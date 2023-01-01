ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Great start to 2023 with sunny skies and mild temperatures

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

New Jersey will be treated to a great start to 2023 weather-wise, with sunny skies and mild temperatures.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hilda Estevez says that temperatures are expected to reach the 60s later this week.

NOW: Quiet, mild temps linger and start into new week.

NEXT: The 60s return rain midweek. Cold follows rain heading into weekend.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds with winds 5-10 mph. Lows stay mild near 40 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with foggy conditions possible early morning. Mostly sunny with highs near 55. Lows near 42.

TUESDAY: Foggy start likely with cloudy skies. Winds pick up late morning from south 5-15MPH. Showers late night. Temps move very little, highs near 60. Lows drop to 56.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers with very mild temps. 64 high, low near 44.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy as rain moves out, cold temps settle in. Highs near 47 degrees. Lows near 30.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns. Highs near 40. Lows drop near 28.

THE WEEKEND: Partly sunny skies both days with highs in low 40s. Lows subfreezing 31-29 degrees.

