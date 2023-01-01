BERKELEY, Calif. In what was a tale of two halves, Cal (10-4, 1-2) used a strong defensive second half to earn its first Pac-12 victory of the season in a 74-61 win over visiting Arizona State (7-7, 0-3). Michelle Onyiah led all scorers with 16 points and added 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the season and the sixth of her career. For the second time this season, five Bears scored in double-figures. Claudia Langarita provided a big boost off the bench with a season-high 15 points on an impressive 7-of-8 shooting. Leilani McIntosh dished out a season-high eight assists, just two shy of tying her career-high.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO