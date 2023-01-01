ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

INTERVIEW: The Lone Bellow Mark a New Chapter With ‘Love Songs for Losers’

In 2023, The Lone Bellow will mark the tenth anniversary of their celebrated eponymous debut album, which kickstarted the trio's impressive career that continues to thrive. Members Zach Williams, Kanene Donehey Pipkin and Brian Elmquist trekked into the woods outside of Nashville to self-produce their fifth album, Love Songs for Losers, which was released in November. After working with some of music's most famed producers and navigating a global pandemic, the band was ready to take on a new set of creative challenges.
Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
Jessie James Decker + Eric Decker Are Selling Their Spectacular $10.3 Million Nashville Mansion – See Inside! [Pictures]

Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, are selling their stunning Nashville mansion, and pictures show a lavish property with every upscale amenity one could want. The country singer, lifestyle entrepreneur and reality television personality and her husband, a former NFL player, have listed their 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 13,375-square-foot estate in an especially upscale Music City neighborhood for $10.3 million, which is considerably more than the $4.25 million they paid when they bought the lavish property in 2019.
