calbears.com
Cal Surges Late In 74-61 Win Over Arizona State
BERKELEY, Calif. In what was a tale of two halves, Cal (10-4, 1-2) used a strong defensive second half to earn its first Pac-12 victory of the season in a 74-61 win over visiting Arizona State (7-7, 0-3). Michelle Onyiah led all scorers with 16 points and added 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the season and the sixth of her career. For the second time this season, five Bears scored in double-figures. Claudia Langarita provided a big boost off the bench with a season-high 15 points on an impressive 7-of-8 shooting. Leilani McIntosh dished out a season-high eight assists, just two shy of tying her career-high.
calbears.com
Cal To Face Arizona State Monday Afternoon
BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team (9-4) continues Pac-12 play at home taking on the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-6) on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. and the game can be viewed on Pac-12 Network Arizona. This Monday's marks the 81st all-time meeting between the two...
kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: Bowl mania upset, Arizona women’s hoops falls to #2 Stanford
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Tulane shocks most of southern California with 16 points in the final four minutes for a signature program win to highlight the New Year's Six Bowl games. Meanwhile, Adia Barnes and the Arizona Wildcats can't keep up with Stanford on the road. They lose their...
calbears.com
No. 11 Bears Roll Past San Jose State
SAN JOSE – The No. 11 Cal women's swimming & diving team took at least the top two spots in every race and rolled to a 180-66.5 victory over San Jose State on Monday afternoon at the Spartan Recreation and Aquatic Center. Senior Ayla Spitz was a multiple winner...
sfstandard.com
St. Ignatius Head Basketball Coach Jason Greenfield To Serve Two-Game Suspension
St. Ignatius’ boys basketball team will open West Catholic Athletic League (WCAL) play this week without its head coach. Jason Greenfield will serve a two-game suspension and miss both the Jan. 4 game against Riordan and the Jan. 7 game at Valley Christian after he was suspended by assistant principal Jeff Glosser for the team’s participation in a June tournament in Arizona.
12news.com
Instant reaction to ASU basketball close loss to Arizona Wildcats | Locked On Sun Devils
It wasn't the win we wanted, but it was the moral victory that we deserved. The Arizona State Sun Devils basketball team dropped just its third game of the year.
scorebooklive.com
Bronny James, Sierra Canyon might have received ‘blessing in disguise’ with stunning loss to West Linn (Oregon) at Les Schwab Invitational
HILLSBORO, Ore. — One night after a stunning loss to local Oregon team West Linn that reverberated through social media, many were wondering how Bronny James and Sierra Canyon would bounce back. The Trailblazers, ranked 16th nationally in the latest SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25, entered the Les Schwab Invitational...
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022
Arizona is increasingly becoming a popular destination for companies to establish their headquarters. The Grand Canyon State provides numerous advantages that California doesn't, making it an attractive option for businesses looking to expand or relocate. Additionally, Arizona's low cost of living and relaxed labor laws make it an ideal place for companies looking to cut costs and maximize resources. Here are some more recent companies that have set up headquarters in Arizona.
northcentralnews.net
Festival celebrates Arizona wine
Over the course of three days, some 20 Arizona wineries will pour over 150 wines at the 2023 Arizona Wine Festival. Presented by Willcox Wine Country Partnership, along with other wineries from around Arizona, the festival will be held at Heritage Square Park in downtown Phoenix, Jan. 27–29. The...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water cuts for the new year may be just the beginning, experts say
Experts say few Arizona residents will notice any immediate change to the availability of water in their daily lives after Jan. 1, when steep Arizona water cuts will be imposed on the amount of water the state can draw from the Colorado River. But that does not mean they can...
AZFamily
4 winning Powerball, Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale yet to be claimed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four winning Powerball and Fantasy 5 tickets were sold across the Valley this week and need to be claimed. One of them includes a nearly $440K jackpot lucky ticket sold in Mesa. On New Year’s Eve, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Glendale...
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big Spotlight: Lovitt & Touché, Sundt, Arizona Commission on the Arts
Lovitt & Touché boosts hiring to meet growing demand. Spurred by increased demand for its insurance and benefits services, Lovitt & Touché, A Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company, has rapidly expanded its Tempe and Tucson offices in recent months, expanding its footprint and competitive position in the Arizona market.
fox10phoenix.com
Latest on the shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border as Katie Hobbs becomes governor
PHOENIX - In his last act in office, former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey started removing the shipping containers he began placing months ago along the Arizona-Mexico border. The project was supposed to cost taxpayers about $120 million to install and 3,000 containers were to be placed in the border wall gaps – it's a project that is no more.
districtadministration.com
Arizona sues district to get $1.7 million back from superintendent
Superintendent Kristi Wilson and the Buckeye Elementary School District have been sued by the state of Arizona over $1.7 million in “additional compensation” the leader received in recent years. The district’s school board, however, has rejected the state’s claims, insisting it had the authority to pay Wilson for retirement credits and unused leave.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: MAJOR winter storm hitting AZ
PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of 2023 is moving through Arizona. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air across Arizona. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. This storm is impacting road travel and outdoor plans all across...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day Sunday as winter storm hits Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re starting the new year in Arizona with a First Alert Weather Day as a big winter storm brings rain, snow and gusty winds to the state. Rain is starting to fall in the Phoenix area, with widespread rain expected around lunchtime. Some places could see rainfall amounts up to 3/4″. Higher rainfall totals are also a possibility with the chance for embedded thunderstorms. Be prepared for a windy day across the state, with gusts in northern Arizona reaching 40 mph. Here in the Valley, we could see gusts as high as 30 mph.
luxury-houses.net
Asked For $4.199 Million, This Authentic European Mediterranean Style Home in Scottsdale Arizona Offers Endless Views of Desert Mountain
10911 E Purple Aster Way Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10911 E Purple Aster Way, Scottsdale, Arizona has all the superb details of an exquisite home with high end finishes and magnificent views of Desert Mountain. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,749 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10911 E Purple Aster Way, please contact Bee M Francis (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Karen A Baldwin (Phone: 480 694 0098) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
In-N-Out Burger Files Proposal With the City of Mesa
The new outpost, if approved, would be located in the Gallery Park development along Power Rd.
AZFamily
Fire at Scottsdale resort causes temporary evacuation for guests
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a Scottsdale resort caused guests to be evacuated on Tuesday evening. It started just before 5 p.m. in the ballroom of the Westin Kierland Resort and Hotel near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway. Firefighters say construction workers were fixing a laundry duct when they cut the roof with a saw, spreading sparks into the building and caused the fire.
fox10phoenix.com
Illegal NYE fireworks in Phoenix left neighbors upset, scared animals and dirtied the air
PHOENIX - You may have seen them, and most likely heard them. Fireworks, all across the Valley, were set off to ring in the New Year. Some are legal in Arizona, but others are not, like the ones that shoot into the air. However, that didn't stop many people from setting them off anyway.
