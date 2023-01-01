Read full article on original website
Snow Continues for much of Wednesday
Wednesday: Snow lingers throughout much of the day today, albeit a tad lighter than yesterday evenings. Snow could be moderate to heavy at times across Northwest Wisconsin as well as the Upper Peninsula. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s with winds out of the east between 10-20 MPH with gusts upwards of 35 MPH. New accumulations will be between 2-8″ for the southern half of the region.
Freezing rain, snow moving across Wisconsin on Tuesday
Wisconsin and surrounding states are starting the new year with a winter storm, which will bring freezing rain to the southern half of the state and heavy snow to the north. Meteorologist Michael Kurz from the National Weather Service office in La Crosse said parts of southern and central Wisconsin saw freezing rain overnight and into Tuesday morning.
1-3-23 winter storm moving into wisconsin
A winter storm is moving across parts of Wisconsin early this week with areas of snow, sleet and freezing rain. National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Patterson says rain Tuesday will turn over to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. “This storm system is expected to linger over much of Wisconsin on Tuesday and even into Wednesday,” Patterson told WFDL news. “We’ll be seeing a lot of mixed precipitation throughout the start of this week.”
First Alert: First snowstorm of 2023 set to impact Northland Tuesday
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing mostly cloudy skies. Tonight the skies remain mostly cloudy. There will be a chance of some scattered light snow showers in Wisconsin tonight. Lows will be in the teens with light northerly winds. TUESDAY: We have issued a First Alert weather day for...
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Weather Maker Tuesday-Wednesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A two-part winter storm arrives Tuesday through Thursday. First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Tuesday and Wednesday across North-Central Wisconsin. This will bring two rounds of winter precipitation. Round 1 brings winter precipitation Tuesday morning and afternoon as a front system approaches the region. Expect bands of mixed precipitation featuring snow, freezing rain, and rain from north to south Tuesday. Round 2 Wednesday will feature all snow.
First Winter Storm Of 2023 Expected Tuesday
NW WI — A winter storm system is moving into our area to bring another round of snow and the first of the new year. Northwest Wisconsin will likely not see snow until Tuesday morning. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix. Stay tuned...
Monday update: Where the heaviest snow, freezing rain is possible
After a week of highlighting a big winter storm it will finally begin to deliver a wintry mix, freezing rain and snow to the southern half of Minnesota beginning later Monday, though the heaviest snow and freezing rain is expected Tuesday into Wednesday. The National Weather Service has snowfall and...
Snowfall so far: Wisconsin sees a wide range in amounts this season
It's been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall so far this season across Wisconsin. Northern and western Wisconsin received the most snow so far this season. Snowfall across eastern Wisconsin is several inches below normal in spots. The state will likely see more accumulations over the next several...
Sunday morning update: How much snow could fall Monday-Tuesday?
A "highly impactful" winter storm remains on track to deliver heavy snow to parts of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday, and it's looking more and more likely that the heaviest precipitation will be across the southern half of the state. "Heavy snow is most likely from west-central Minnesota through northwest...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
As sunshine returned to central Wisconsin Monday, it helped push temperatures close to 20° for the afternoon, which is the warmest since December 18, 2022. The warm front responsible for the warming trend this week, will generate some light snow shower activity across parts of the Northwoods Tuesday morning and afternoon with very little accumulation expected.
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
You Might Need A Shovel Or An Umbrella In Minnesota Monday Night, Forecast Unclear
It's looking like the approaching weather system that is expected to hit our area Monday night is still giving the National Weather Service fits. In the Sunday morning weather update from the National Weather Service, they state that depending where the front crosses Minnesota will decide what type of precipitation we will see...so get the shovels and umbrellas ready at least for now.
Xcel Energy prepares for possibility of power outages in Northwest Wisconsin
ASHLAND, WI (Northern News Now) - With a mixed bag of winter weather hitting Northwest Wisconsin Tuesday night, Xcel Energy is preparing for the possibility of more power outages. Company spokespeople say the snow, freezing rain, and wind in the forecast could cause the lights to go out. Just several...
15 million people are under winter weather warnings as the record-breaking storm that pummeled California pushes east
More than 15 million people from California to Wisconsin are under a winter weather warning Sunday as a Pacific storm system pushes record rain and severe flooding eastward. Epic flooding and power outages led to highway closures and water rescues Saturday for some residents in Northern California. The city of...
Wisconsin is a beautiful state located in the Midwest region of the United States. It is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and cultural attractions. If you are looking for an affordable weekend getaway, Wisconsin has plenty of options to choose from. Here are three budget-friendly weekend gateways in Wisconsin.
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
Areas of fog & freezing fog Saturday night/Sunday AM; Winter storm watch begins Monday
Portions of northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin will have light snow Saturday evening. A stray flurry is possible elsewhere in Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. Areas of fog will develop Saturday evening and linger overnight and into the morning of New Year’s Day. The fog will be dense in some locations...
Communities release dates for Christmas tree disposal pick-up
(WSAW) - Several communities have released the pick-up dates for Christmas tree disposal. Not all areas offer this service. If you have questions call your local municipality. ANTIGO -The City of Antigo Street Department will be picking-up Christmas trees the week of Jan. 9 in preparation for the annual Optimist Christmas Tree Burn that is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17. Residents can bring their tree to throw on the fire, or drop-off on the pile the week prior the street department's pick-up. The Tree Burn & Food Pantry Food Drive is Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Antigo High School gravel parking lot. Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available during the burn.
11 Best Wisconsin Restaurants With Cozy Fireplaces
People are naturally drawn to logs on a fire, whether for warmth or romance. Something mesmerizing about fluttering flames and crackling logs grabs our attention and slows us down a little. We enjoy finding a slight whiff of smoke in the hope of reliving memories of roasting golden brown marshmallows, their gooey centers clinging to the stick as they slid off. So naturally, restaurant tables closest to fireplaces are the most requested because fires conjure up and create memories.
Best Skiing In Wisconsin: Guide For Best Resorts and Dates for Prime Snow Conditions
Best Skiing In Wisconsin: Guide For Best Resorts and Dates for Prime Snow Conditions. If you're looking for a top ski resort, Wisconsin has you covered. In fact, Wisconsin is home to nearly 20 ski resorts, so there is quite a bit to choose from. While all of them are fairly rated, in this article we are going to take a closer look at the top three ski resorts in Wisconsin, so you can be assured that your next ski vacation will be a great one!
