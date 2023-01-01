Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
The steep cost of success: Female executives don’t like to admit they pay for domestic help, but here’s why that secret is hurting everyone
Childcare, housekeeper, and a personal assistant: Women are paying big bucks for support at home in order to reach the C-Suite.
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
Medicaid Access Could Be Lost to Millions Come April — Here’s Why
The $1.7 trillion spending bill currently being considered by Congress could threaten Medicaid coverage for millions of Americans who enrolled in the health insurance program during the COVID-19...
khn.org
Hundreds of Hospitals Sue Patients or Threaten Their Credit, a KHN Investigation Finds. Does Yours?
Despite growing evidence of the harm caused by medical debt, hundreds of U.S. hospitals maintain policies to aggressively pursue patients for unpaid bills, using tactics such as lawsuits, selling patient accounts to debt buyers, and reporting patients to credit rating agencies, a KHN investigation shows. The collection practices are commonplace...
Report Finds Millions of Families Reliant on Medicaid to Lose Health Care Coverage
A coalition of leading civil rights organizations released a report urging Congress to take immediate action and prevent millions of families from losing health care coverage. Coalition group members include UnidosUS, the NAACP, Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum, the Coalition on Human Needs, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and the National Urban League, according to a release.
khn.org
ER Doctors Call Private Equity Staffing Practices Illegal and Seek to Ban Them
A group of emergency physicians and consumer advocates in multiple states are pushing for stiffer enforcement of decades-old statutes that prohibit the ownership of medical practices by corporations not owned by licensed doctors. Thirty-three states plus the District of Columbia have rules on their books against the so-called corporate practice...
New California laws in 2023: Minimum wage increase, legal jaywalking and more
Juneteenth becomes a state holiday, jaywalking becomes legal in safe situations, cyclists get new protections on city roads and more. Here are laws going into effect in California Jan. 1:
T.D. Jakes’ Offender Reentry Initiative Equipped for National Expansion After Helping Close Eight Prisons
Nationally revered, trusted and successful prisoner reentry program—Texas Offender Reentry Initiative (T.O.R.I.)—celebrated the graduation of 98 program participants on Friday, Dec. 16. The luncheon, hosted by T.D. Jakes, featured Grammy ® award-winning artist Fantasia Barrino Taylor and Kendall Taylor onstage for an in-depth conversation. Kendall Taylor, who was...
MedicalXpress
Health care is increasingly unaffordable for people with employer-sponsored health insurance—especially women: Analysis
Health care is growing less affordable for U.S. adults—particularly women—with employer-sponsored health insurance, according to an analysis by researchers at the NYU School of Global Public Health published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). "In recent years, employer-sponsored health insurance has become less adequate in...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
COVID, workforce, financial issues confront senior living providers as 2023 starts, leaders say
“Our members are exhausted. And COVID is still here.”. That’s the situation facing senior living and other long-term care providers as 2023 begins, LeadingAge President and CEO Katie Smith Sloan and other industry leaders told McKnight’s Senior Living. Addressing the burnout plaguing existing employees while working to entice others to join the industry will be a major focus of providers as threats from the COVID-19 pandemic diminish somewhat but continue.
Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies
Like many nurses these days, Alex Scala got a big pay hike when she switched jobs recently. Scala also received a welcome mix of assignments when she joined Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network. She signed on with a newly created team that works shifts in various units within the system’s 14 hospitals. After working as a […] The post Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Women with employer insurance more likely to report unaffordability of care
(HealthDay News) — A higher proportion of women than men with employer-sponsored insurance (ESI) report that they are unable to afford needed health care, according to a research letter published in the Dec. 27 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Avni Gupta, MPH, and José A....
money.com
Highest Paying Retail Jobs
*Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. When you think of high-paying careers, retail might not be the first industry to come to mind. But there are plenty of retail positions out there that offer more than the average salary. If you like customer service, marketing or managing a...
Making the hospital price transparency rule a reality on its two-year anniversary
The nation spent $4.3 trillion on healthcare in 2021, nearly 20 percent of GDP and almost two times the developed-world average.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
‘Optimal aging’ study offers insights for senior living
“Healthcare” may be one of the great oxymorons of our time. Sick care would seem to be a far better descriptor of what’s really taking place. It’s certainly what’s generally happening in hospitals, and, to a large degree, in nursing facilities. Truth be told, there’s more sick care being delivered in senior living than many in the field would care to admit.
Employer-sponsored health insurance is not adequately covering all health services for many: report
A new report in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that many Americans, especially women, have trouble paying for required health care services, even with insurance through work.
Scrubs Magazine
Hospitals See 100% Staff Turnover Every Five Years
Nurses are quitting in droves and it’s costing hospitals a fortune. The “2022 NSI National Health Care Retention & RN Staffing Report” shows astoundingly high turnover rates for 2021. Over the past five years, the average hospital has turned over 100.5% of its total workforce and 95.7% of its RN staff. This trend has increased staffing costs for companies, while disrupting the continuity of care.
