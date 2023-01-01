Read full article on original website
Shaquille O'Neal surprises diners by paying for all meals at popular Houston restaurantLarry LeaseHouston, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
High volume preowned car dealership to locate along Katy Freeway at Highway 99Covering KatyKaty, TX
Katy brewer unable to find a buyerCovering KatyKaty, TX
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhereCovering KatyKaty, TX
“There’s no improvement” - Eric Gordon calls out his Houston Rockets teammates
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon states the team has shown no improvement this season as they sit dead last in the Western Conference.
FOX Sports
Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance
Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
FOX Sports
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
Ja Morant, Steven Adams post big numbers to power Memphis Grizzlies past Sacramento Kings
The Kings still had a chance to win with three minutes remaining against the Grizzlies, but Ja Morant and Steven Adams wouldn’t allow it.
Stephen Silas addresses growing frustration with Rockets' rebuild
Houston's head coach hopes his team begins to show progress.
Yardbarker
Rockets Star Gives Honest Opinion On Troubled Team
Eric Gordon has played for multiple teams in the NBA and now calls the Houston Rockets home. He has been in Houston for multiple seasons now but this is likely going to be their worst season yet. The team is currently dead last in the West with a painful 10-26...
CBS Sports
It's a party: LeBron drops 47 on birthday; Giannis matches Wilt; CJ McCollum sets Pelicans record
It was a scoring spree Friday night around the NBA with five players reaching the 40-point plateau and another three players coming within five points of that mark. Maybe it can be chalked up to everyone wanting to stamp the end of 2022 with an exclamation mark, because several of these guys were just unstoppable on the second to last day of the year.
Yardbarker
Julius Randle Finishes 'Monster Month' With 35 Points In Knicks Win Over Rockets
HOUSTON — Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas knew going into Saturday's game against the New York Knicks that Julius Randle would be a tough defensive assignment for his team. "He does a good job playing inside-out, and he is getting to the free-throw line a bunch," Silas said before...
Rockets offense stalls again in collapse against Luka Doncic, Mavericks
Houston scored just 19 points in the fourth quarter as it dropped its fourth straight.
numberfire.com
Alperen Sengun (back) available for Rockets on Monday
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun will play Monday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Sengun is dealing with low back pain, which is why he sat out Saturday. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. Expect him to also start, which will likely send Bruno Fernando back to the bench.
Yardbarker
Houston, Knicks Have No Problem ... With Rockets in Second Half
If the New York Knicks have any new year's resolutions, it looks like they started working on them early if the second half of Saturday night's visit to Houston is any indication. Trailing by eight after the first quarter, the Knicks buckled down defensively, allowing the hosting Rockets to score...
Yardbarker
'We're Holding Luka Under 50': Gregg Popovich Marvels at Luka Doncic's Historical Game
Luka Doncic produced the NBA's first-ever game with at least 60 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists to help lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was asked about Doncic's historical performance before the team's 122-115 win...
FOX Sports
James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
