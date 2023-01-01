ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FOX Sports

Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance

Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid

HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Rockets Star Gives Honest Opinion On Troubled Team

Eric Gordon has played for multiple teams in the NBA and now calls the Houston Rockets home. He has been in Houston for multiple seasons now but this is likely going to be their worst season yet. The team is currently dead last in the West with a painful 10-26...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Alperen Sengun (back) available for Rockets on Monday

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun will play Monday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Sengun is dealing with low back pain, which is why he sat out Saturday. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. Expect him to also start, which will likely send Bruno Fernando back to the bench.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Houston, Knicks Have No Problem ... With Rockets in Second Half

If the New York Knicks have any new year's resolutions, it looks like they started working on them early if the second half of Saturday night's visit to Houston is any indication. Trailing by eight after the first quarter, the Knicks buckled down defensively, allowing the hosting Rockets to score...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA

