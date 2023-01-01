AUGUST 30, 1936 – DECEMBER 30, 2022. Larry E. Jefferis, age 86 of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Friday, December 20, 2022 at 11:10 AM at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. Born in West Alexandria, Preble County on August 8, 1936 he was a son to the late Raymond & Glenna (Younce) Jefferis. Larry was a graduate of West Alexandria High School, class of 1956. Larry was a proud United States Army veteran, having served from 1960-1962 in the Army Corp of Engineers. He had worked as crew leader for DP&L for 36 years. His true passion was being a conservationist. He had turned his family farm into a conservation easement and federal wetland reserve, and had planted thousands of native trees, flowers, and grasses on the farm. Larry was the recipient of the Darke County Ohio Soil and Water Conservation District 2014 Cooperator of the Year. He was was an avid hunter. Larry also supported the Matt Light Youth Foundation. He was a loving and caring man, and will be deeply missed. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Jefferis, and his two brothers Dennis and Allen Jefferis.

