of the game’s systems, including buffs to champions that have either fallen out of or jumped to the front of the meta, as well as some new life breathed into an old favorite. This patch is expected to go live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, alongside the start of the new ranked season.
Marksman buffs and nerfs of two other classes coming to ARAM in League Patch 13.1
Riot Games is shipping a bunch of ARAM changes for League of Legends in the upcoming Patch 13.1. One of the lead developers for the game, Riot Maxw3ll, released a set of changes yesterday coming to the Howling Abyss with the nearest update. Marksman champions will be getting buffed, while two other classes—assassins and bruisers—are targeted with the nerf hammer. Moreover, the death timers in levels 11-18 will be reduced by one second.
Best dual lands in Magic: The Gathering
Magic: The Gathering has a unique resource system in the modern-day trading card game landscape. While other games have shifted to more consistent mana systems, Magic has stuck to using lands, which are cards you need to draw, as the primary way to generate resources. This has its benefits and...
CS:GO Major winner Boombl4 officially enters free agency
Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhaylov has parted ways with Natus Vincere. The player revealed yesterday that his contract with the organization has come to an end. At the same time, he admitted that he’s ready for new challenges and hinted that he’s looking for a new team and opportunities. “There are a huge number of peaks that I have not reached,” he wrote.
League players continue to raise complaints against game’s sweeping ARAM changes in Patch 12.22
It’s already been over a month since Riot Games applied the newest changes to League of Legends’ ARAM mode, which has been the staple game mode of casual players since its inception back in 2012. From new terrain to bushes and fast-moving Hexgates, there are plenty of adjustments that need getting used to.
Where to find Slap in Fortnite?
Fortnite has done a great job of maintaining its audience over the last five years thanks to the constant influx of new content that changes up the game. Whether it be new challenges, weapons, or consumables, players are logging in to take advantage of this new chapter. This week’s challenges ask the player to hunt down a bunch of the Slap energy drink and run under its influence.
A longstanding Evil Geniuses CS:GO player might be on the way out from the main team
Evil Geniuses’ CS:GO division could be bidding farewell to one of its longest-standing players on the team. The squad has reportedly not submitted Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov for the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022 event and is also looking to replace him in the upcoming future, according to Dust2.us’s yesterday’s report.
Cloud9 eyeing Virtus Pro player for its CS:GO division
It seems Cloud9 has found a replacement for Timofey “interz” Yakushin. The organization is reportedly trying to sign Timur “buster” Tulepov, who has been benched in Virtus Pro since May 23, according to HLTV’s report from yesterday. The 23-year-old would serve as the replacement for interz on the starting roster, which was first rumored in December last year.
HLTV top 20 2022: Every announced CS:GO player ranked
A new year has begun, and with that, it’s time for CS:GO fans to finally learn who were the best players of Counter-Strike esports in 2022 according to HLTV, the leading website for CS:GO statistics. HLTV took a deep dive into each tier-one player’s statistics throughout 2022 and will...
Outsiders’ Jame confident one of his teammates is shaping up to be next CS:GO superstar
One of the greatest surprises last year in CS:GO was Outsiders winning the $1.25 million IEM Rio Major in November. The CIS team had lost its former star YEKINDAR in May and saw the new gun Petr “fame” Bolyshev become the co-protagonist alongside Jame in their championship run in Rio de Janeiro.
Arteezy, EternaLEnVy lessons played key role in TORONTOTOKYO’s growth, Dota 2 pro says
Aleksander “TORONTOTOKYO” Khertek became one of the biggest Dota 2 stars in the scene when he won The International 10 with Team Spirit in 2021, but he still knows his roots. The Russian powerhouse, who is starting a new chapter with BetBoom after leaving Team Spirit following a...
CS:GO caster Anders reveals his main goal in 2023
One of the most renowned CS:GO casters, Anders Blume, shed some details about his primary goals heading into 2023. The Dane created a thread on Twitter yesterday, explaining how 2022 looked in his eyes, and what his focus will be in the new year. Anders admitted that his main objective will be to find stability, which he had been already trying to do in the past few years.
Luminosity Gaming leaves Rainbow Six Siege’s competitive scene
Luminosity has departed the Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene and disbanded its roster less than a year following its return, the organization revealed earlier today. It is not their first departure from the scene, having first departed in late 2019, before coming back last year, signing ATK’s entire roster.
