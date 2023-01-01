Read full article on original website
Richard A Harsh
OCTOBER 13, 1948 – JANUARY 2, 2023. Richard Alan Harsh, 74 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Monday January 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. Richard was born October 13, 1948 in Greenville, Ohio, the son of the late Donald and Mary (Royer) Harsh.
Stephen R. Beanblossom
JULY 24, 1958 – DECEMBER 31, 2022. Stephen R. Beanblossom, age 64, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbaileyfuneralhome.net for the Beanblossom family.
Larry E. Jefferis
AUGUST 30, 1936 – DECEMBER 30, 2022. Larry E. Jefferis, age 86 of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Friday, December 20, 2022 at 11:10 AM at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. Born in West Alexandria, Preble County on August 8, 1936 he was a son to the late Raymond & Glenna (Younce) Jefferis. Larry was a graduate of West Alexandria High School, class of 1956. Larry was a proud United States Army veteran, having served from 1960-1962 in the Army Corp of Engineers. He had worked as crew leader for DP&L for 36 years. His true passion was being a conservationist. He had turned his family farm into a conservation easement and federal wetland reserve, and had planted thousands of native trees, flowers, and grasses on the farm. Larry was the recipient of the Darke County Ohio Soil and Water Conservation District 2014 Cooperator of the Year. He was was an avid hunter. Larry also supported the Matt Light Youth Foundation. He was a loving and caring man, and will be deeply missed. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Jefferis, and his two brothers Dennis and Allen Jefferis.
Gerald D Eikenberry
Gerald D. Eikenberry 74 of Geneva passed away January 1, 2023, at his residence. He was born on June 7, 1948, in Greenville, OH to the late Herbert and Edith (Woods) Eikenberry. He is survived by his children; Dave Eikenberry of St. Louis, MO, Shawn (Melissa) Eikenberry of Valdosta, GA,...
Dawn Ellen Oswalt
Dawn Ellen Oswalt, age 63, of Laura, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born June 8, 1959 to Marvin “Gene” Eugene & Treva Ellen (Kunkleman) Printz in Greenville, Ohio. She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Brian Oswalt...
Bowling: Greenwave Boys and Girls fall to New Bremen
The Greenville Boys bowled well at New Bremen but came up short in the end. Luke Kiser led the boys with a high game of 188 and a high series of 363. The boys bowl in the Back to School Bash in Fairfield Ohio on Saturday. The girls bowled their...
YMCA offers Blood Pressure Self Monitoring Program
As a leading nonprofit dedicated to improving the nation’s health, the YMCA of Darke County urges everyone in our community to help prevent heart disease by lowering your blood pressure with the help of the Y’s new Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring program. The Y is presenting this program in partnership with Family Health.
2023 Annual Tree Seedling Sale Now Open
DARKE COUNTY- It’s time for the annual Darke SWCD Tree Seedling Sale. Each year we accept orders for a variety of trees and shrubs that are native to Ohio. This year is no exception, we are offering 20 different species to choose from. Everything from hardwoods, evergreens, fruit trees, strawberry and asparagus plants are available in limited supply. These packets offer a low-cost source of conservation plant materials that will provide food and cover for wildlife.
Ag Outlook Meeting Jan 20th
OSU Extension Darke County hosts an annual Ag Outlook meeting to give economic updates and expectations for the next year. This year we have a great line up of speakers coming to the county. We will start off the morning with a Commodity Grain Market Outlook with Dr. Seungki Lee,...
Application Period Open for Local Agricultural Easement Purchase Program
DARKE COUNTY, OH – Darke Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is accepting applications from Darke County landowners interested in selling an agricultural easement on their farms through January 31, 2023. Darke SWCD has received an allocation from the Clean Ohio Fund to select, close and monitor easements under the Local Agricultural Easement Purchase Program (LAEPP) to protect local farmland.
GPL website gets an exciting upgrade!
GREENVILLE – Greenville Public Library is excited to announce the launch of our new website!. Our web address will remain the same but will now take patrons to a much more user-friendly site that matches the beauty of our historic library. Some of the new features are a Frequently...
Beef Quality Assurance and Producer Meeting January 14th
Beef Quality Assurance is a national program that raises consumer confidence through offering proper management techniques and a commitment to quality within every part of the beef industry. The certification for adults lasts for 3 years. Producers can be certified at in person meetings or online. OSU Extension is holding...
Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners 01/03
Agenda for the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners for Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 1:30PM. Atty. Nicole Pohlman – Resolution (R-1-2023) Petition for Annexation of 9.210 Acres into the Village of Arcanum, OH. R. Kelly Ormsby, III Darke Co. Prosecuting Attorney – Application to Employ...
