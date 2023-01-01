ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Black Enterprise

Report Finds Millions of Families Reliant on Medicaid to Lose Health Care Coverage

A coalition of leading civil rights organizations released a report urging Congress to take immediate action and prevent millions of families from losing health care coverage. Coalition group members include UnidosUS, the NAACP, Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum, the Coalition on Human Needs, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and the National Urban League, according to a release.
Black Enterprise

T.D. Jakes’ Offender Reentry Initiative Equipped for National Expansion After Helping Close Eight Prisons

Nationally revered, trusted and successful prisoner reentry program—Texas Offender Reentry Initiative (T.O.R.I.)—celebrated the graduation of 98 program participants on Friday, Dec. 16. The luncheon, hosted by T.D. Jakes, featured Grammy ® award-winning artist Fantasia Barrino Taylor and Kendall Taylor onstage for an in-depth conversation. Kendall Taylor, who was...
TEXAS STATE
MedicalXpress

Health care is increasingly unaffordable for people with employer-sponsored health insurance—especially women: Analysis

Health care is growing less affordable for U.S. adults—particularly women—with employer-sponsored health insurance, according to an analysis by researchers at the NYU School of Global Public Health published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). "In recent years, employer-sponsored health insurance has become less adequate in...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

COVID, workforce, financial issues confront senior living providers as 2023 starts, leaders say

“Our members are exhausted. And COVID is still here.”. That’s the situation facing senior living and other long-term care providers as 2023 begins, LeadingAge President and CEO Katie Smith Sloan and other industry leaders told McKnight’s Senior Living. Addressing the burnout plaguing existing employees while working to entice others to join the industry will be a major focus of providers as threats from the COVID-19 pandemic diminish somewhat but continue.
Kansas Reflector

Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies

Like many nurses these days, Alex Scala got a big pay hike when she switched jobs recently. Scala also received a welcome mix of assignments when she joined Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network. She signed on with a newly created team that works shifts in various units within the system’s 14 hospitals. After working as a […] The post Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
GEORGIA STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Women with employer insurance more likely to report unaffordability of care

(HealthDay News) — A higher proportion of women than men with employer-sponsored insurance (ESI) report that they are unable to afford needed health care, according to a research letter published in the Dec. 27 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Avni Gupta, MPH, and José A....
money.com

Highest Paying Retail Jobs

*Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. When you think of high-paying careers, retail might not be the first industry to come to mind. But there are plenty of retail positions out there that offer more than the average salary. If you like customer service, marketing or managing a...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

‘Optimal aging’ study offers insights for senior living

“Healthcare” may be one of the great oxymorons of our time. Sick care would seem to be a far better descriptor of what’s really taking place. It’s certainly what’s generally happening in hospitals, and, to a large degree, in nursing facilities. Truth be told, there’s more sick care being delivered in senior living than many in the field would care to admit.
Scrubs Magazine

Hospitals See 100% Staff Turnover Every Five Years

Nurses are quitting in droves and it’s costing hospitals a fortune. The “2022 NSI National Health Care Retention & RN Staffing Report” shows astoundingly high turnover rates for 2021. Over the past five years, the average hospital has turned over 100.5% of its total workforce and 95.7% of its RN staff. This trend has increased staffing costs for companies, while disrupting the continuity of care.

