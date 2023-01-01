ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calbears.com

Cal Surges Late In 74-61 Win Over Arizona State

BERKELEY, Calif. In what was a tale of two halves, Cal (10-4, 1-2) used a strong defensive second half to earn its first Pac-12 victory of the season in a 74-61 win over visiting Arizona State (7-7, 0-3). Michelle Onyiah led all scorers with 16 points and added 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the season and the sixth of her career. For the second time this season, five Bears scored in double-figures. Claudia Langarita provided a big boost off the bench with a season-high 15 points on an impressive 7-of-8 shooting. Leilani McIntosh dished out a season-high eight assists, just two shy of tying her career-high.
TEMPE, AZ
calbears.com

Cal To Face Arizona State Monday Afternoon

BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team (9-4) continues Pac-12 play at home taking on the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-6) on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. and the game can be viewed on Pac-12 Network Arizona. This Monday's marks the 81st all-time meeting between the two...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

No. 11 Bears Roll Past San Jose State

SAN JOSE – The No. 11 Cal women's swimming & diving team took at least the top two spots in every race and rolled to a 180-66.5 victory over San Jose State on Monday afternoon at the Spartan Recreation and Aquatic Center. Senior Ayla Spitz was a multiple winner...
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

St. Ignatius Head Basketball Coach Jason Greenfield To Serve Two-Game Suspension

St. Ignatius’ boys basketball team will open West Catholic Athletic League (WCAL) play this week without its head coach. Jason Greenfield will serve a two-game suspension and miss both the Jan. 4 game against Riordan and the Jan. 7 game at Valley Christian after he was suspended by assistant principal Jeff Glosser for the team’s participation in a June tournament in Arizona.
GLENDALE, CA
scorebooklive.com

Bronny James, Sierra Canyon might have received ‘blessing in disguise’ with stunning loss to West Linn (Oregon) at Les Schwab Invitational

HILLSBORO, Ore. — One night after a stunning loss to local Oregon team West Linn that reverberated through social media, many were wondering how Bronny James and Sierra Canyon would bounce back. The Trailblazers, ranked 16th nationally in the latest SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25, entered the Les Schwab Invitational...
WEST LINN, OR
Brenna Temple

Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022

Arizona is increasingly becoming a popular destination for companies to establish their headquarters. The Grand Canyon State provides numerous advantages that California doesn't, making it an attractive option for businesses looking to expand or relocate. Additionally, Arizona's low cost of living and relaxed labor laws make it an ideal place for companies looking to cut costs and maximize resources. Here are some more recent companies that have set up headquarters in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
northcentralnews.net

Festival celebrates Arizona wine

Over the course of three days, some 20 Arizona wineries will pour over 150 wines at the 2023 Arizona Wine Festival. Presented by Willcox Wine Country Partnership, along with other wineries from around Arizona, the festival will be held at Heritage Square Park in downtown Phoenix, Jan. 27–29. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

AZ Big Spotlight: Lovitt & Touché, Sundt, Arizona Commission on the Arts

Lovitt & Touché boosts hiring to meet growing demand. Spurred by increased demand for its insurance and benefits services, Lovitt & Touché, A Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company, has rapidly expanded its Tempe and Tucson offices in recent months, expanding its footprint and competitive position in the Arizona market.
ARIZONA STATE
districtadministration.com

Arizona sues district to get $1.7 million back from superintendent

Superintendent Kristi Wilson and the Buckeye Elementary School District have been sued by the state of Arizona over $1.7 million in “additional compensation” the leader received in recent years. The district’s school board, however, has rejected the state’s claims, insisting it had the authority to pay Wilson for retirement credits and unused leave.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: MAJOR winter storm hitting AZ

PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of 2023 is moving through Arizona. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air across Arizona. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. This storm is impacting road travel and outdoor plans all across...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day Sunday as winter storm hits Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re starting the new year in Arizona with a First Alert Weather Day as a big winter storm brings rain, snow and gusty winds to the state. Rain is starting to fall in the Phoenix area, with widespread rain expected around lunchtime. Some places could see rainfall amounts up to 3/4″. Higher rainfall totals are also a possibility with the chance for embedded thunderstorms. Be prepared for a windy day across the state, with gusts in northern Arizona reaching 40 mph. Here in the Valley, we could see gusts as high as 30 mph.
ARIZONA STATE
luxury-houses.net

Asked For $4.199 Million, This Authentic European Mediterranean Style Home in Scottsdale Arizona Offers Endless Views of Desert Mountain

10911 E Purple Aster Way Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10911 E Purple Aster Way, Scottsdale, Arizona has all the superb details of an exquisite home with high end finishes and magnificent views of Desert Mountain. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,749 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10911 E Purple Aster Way, please contact Bee M Francis (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Karen A Baldwin (Phone: 480 694 0098) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Fire at Scottsdale resort causes temporary evacuation for guests

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a Scottsdale resort caused guests to be evacuated on Tuesday evening. It started just before 5 p.m. in the ballroom of the Westin Kierland Resort and Hotel near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway. Firefighters say construction workers were fixing a laundry duct when they cut the roof with a saw, spreading sparks into the building and caused the fire.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy