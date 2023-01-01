Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Refuses to Switch Seats With Mom on Plane, Wakes up to Child Climbing on Her
POV: You're on a plane and someone asks you to switch your seat with them. What would you do? This has been a discussion that has been all over TikTok recently, and all the tales are basically the same: Person A asks to switch seats, Person B kindly declines, and Person A gets upset.
Dogs' Reaction to Day Care Outing on Bus Caught on Camera: 'Take Me Home'
"I don't think the husky was into your singing," said one comment.
Caught on camera: Viral animal moments from 2022
Fox News Digital takes a look back at 2021's funniest and more bizarre animals videos that made us laugh-out-loud.
Woman Chastised by Family for Posting Pictures of Her Honeymoon
Over 3.2 billion images are shared on social media each day. So, it's not surprising that most people enjoy posting photos of exciting events in their life—like their honeymoon. Only, one family took issue with this and chastised their family member for posting.
pethelpful.com
Little Girl Tries to Convince Horse to Take a Selfie in Funny Video
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. The joyful innocence of childhood is such a treat to experience, but it's just as magical to watch your child living their own life to the fullest. Just ask @alyciacannell, who caught a glimpse of her daughter trying to convince her horse to take a selfie with her. The young girl had just gotten her first digital. phone, according to the video's caption, so of course, she needed a selfie with her best bud.
Matthew Lawrence ‘Exclusively’ Dating TLC’s Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce & Spending Christmas Together
Matthew Lawrence, 42, has moved on from his divorce from Cheryl Burke, 38. The Boy Meets World star is in an “exclusive relationship” with TLC member Chilli, 51, according to Chilli’s rep, who confirmed the news to TMZ on January 3. The rep revealed that Chilli (née Rozonda Thomas) and Matthew moved their relationship out of the friend-zone right before Thanksgiving.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
This adorable puppy is super excited by this ONE THING! [Video]
This puppy is so excited by the app on this iPod. Every time he jumps on it, it makes a mark and a noise. And the more it does that, the more he jumps. He’s so determined to get the mark and noise that you can almost feel the excitement pouring out of him.
Social Media Is for Strangers Now
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Instagram just isn’t what it used to be. With Gen Z users flocking to...
Puppy's Reaction to Eagle on TV 'Coming at Him' Leaves Internet Laughing
The dog in the latest viral video has melted the hearts of users on TikTok, with several finding the cavalier King Charles spaniel to be "stinking cute."
pethelpful.com
Doodle's Precious Smile Is Enough to Make Anyone Fall in Love
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We are personally insulted on behalf of the adorable Golden Doodle that belongs to TikTok account holder @Westleythedood because the breeder tried to dissuade them from adopting their dog because it has a "creepy smile."
intheknow.com
6-month-old is angry to discover she only has 1 mouth in hilarious TikTok
This 6-month-old baby was hilariously upset when she wanted to eat multiple snacks but realized she only had one mouth!. Bel (@nomnombel) is a baby whose parents love sharing her adorable hijinks on TikTok. They describe her as a “chunky little bean” who “loves to eat and loves everything.” Bel’s love of food was put on hilarious display in a recent video, in which the confused baby attempts to eat multiple snacks but is upset to realize she only has one mouth.
Comments / 0