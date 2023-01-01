ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drug Approved to Help Young Patients Battle a Rare Cancer

MONDAY, Jan. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Children and adults with a rare type of soft tissue cancer will now have a new treatment option that could have a big impact. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the immunotherapy drug atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for use in patients with advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS) that has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery.
MedicalXpress

Experts explain treatment options for a common cancer complication

Experts provide the first framework for treating a common and life-threatening metabolic complication of cancer known as hypercalcemia of malignancy in the Endocrine Society's new Clinical Practice Guideline. The guideline, titled "Treatment of Hypercalcemia of Malignancy in Adults: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline," was published online and will appear...
aiexpress.io

A novel immunotherapy combination as a possible treatment for pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is taken into account non-immunogenic, with trials displaying its recalcitrance to PD1 and CTLA4 immune checkpoint therapies (ICTs). That is partly as a result of time’s immunosuppressive circumstances, however the mechanisms behind this resistance aren’t totally understood. In a brand new examine, researchers at...
MedicalXpress

Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%

Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
ScienceBlog.com

Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds

A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
New York Post

Potatoes could hold a ‘powerful’ new treatment for cancer: study

Scientists claim a potentially “powerful” treatment for cancer might lie in potatoes, according to new research published Wednesday. Academic researchers from Poland report that glycoalkaloids — naturally occurring chemicals found in potatoes — have some cancer-fighting properties and could also help patients with the devastating side effects of treatments.  A new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology reexamined the properties of medicinal plants — including the evidence on glycoalkaloids, which are also prominent in foods like tomatoes, peppers, goji berries and huckleberries. While chemotherapy is largely a success at killing cancer cells, it comes with a wide array of harsh side effects...
MedicalXpress

Drinking two or more cups of coffee daily may double risk of heart death in people with severe hypertension

Drinking two or more cups of coffee a day may double the risk of death from cardiovascular disease among people with severe high blood pressure (160/100 mm Hg or higher) but not people with high blood pressure not considered severe, according to research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.
labroots.com

The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows

Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
labroots.com

How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process

The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
Andrei Tapalaga

Massive Breakthrough As Cancer Disappears for All Patients During Drug Trial

Every Single Patient in This Small Experimental Drug Trial Saw Their Cancer DisappearPhoto byImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. A tiny pharmacological study carried out in the US discovered that every patient treated in the experiment successfully entered remission from their illness, representing what looks to be a very hopeful advancement for the treatment of rectal cancer.
scitechdaily.com

Newly Discovered Virus Similar to COVID Could Infect Humans and Resist Vaccines

A virus discovered in a Russian bat that is related to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, is likely capable of infecting humans and, if it spreads, is resistant to existing vaccines. A team led by researchers at Washington State University’s Paul G. Allen School for Global Health discovered spike...
scitechdaily.com

Don’t Use at Night – Common Sedative Can Increase the Risk of Heart Damage

More evidence has been discovered by CU Anschutz researchers to back up the idea that timing is important when giving drugs. According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, a popular drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when surgeries are performed at night.
WebMD

COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition

Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
Jalopnik

New Study Links COVID-19 Vaccination Status to Increased Risk of Car Crashes

Science has a way of presenting actual facts and connecting dots you likely didn’t see ever connecting. For instance, who would have thought to find a link between the people who decided to pass on getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and traffic accidents? A recent study published in The American Journal of Medicine shares the science behind such a link that actually exists.

